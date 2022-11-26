Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Detroit Police Commissioners Blame Each Other Over Failure to Legally Fill Two Key PositionsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Detroit, MI
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
MI Hindus give back to the CommunityRajender SandadiDetroit, MI
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
Woman Faces 43 Felony Counts After Tax CrimesTaxBuzzSouthfield, MI
Related
MLive.com
Top teams, top players celebrate Michigan high school football championships
Sixteen high school football teams traveled to Ford Field in Detroit Friday and Saturday to play for state championships. Eight brought state titles home, cementing their legacies at their schools and in the state.
MLive.com
Dante Moore ends high school career in glorious fashion as Detroit King football wins D3 state title again
DETROIT – Dante Moore’s legacy with the Detroit Martin Luther King football team has ended – and it closed in the grandest of fashion. Moore, a five-star senior quarterback who bound for Oregon, was every-bit of dominant in King’s 49-27 throttling of Muskegon in the Division 3 state championship game.
MLive.com
See photos of Detroit MLK’s football victory over Muskegon for D3 state title
DETROIT, MI — Detroit Martin Luther King defeated Muskegon 56-27 in the Division 3 MHSAA Football Finals at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Nov. 26. MLive was there to document the action, both on and off of the field. Check out photos from the game in the gallery above. Click here for a direct link to the gallery.
Michigan football lands another recruit from Ohio after win over Buckeyes
Michigan’s football program has plucked another recruit out of the state of Ohio. Avon’s Luke Hamilton, a four-star offensive tackle in the 2024 class, announced his commitment to the Wolverines on Sunday afternoon in a post on Twitter. He becomes the second Ohio recruit to verbally pledge to the Wolverines since their 45-23 win over Ohio State on Saturday afternoon, joining 2023 Cincinnati Winton Woods three-star cornerback Cameron Calhoun.
Maize n Brew
Michigan vs. Ohio State had the most TV viewers on any network for a college football game in 17 years
The Game between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes is always among the most watched college football games of the season, but the 2022 rendition meant just a little more for fans of both teams and big fans of the sport as a whole. With the Wolverines ranked No....
MLive.com
See photos of Belleville’s football victory over Caledonia for D1 state title
DETROIT, MI — Belleville defeated Caledonia 35-17 in the Division 1 MHSAA Football Finals at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Nov. 26. MLive was there to document the action, both on and off of the field. Check out photos from the game in the gallery above. Click here for a direct link to the gallery.
Michigan players break out disrespectful celebration after Ohio State win
The Michigan Wolverines have waited over two decades to beat Ohio State in Columbus again, and they made the most of it when it happened on Saturday. After Michigan’s 45-23 win over the Buckeyes, Wolverines players took over midfield and planted the Michigan flag in the middle of the famous midfield “O” in Columbus.
Ohio State Player Getting Crushed For What He Did To Michigan Player
Ohio State tight end Gee Scott Jr. made a bone-headed decision during this afternoon's marquee matchup against Michigan. The big pass catcher head-butted a Michigan player out of bounds during the third quarter. He did so right in front of an official, drawing an immediate penalty flag. This penalty put...
MLive.com
Dante Moore dazzles as Detroit King pulls away from Muskegon in D3 finals
Muskegon and Detroit Martin Luther King play Division 3 final at Ford Field — DETROIT, MI – Dante Moore saved his best for last. The 5-star recruit and the University of Oregon commit wanted to leave a lasting impression in his final high school game as the starting quarterback for the Detroit Martin Luther King football program.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan players plant flag at midfield of The Horseshoe following dominant upset of Ohio State
On Saturday, the Michigan Wolverines defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes 45-23 in Columbus. At halftime, the Buckeyes were leading 20-17. However, the Wolverines outscored the Buckeyes 28-3 in the 2nd half. The Wolverines racked up over 500 yards of offense and forced C.J. Stroud to throw 2 INTs. The dominant...
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan football learns of Big Ten Championship Game opponent
On Saturday afternoon, the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines advanced to the Big Ten Championship Game for the second year in a row by destroying No. 2 Ohio State 45-23 at The Horseshoe. Despite trailing at halftime 20-17 at halftime, the Wolverines dominated the second half on their way to what is one of the biggest wins in program history. Just moments ago, the Michigan football team learned who they will play in next Saturday’s championship game in Indianapolis.
Look: New Weather Update For Ohio State vs. Michigan On Saturday
One of college football's greatest rivalries will feature two of the top three teams in America this Saturday. In their annual matchup dubbed "The Game," No. 2 Ohio State will host No. 3 Michigan this weekend in a clash likely to decide the Big Ten's representative in the College Football ...
Urban Meyer shares what will be deciding factor in Michigan-Ohio State game
Urban Meyer thinks he knows what Saturday’s Michigan-Ohio State game will come down to. Meyer and the rest of the FOX college football crew spoke for a segment that aired on FOX at halftime of the UCLA-Cal game on Friday. In the segment, they talked about “The Game,” which pits two 11-0 teams against each other.
Ahead of ‘The Game,’ Whitmer Wagers Detroit-Style Gift Package
“The Game” is Saturday, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer placed a friendly wager with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine over its outcome. The big rivalry game between the University of Michigan and the Ohio State University is set to kick off at noon. “In the 118-year history of ‘The Game,’ this...
Video Of Sad Ohio State Fan Going Viral
It's far from over in Columbus, but Ohio State fans are starting to feel the pressure down four with Michigan driving and the fourth quarter fast approaching. The energy in The Shoe is starting to dissipate with each yard gained by the Wolverines' offense. And no fan embodied that more...
Brian Hartline has watched Michigan ‘attack our head coach, attack our quarterback and attack Buckeye Nation’: Ohio State Skull Session
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Brian Hartline and the Buckeyes have been waiting patiently for this day. When Hartline was handed the microphone to address the packed house at St. John Arena for Ohio State’s final Skull Session of the season, he acknowledged that the Buckeyes have heard all of the chatter from Michigan since a year ago.
detroitsportsnation.com
Big Ten Championship Game: Predicting Michigan vs. Purdue point spread
Heading into Saturday, we did not know either of the teams that would be playing in the 2022 Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis. But following Saturday’s games, we now know that 12-0 Michigan will take on 8-4 Purdue for the Big Ten Championship. The Wolverines disposed of Ohio State by a score of 45-23, while the Boilermakers defeated Indiana 30-16. One thing is for sure, the Wolverines will open as a huge favorite over the Boilermakers.
Football World Debating Pass Interference Call During Michigan-Ohio State Game
The Michigan Wolverines have just extended their lead over Ohio State to 11 points following a J.J. McCarthy touchdown run with 13:10 remaining in the fourth quarter. But a debatable pass interference call was the setup for that play. On third-and-goal, McCarthy threw towards a receiver in the endzone but...
saturdaytradition.com
Iced out: Michigan drops away uniforms for The Game with hype video
The temperature isn’t going to be the only thing that’s cold in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday. Michigan released a hype video detailing its “icy” all white uniforms for Saturday’s rivalry game against Ohio State. The video opens with the white uniforms being pulled out from underneath some ice in a cooler, and then reveals its all white threads.
Urban Meyer offers damning quote about Ohio State after loss
Urban Meyer offered a damning quote about Ohio State after the team’s 45-23 loss to rival Michigan in “The Game” on Saturday. The Buckeyes led 20-17 at halftime, but they got blown out in the second half as Michigan completely ran away with the game late. Both...
