‘Harry Potter’ Movies Are Back on HBO Max Just in Time for the Holidays

Hogwarts has a new home once again. For the last several months, the Harry Potter movies have jumped back and forth between HBO Max and Peacock due to various streaming deals. It became HBO Max’s turn again on Nov. 1. It’s not clear how long the films will stay on the Warner Bros. streaming service, but the shift comes just in time for HBO Max subscribers to enjoy a Harry Potter marathon for the holidays.

‘Harry Potter’ stars Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, and Rupert Grint | HBO Max

The Wizarding World Collection returns to HBO Max with all the ‘Harry Potter’ movies and more

Fans of Harry Potter can now find all eight movies in their own bundle on HBO Max. That includes:

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001)

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002)

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004)

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005)

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007)

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009)

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010)

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011)

Additionally, the bundle features Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone : Magical Movie Mode , which came out last year as part of the film’s 20th anniversary celebrations. This version of the first movie includes commentary from director Chris Columbus, activities, trivia, behind-the-scenes secrets, and more.

But that’s not all there is to find on HBO Max. The Harry Potter movies have also joined the streaming service’s Wizarding World Collection, a one-stop shop for Hogwarts magic superfans. The collection includes the Fantastic Beasts prequel film series , as well as last year’s 20th anniversary reunion special with Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, and more Harry Potter stars.

Fans can also find Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses , a trivia game show that aired on TBS last year. Finally, HBO Max’s Wizarding World Collection includes Fantastic Beasts: A Natural History , BBC’s educational special that explores various real and mythological beasts.

Fans will need an HBO Max subscription to access the Wizarding World Collection. The ad-free version costs $14.99 per month, while the limited-ads version costs $9.99 per month.

How to watch ‘Harry Potter’ and ‘Fantastic Beasts’ in chronological order

So, HBO Max subscribers have everything they need for a Wizarding World marathon. But where does one begin? Thankfully, it’s not too complicated to watch the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts movies in order. To watch them chronologically, start with the three Fantastic Beast films in order of release:

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016)

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018)

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (2022)

Then, simply watch all the Harry Potter movies in their release order . Each movie takes place after the one before, so there should be no need to jump around.

Will there be a ‘Harry Potter’ series on HBO Max?

RELATED: ‘Harry Potter’: Daniel Radcliffe’s Parents Asked Him ‘Every Year’ if He Still Wanted to Do the Movies

HBO Max could still have more Harry Potter content to offer in the future. Last year, news broke that a Harry Potter TV series was reportedly in “early talks” at the streaming service. HBO Max’s Head of Originals, Sarah Aubrey, recently shot down those rumors in an interview with Variety . However, Aubrey did say that HBO Max would be open to expanding its Harry Potter offerings.

“There’s nothing like a Harry Potter fan in terms of their endless appetite for storytelling and new ways of interacting with these characters,” Aubrey said. “So whether it’s the reunion or live events or games, we’re very much in the business of creating new content for those fans and thinking what to do next.”

Fans will have to stay tuned for more news on upcoming Harry Potter projects.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel .