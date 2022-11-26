ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Make the Royal Family Look Better By Being ‘Badly Behaved’ Says Royal Expert

Some royal family experts were upset after learning Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would receive a human rights award from Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights. Some experts believe the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have done more harm to the monarchy than good.

After their tell-all Oprah Winfrey interview, public opinion of the couple seemed to take a downturn. One royal expert says Meghan and Harry are so “badly behaved” they make the rest of the royal family look even better.

Meghan and Harry make the royal family look better by ‘behaving badly’ says expert

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pZ0j9_0jNs7raO00
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry |  Karwai Tang/WireImage

Columnist David Aaronovitch wrote an opinion piece for The Times , during which he weighed in on Meghan and Harry’s latest moves. He says they are “doing the monarchy a favor” by releasing a tell-all book and Netflix documentary. According to him, their behavior is making the monarchy look good.

Royal commentator Lady Colin Campbell agrees with Aaronovitch. During an interview with GB News host Dan Wootton , she says the duke and duchess make the monarchy look better by “behaving badly.”

“I’ve actually been saying for some time now that Meghan and Harry by being so badly behaved provide an absolute foil for the well-behaved members of the family,” says Campbell. “And in doing so, they bring attention to the good behavior of the others, which might otherwise be ignored. Because good behavior is not something that grabs people’s notice, while bad behavior is.”

‘Not all publicity is good publicity’ says royal expert

RELATED : Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Exit Has Drawn the Remaining Royal Family Members Closer Says Author

Although Campbell says Harry and Meghan make the royal family look good, she also says they’re “undermining the monarchy” at the same time. According to her, not all of the publicity surrounding the duke and duchess is a good thing.

“Despite the fact that Meghan and Harry are the perfect foil and are in some ways drawing good attention to the family, I think also, not all publicity is good publicity,” says Campbell. “And I think we need to bear that in mind. Because I think Meghan and Harry are also undermining the monarchy in that many people are at least complaining to me, [saying], ‘Why can’t the royal family stop the bad behavior?’”

Campbell says Meghan and Harry are free to do as they please, so the royal family can’t do much about their actions. They have freedom of speech just like everyone else.

“People don’t seem to understand that Harry and Meghan also have human rights,” continues Campbell. “And the royal family is limited as to how it can actually stop disloyal, traitorous members, also defamatory members, of the royal family.”

Kate Middleton looks like ‘a future queen’ says Dan Wootton

Wootton says Harry and Meghan’s behavior highlights how regal Kate Middleton is . He says it’s obvious that Kate is fit to be queen. Wootton compares Meghan’s latest podcast topic with Kate’s recent attendance at a state event.

“Of course, they do have freedom of speech, but I think what’s been so fascinating this week is seeing the contrast,” says Wootton. “So, you’ve got Meghan talking about sluts with her Californian friends on a podcast which is flopping in the charts now because it’s so boring no one wants to listen to it. By contrast, you have Kate, looking like just the picture-perfect future queen, at a state event where she can actually play a role on the international stage.”

Royal commentator Paul Dampier adds to the conversation, saying it’s becoming harder to like the duke and duchess.  Says Dampier, “The more that Meghan and Harry complain and explain what they’re doing—it’s the complete opposite to the queen’s mantra ‘never complain never explain’—the less you like them.”

Comments

Lisa Guliani
2d ago

There is no "bad" publicity when the goal is to get your name, image, words, actions out there in the spotlight front and center.That's the reason we see the daily parade of articles about these two.MM wants the spotlight desperately.Doesn't matter to her who gets thrown under the bus to further that goal.Some people will cheapen themselves to be front and center, and will go to more extreme lengths to get public attention focused their way.We see it with the Kardashians, and with other celebrities, like Madonna, for example.Markle wants what she wants. She'll use whoever she can to claim that spotlight. Never underestimate the power of greed and the ruthlessness of ambition. Nobody respects a doormat. It seems clear Markle doesn't respect Harry. I wish he'd grow a spine, but it doesn't seem likely at this point.

Reply(1)
12
Guest
2d ago

When will Harry and the Mrs grow up and become adults…..hopefully before their children do

Reply
22
MB sc
2d ago

being a true American i never really understood those over here that have an obsession with the English monarch. we fought almost 250 years ago to separate ourselves from them. that being said ill agree with the headline of the article. watching the behavior of megan with Oprah blaming the royals to be racist yet not willing to name who it was, showed it wasn't a real problem. they complained about the press while in england so they left the family to get away (supposedly). yet they run to the press everytime they can. she has the gull to complain she was only eye candy on deal or no deal. sorry honey that was your job. you werent hired to solve world peace.

Reply
7
