Dolly Parton is still cranking out the tunes but has no plans to do so on the big stage anymore. In a new interview with Pollstar, Parton boldly claimed, "I do not think I will ever tour again," before adding, "I’ll do special shows here and there, now and then. Maybe do a long weekend of shows, or just a few shows at a festival. But I have no intention of going on a full-blown tour anymore."

29 DAYS AGO