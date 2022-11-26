Morrow man, 70, killed in head-on collision in Warren County, state patrol reports

SALEM TWP., Warren County — A 70-year-old Warren County man was killed Friday afternoon in a head-on collision on Mason Morrow Millgrove Road, near Halls Creek Road, in Salem Twp., the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Lebanon post reported.

John Cornelius of Morrow, headed east on Mason Morrow Millgrove Road in a Mazda Tribute, went left of center and struck an oncoming Kia Soul driven by Sandra Moorman, 75, of Clarksville.

The accident occurred about 4:43 p.m., according to the patrol.

Cornelius died at the scene. OSHP troopers on scene determined he was not wearing his seatbelt when the collision occurred.

Moorman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken by ground ambulance to Bethesda North Hospital.

Salem Twp. is roughly 36 miles south and east of Dayton.

