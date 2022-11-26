ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

widerightnattylite.com

Twister Sisters Before the Storm: North Carolina

Iowa State was dominant over Michigan State in an 80-49 victory. As a team, the Cyclones shot 47% (30-64) from the field and 39% (9-23) from beyond the arc. Overall, Iowa State rolled over the Spartans in every facet of the game. Stephanie Soares led the way with 23 points,...
AMES, IA
widerightnattylite.com

Late UNC run stuns Cyclones, 75-64

Like their male counterparts, the Twister Sisters find themselves in a massive showdown against a highly ranked North Carolina squad in the Phil Knight invitational. The Cyclones look to hand the Tar Heels their first loss of the season on a chilly Sunday night in Portland. FIRST QUARTER. Things would...
AMES, IA
widerightnattylite.com

Iowa State Falls to UCONN 71-53

You san sum up the story of the first half by saying “foul trouble”. Cyclones with wind up with three players having 3 fouls before the halftime buzzer, as Kunc, Holmes, and Grill couldn’t stop getting whistled for fouls. Connecticut would move the ball well, utilizing a...
AMES, IA
247Sports

UNC vs. Alabama Preview: PKI third-place game

ESPN (Roxy Bernstein, Bill Walton) “Just because you’re experienced doesn't mean that you’re perfect. You can have all the experience in the world. I’m 52 years old, I have 52 years of experience, I make mistakes every day. ... I wish that we would have handled it differently, but we didn’t. And so the next time we’re in that situation, my hope is that we’ll handle it differently.” — UNC coach Hubert Davis on the Tar Heels fumbling away their late lead and falling to Iowa State 70-65 in Friday’s tournament semifinals.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
widerightnattylite.com

TCU dominates Iowa State in regular season finale, 62-14

A rough start to the game saw TCU convert a 4th and 2 in the red zone into a touchdown pass, before Iowa State went three-and-out on their first drive. After another field goal, a pick six, and another touchdown, TCU was quickly up 24-0 at the end of the first quarter. Yeah, it was that bad.
AMES, IA
ClutchPoints

Pete Nance gets real on Tar Heels’ shocking loss to Iowa State

After coming in this week being ranked as the No. 1 team in the country, the UNC Tar Heels suffered a shocking, 70-65, loss on Friday to the Iowa State Cyclones in the semifinals of the Phil Knight Invitational. After the game, UNC graduate student Pete Nance exclaimed that the Tar Heels can’t get too down about the loss as per Andy Katz of NCAA.com.
AMES, IA
247Sports

Calling the Schoetts: NCSU Recap, Looking Ahead to ACC Championship Game

North Carolina lost its second game in a row, falling to rival N.C. State, 30-27, in double overtime on Friday afternoon in Chapel Hill. The Tar Heels finished the 2022 regular season 9-3 and closed the regular season with two conference losses at home. UNC will face Clemson in the ACC Championship game on Saturday at 8 p.m. On "Calling the Schoetts" presented by Blue Shark Vodka, former UNC linebacker Jeff Schoettmer and Inside Carolina's Ross Martin dive into the loss to N.C. State, what went wrong for the Tar Heels, and the takeaways from the disappointing end to the regular season.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

UNC becomes first ACC school to offer Clinton edge Amaris Williams

Clinton, N.C. — North Carolina became the first school from the ACC to extend an offer to Clinton High School junior defensive lineman Amaris Williams. According to a tweet sent by Williams on Friday afternoon, the Tar Heels extended an offer to him on Friday ahead of the Tar Heels' game with NC State. It comes just a few days after Southern California offered Williams.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

BREAKING: Talented LB Kelvon McBride flips from Vandy to NC State

Mobile (Ala.) Cottage Hill Christian Academy Kelvon McBride has flipped his commitment from Vanderbilt to NC State. McBride, who originally committed to the Commodores in June, officially visited the Wolfpack earlier this month, and that trip gave State significant momentum. It was good -- good environment, good community and good...
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

UNC-NCSU: Mack Brown Postgame

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina (9-3, 6-2 ACC) was handed its second consecutive home loss to close out the regular season, with a 30-27 double-overtime loss to N.C. State (8-4, 4-4 ACC) Friday night. North Carolina trailed 14-3 late in the second quarter before running back Elijah Green gave...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

UNC football: Tar Heels' disappointing end to regular season highlighted by media after loss to NC State

UNC had a chance to clinch a 10-win season in Year 4 under Mack Brown but fell short against NC State and suffered its second straight home loss to end the regular season 9-3. Kicker Noah Burnette missed a short one in regulation and another one that would have sent the game to a third overtime, as NC State escaped with a 30-27 victory. The Wolfpack started their fourth quarterback of the season in redshirt freshman Ben Finley.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Heavy holiday traffic leaves some NC drivers frustrated

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — The disappearing leftovers in the refrigerator are a reminder that the holiday weekend is coming to an end. And a busy travel weekend as well. If you've been on any of the highways throughout the Triad today, there is no mistaking the rush to get back home.
RALEIGH, NC
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Benson, NC

Benson is a beautiful town in Johnston County, North Carolina. It’s famous for the biggest festival held in the county called "Mule Days," which honors the town’s agricultural heritage every fourth Saturday of September. The celebration includes music, food, rodeos, vendors, carnivals, mule judging, and race events. Benson...
BENSON, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Ridership for NC By Train breaks record for second month in a row

After reporting a record-breaking month in September, NC By Train, the state’s intercity passenger rail service, again achieved a new monthly high for ridership in October. The Carolinian and Piedmont trains carried 55,493 passengers in October, beating September’s record of 48,488 passengers by over 14%. “What a fantastic...
RALEIGH, NC

