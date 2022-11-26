ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Ann Arbor News

Michigan football lands another recruit from Ohio after win over Buckeyes

Michigan’s football program has plucked another recruit out of the state of Ohio. Avon’s Luke Hamilton, a four-star offensive tackle in the 2024 class, announced his commitment to the Wolverines on Sunday afternoon in a post on Twitter. He becomes the second Ohio recruit to verbally pledge to the Wolverines since their 45-23 win over Ohio State on Saturday afternoon, joining 2023 Cincinnati Winton Woods three-star cornerback Cameron Calhoun.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Dante Moore dazzles as Detroit King pulls away from Muskegon in D3 finals

Muskegon and Detroit Martin Luther King play Division 3 final at Ford Field — DETROIT, MI – Dante Moore saved his best for last. The 5-star recruit and the University of Oregon commit wanted to leave a lasting impression in his final high school game as the starting quarterback for the Detroit Martin Luther King football program.
MUSKEGON, MI
detroitsportsnation.com

Michigan football learns of Big Ten Championship Game opponent

On Saturday afternoon, the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines advanced to the Big Ten Championship Game for the second year in a row by destroying No. 2 Ohio State 45-23 at The Horseshoe. Despite trailing at halftime 20-17 at halftime, the Wolverines dominated the second half on their way to what is one of the biggest wins in program history. Just moments ago, the Michigan football team learned who they will play in next Saturday’s championship game in Indianapolis.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Video Of Sad Ohio State Fan Going Viral

It's far from over in Columbus, but Ohio State fans are starting to feel the pressure down four with Michigan driving and the fourth quarter fast approaching. The energy in The Shoe is starting to dissipate with each yard gained by the Wolverines' offense. And no fan embodied that more...
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Brian Hartline has watched Michigan ‘attack our head coach, attack our quarterback and attack Buckeye Nation’: Ohio State Skull Session

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Brian Hartline and the Buckeyes have been waiting patiently for this day. When Hartline was handed the microphone to address the packed house at St. John Arena for Ohio State’s final Skull Session of the season, he acknowledged that the Buckeyes have heard all of the chatter from Michigan since a year ago.
COLUMBUS, OH
detroitsportsnation.com

Big Ten Championship Game: Predicting Michigan vs. Purdue point spread

Heading into Saturday, we did not know either of the teams that would be playing in the 2022 Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis. But following Saturday’s games, we now know that 12-0 Michigan will take on 8-4 Purdue for the Big Ten Championship. The Wolverines disposed of Ohio State by a score of 45-23, while the Boilermakers defeated Indiana 30-16. One thing is for sure, the Wolverines will open as a huge favorite over the Boilermakers.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Iced out: Michigan drops away uniforms for The Game with hype video

The temperature isn’t going to be the only thing that’s cold in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday. Michigan released a hype video detailing its “icy” all white uniforms for Saturday’s rivalry game against Ohio State. The video opens with the white uniforms being pulled out from underneath some ice in a cooler, and then reveals its all white threads.
COLUMBUS, OH

