San Diego, CA

cbp.gov

CBP, Princess Cruise Line Introduce Facial Biometrics at Port of San Diego

SAN DIEGO – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), in partnership with Princess Cruises, expanded the use of facial biometrics into the debarkation process at the Port of San Diego, becoming the latest seaport to modernize efforts to revolutionize cruise travel. “As cruise travel resumes around our nation’s ports,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Travelers Pack Airports in San Diego, All Over SoCal to End Thanksgiving Weekend

Sunday was forecast to be the busiest day of the long Thanksgiving weekend at Southern California airports with a record number of Southern Californians traveling. A record 4.5 million Southern California residents were expected to travel this holiday period, up 2.5% from last year, contributing to what the Automobile Club of Southern California projected to be the third-busiest Thanksgiving travel period on record nationally.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Bakersfield Channel

7 rescued and 2 dead after boat capsized near San Diego coast

(KERO) — Seven people were rescued and at least two people died after their boat capsized off the California coast on Saturday morning. The Coast Guard believes it was a panga boat involved in a human smuggling operation. Nine suspected undocumented immigrants were pulled from the frigid Pacific Ocean...
SAN DIEGO, CA
nomadlawyer.org

El Cajon: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In El Cajon, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In El Cajon, California. Located just 17 miles east of downtown San Diego, El Cajon is an interesting city that offers a wide variety of recreational activities. It is also home to a variety of cultural landmarks and beautiful scenery. El Cajon is home to...
EL CAJON, CA
kyma.com

Marines arrested for stopping San Diego zoo ride, charges dropped

SAN DIEGO (KYMA, KECY) - Charges were dropped against four Marines who allegedly stopped a gondola ride at the San Diego Zoo. Marine Corp Times mentioned the San Diego County District Attorney's Office dismissed the case and that the defendants paid $18,260 in restitution to the San Diego Zoo. They...
SAN DIEGO, CA
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

A US Army Veteran Once Took An M60A3 Patton Tank On a Rampage Around San Diego

When Shawn Nelson wandered into the California National Guard Armory in San Diego, no one expected him to leave with an M60A3 Patton tank, nor the rampage that followed. The unemployed plumber and US Army veteran was recovering from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident, the latest in a string of events that likely drove him to the armory on May 17, 1995. A divorcee drowning in debt, he was unable to find work, and his home had been foreclosed upon.
SAN DIEGO, CA
a-z-animals.com

See One Of The First Great White Sightings in San Diego This Year

See One Of The First Great White Sightings in San Diego This Year. The narrator in this video starts by explaining that it’s March and that it’s sunny. Well, of course, this is definitely Southern California where there are hardly any notable seasons. Really, what you get to experience is a lot of sunlight on a regular basis with very mild weather.
SAN DIEGO, CA
chulavistatoday.com

A Chula Vista resident was selected as a MolinaCares Community Champion

A Chula Vista resident was among two San Diego residents who were recognized by Molina Healthcare of California and received a $5,000 grant to pay forward to the nonprofit organization of their choice. Sebastian Martinez of Chula Vista, Monica Rocha of San Diego, and Jerry Troyer of La Mesa were...
CHULA VISTA, CA
pethelpful.com

Animals' 'Selfies' at the San Diego Zoo Have Us Ready to Book a Visit

Thanks to their huge facility and important conservation efforts, the San Diego Zoo has been one of the country's most famous zoos for years. The organization keeps finding new ways to educate the public about wildlife while providing the animals with top-notch care. This time, some of the zoo's residents took to TikTok to participate in the viral 'phone hack camera roll' video trend.
SAN DIEGO, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

USA battles England at the Rady Shell!

An epic battle was observed in San Diego today! A huge crowd gathered at the Rady Shell to watch USA battle England during the 2022 World Cup!. The free outdoor event, made possible by the San Diego Symphony and San Diego Loyal SC, was called Pride and Glory!. The soccer...
SAN DIEGO, CA
UCSD Guardian

The New Neighbor Next Door

The ongoing expansion of UCSD has affected the San Diego community and brought forth growing environmental and social concerns. Pradeep Khosla was appointed as the chancellor of UC San Diego in 2012. Since then, UCSD has been experiencing dramatic growth, with construction and project planning expected to extend into the 2030s.
SAN DIEGO, CA
guitargirlmag.com

INSIDE THE INDUSTRY BARBARA WIGHT: CFO OF TAYLOR GUITARS

Barbara Wight is the CFO for Taylor Guitars in El Cajon, CA, and brings a level of excellence to the company. Wight’s love for her position shows in her passion and dedication to the projects she is involved in. Wight serves on the Board of Directors for the Regional...
EL CAJON, CA

