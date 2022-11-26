ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Comments / 7

LJWR
3d ago

This horror story just goes on and on nonstop. I can't even imagine how the two young ladies on the bottom floor feel. I hope they catch this demonized person very soon.

Reply
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newsnationnow.com

Is the Idaho murder weapon less common than we thought?

(NewsNation) — Police say they’ve collected more than 100 pieces of evidence from the University of Idaho murder house, but have yet to find the weapon used to kill. Publicly, authorities have described the weapon as a “fixed-blade.” It hasn’t been confirmed that the knife used was a “Rambo”-style knife, despite multiple reports.
MOSCOW, ID
kisu.org

Requests for welfare checks surge in aftermath of University of Idaho student slayings

Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on November 28, 2022. As classes resume Monday at the University of Idaho, police have reported a big uptick in calls for welfare checks. Since Nov. 13 — the day four U of I students were found slain in an off-campus house — the Moscow Police Department has received 78 “calls for unusual circumstances” and 36 requests for welfare checks.
MOSCOW, ID
koze.com

Moscow Police: Previous Stabbings Not Related to Recent Murders

MOSCOW, ID – The Moscow Police Department is providing the following information to update the public on the known facts surrounding the four murders that occurred on November 13th in Moscow. There have been numerous media inquiries about a 1999 double stabbing in Pullman, Washington, and the 2021 double...
MOSCOW, ID
Fox News

Fox News

877K+
Followers
4K+
Post
691M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy