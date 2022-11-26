Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Counties sending the most people to San Diego County
Stacker compiled a list of counties sending the most people to San Diego County, California using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
cbp.gov
CBP, Princess Cruise Line Introduce Facial Biometrics at Port of San Diego
SAN DIEGO – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), in partnership with Princess Cruises, expanded the use of facial biometrics into the debarkation process at the Port of San Diego, becoming the latest seaport to modernize efforts to revolutionize cruise travel. “As cruise travel resumes around our nation’s ports,...
Travelers Pack Airports in San Diego, All Over SoCal to End Thanksgiving Weekend
Sunday was forecast to be the busiest day of the long Thanksgiving weekend at Southern California airports with a record number of Southern Californians traveling. A record 4.5 million Southern California residents were expected to travel this holiday period, up 2.5% from last year, contributing to what the Automobile Club of Southern California projected to be the third-busiest Thanksgiving travel period on record nationally.
Bakersfield Channel
7 rescued and 2 dead after boat capsized near San Diego coast
(KERO) — Seven people were rescued and at least two people died after their boat capsized off the California coast on Saturday morning. The Coast Guard believes it was a panga boat involved in a human smuggling operation. Nine suspected undocumented immigrants were pulled from the frigid Pacific Ocean...
nomadlawyer.org
El Cajon: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In El Cajon, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In El Cajon, California. Located just 17 miles east of downtown San Diego, El Cajon is an interesting city that offers a wide variety of recreational activities. It is also home to a variety of cultural landmarks and beautiful scenery. El Cajon is home to...
2 dead after human smuggling boat capsizes off San Diego coast
Two people died Saturday morning in what authorities suspect was a smuggling event involving a panga off the coast of Imperial Beach, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
kyma.com
Marines arrested for stopping San Diego zoo ride, charges dropped
SAN DIEGO (KYMA, KECY) - Charges were dropped against four Marines who allegedly stopped a gondola ride at the San Diego Zoo. Marine Corp Times mentioned the San Diego County District Attorney's Office dismissed the case and that the defendants paid $18,260 in restitution to the San Diego Zoo. They...
How a family-run Mexican restaurant became a popular chain — and a Southwest phenomenon
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Roberto's, Alberto's, Filiberto's, Juanberto's ... If you have lived in or around the Southwest states, odds are you've seen a variation of a "Berto's" Mexican fast-food restaurant, the majority possessing an identifiable orange and yellow color scheme and a logo in a cursive font. Over the...
Stealthy USS Zumwalt Returns to San Diego from First Mission, Awaits New Hypersonic Missiles
The stealthy USS Zumwalt completed its first deployment before Thanksgiving as the futuristic warship and two others in the new class await installation of new hypersonic missile batteries. The Zumwalt left San Diego on Aug. 1 for more than three months of training and testing in the western Pacific Ocean...
Hillcrest LGBTQ club The Rail adds metal detectors in the wake of the deadly Colorado Springs shooting
SAN DIEGO — One week after a gunman entered a Colorado Springs LGBTQ club and allegedly killed five people, communities are on alert, including the San Diego LGBTQ community. And, an iconic San Diego area bar is taking steps to prevent a similar tragedy from happening. Every guest entering...
Video captures moment suspected smuggling boat capsizes off Imperial Beach
A suspected smuggling boat capsized off Imperial Beach Saturday morning. ABC 10News speaks with an eyewitness.
2 dead after panga capsizes off Imperial Beach
An early morning started off quick in Imperial Beach on Saturday. Around 6 a.m. Imperial Beach Fire and Rescue responded to a panga that tipped over near Cortez Avenue and Seacoast Drive. Officials say several people were on board.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
A US Army Veteran Once Took An M60A3 Patton Tank On a Rampage Around San Diego
When Shawn Nelson wandered into the California National Guard Armory in San Diego, no one expected him to leave with an M60A3 Patton tank, nor the rampage that followed. The unemployed plumber and US Army veteran was recovering from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident, the latest in a string of events that likely drove him to the armory on May 17, 1995. A divorcee drowning in debt, he was unable to find work, and his home had been foreclosed upon.
Mystery eggs discovered at Imperial Beach | What are they?
IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — Experts are looking into a mystery found in Imperial Beach. A man walking on the beach this morning says he had to scare away sea gulls from peaking at mystery eggs. He called lifeguards and they took the eggs away in buckets of sand. CBS...
a-z-animals.com
See One Of The First Great White Sightings in San Diego This Year
See One Of The First Great White Sightings in San Diego This Year. The narrator in this video starts by explaining that it’s March and that it’s sunny. Well, of course, this is definitely Southern California where there are hardly any notable seasons. Really, what you get to experience is a lot of sunlight on a regular basis with very mild weather.
chulavistatoday.com
A Chula Vista resident was selected as a MolinaCares Community Champion
A Chula Vista resident was among two San Diego residents who were recognized by Molina Healthcare of California and received a $5,000 grant to pay forward to the nonprofit organization of their choice. Sebastian Martinez of Chula Vista, Monica Rocha of San Diego, and Jerry Troyer of La Mesa were...
pethelpful.com
Animals' 'Selfies' at the San Diego Zoo Have Us Ready to Book a Visit
Thanks to their huge facility and important conservation efforts, the San Diego Zoo has been one of the country's most famous zoos for years. The organization keeps finding new ways to educate the public about wildlife while providing the animals with top-notch care. This time, some of the zoo's residents took to TikTok to participate in the viral 'phone hack camera roll' video trend.
coolsandiegosights.com
USA battles England at the Rady Shell!
An epic battle was observed in San Diego today! A huge crowd gathered at the Rady Shell to watch USA battle England during the 2022 World Cup!. The free outdoor event, made possible by the San Diego Symphony and San Diego Loyal SC, was called Pride and Glory!. The soccer...
UCSD Guardian
The New Neighbor Next Door
The ongoing expansion of UCSD has affected the San Diego community and brought forth growing environmental and social concerns. Pradeep Khosla was appointed as the chancellor of UC San Diego in 2012. Since then, UCSD has been experiencing dramatic growth, with construction and project planning expected to extend into the 2030s.
guitargirlmag.com
INSIDE THE INDUSTRY BARBARA WIGHT: CFO OF TAYLOR GUITARS
Barbara Wight is the CFO for Taylor Guitars in El Cajon, CA, and brings a level of excellence to the company. Wight’s love for her position shows in her passion and dedication to the projects she is involved in. Wight serves on the Board of Directors for the Regional...
Comments / 1