UNM Downs Northern Colorado 98-74 to Win Lobo Classic
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico men’s basketball team captured the Lobo Classic title on Sunday by pulling away in the second half for a 98-74 victory over Northern Colorado at The Pit. The Lobos (6-0) used a 20-3 run to take control of the game from the Bears (3-5) and remain unbeaten on the season.
New Mexico Downs NDSU 76-55 to Remain Unbeaten
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico men’s basketball team remained unbeaten on the season by downing North Dakota State 76-55 on Saturday during the second day of the Lobo Classic. The Lobos (5-0) pulled away from the Bison (1-6) in the second half to set up a chance to clinch the tournament title with a victory on Sunday.
King's college football insider: The next CU Buffs coach should be...
BOULDER — Before I give my pick for who should be the next head coach at Colorado, I’ve just got one piece advice for the administration at Northern Colorado: hire Mike Sanford. You won’t regret it. I’ve enjoyed every interaction I’ve had with Sanford over the last...
Reus Leads Lobos Past Lions
COMMERCE, Texas— Four Lobos finished in double figures, led by 18 points from Paula Reus that included 10 in the fourth quarter, as New Mexico defeated Texas A&M-Commerce 78-71 on Saturday afternoon. LaTora Duff and Viané Cumber each totaled 15 points with Shaiquel McGruder adding 10 points, with a...
Northern Colorado City Ranked The #1 Place To Live In The State
Major bragging rights are in order for one Northern Colorado city and its residents, courtesy of Forbes and its latest Colorado-related rankings list. In October, Forbes Advisor released its annual rankings list rounding up the best places to live in the state of Colorado in 2022. How Forbes Determined The...
3 Great Burger Places in Colorado
Photo byPhoto by freddie marriage on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love going out with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Colorado, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Colorado that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
This Northern Colorado City Allegedly Has the Worst Drivers
Earlier this year, a new study revealed that Colorado is the seventh-worst state to drive in. So, this got me thinking: which Northern Colorado city has the worst drivers?. With road rage growing across the Centennial State, I knew this question would open a can of worms. Still, against my better judgment, I decided to ask the Internet.
Longtime 9NEWS sportscaster dies at 85
DENVER — Longtime 9NEWS sportscaster Mike Nolan died in Sante Fe, New Mexico Thursday after a brief illness. He was 85. Nolan began working for Channel 9 in the late 1970s. He stayed with the station into the 1990s, and continued reporting on Denver sports until his retirement in 2004.
This Colorado Town Is One of the Best Coffee Cities in America
You'd be hard-pressed (pun intended) to find someone who doesn't like coffee. Some prefer it black, while others like it loaded with sugary syrups — regardless, most people can't get enough. Thursday (Sept. 29) is National Coffee Day, and Saturday (Oct. 1) is International Coffee Day, so it's the...
Colorado Simmental breeders meet
Colorado Simmental members toured Colorado State University’s interactive educational buildings under construction at the National Western Stock Show complex as part of their Fall Focus planning meeting. This content is for Print in county – Includes Online Access (1 Year), Print out of county – Includes Online Access (1...
Snow returns to Colorado: How much will we get?
DENVER — A new round of snow is set to impact Colorado, prompting the National Weather Service (NWS) to issue Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories across the state. Snow will begin developing across Colorado's mountains on Monday afternoon, before spreading across the state and Denver metro area...
What to do 24 hours ahead of Tuesday’s snowstorm
An approaching storm is expected to leave more than 6 inches of snow in some areas along the Front Range, including Idaho Springs, from late Monday night into Tuesday morning.
Is the drive from Denver to Vail Scary?
Vail Ski Resort is a popular outdoor destination in Colorado's Rocky Mountains. It's located in the Gore Creek Valley, 97 miles west of Colorado's state capital Denver. Divided into West Vail, Lionshead, Vail Village and East Vail, Vail is the largest ski resort in Colorado and it's also a favorite summer vacation spot where you can enjoy many outdoor activities.
These iconic Denver-area places are gone — and we miss them
Places come and places go, but these iconic locations that have disappeared from the Denver metro landscape were particularly beloved by many. Cinderella City When it opened in 1968, developers boasted that this was the largest shopping center under a single roof in the world. They amended the boast to the largest west of the Mississippi River but, at 1.5 million square feet, it was massive by any standard. ...
Boulder judge allows lawsuit blaming Xcel Energy for Marshall fire to move forward￼
Boulder District Judge Christopher Zenisek has rejected a motion by Xcel Energy to dismiss a class action lawsuit that blamed the state’s largest utility for causing or contributing to the hugely destructive Marshall fire on Dec. 30. Attorney James Avery with Denver Injury Law LLC in Boulder and the...
Hot Deal? You Could Buy a Burnt Down House in Colorado for $840k
If you are in the market to start a fresh build of a home in Colorado and looking for a prime location, this might be the ideal property for you. However, if you are looking for a home that you can move into after signing the closing documents, you might want to keep looking as this Golden, Colorado home has certainly seen better days.
Overnight snow behind Weekend cold front
DENVER(CBS)- A weak cold front has pushed into the state with cooler temperatures and a quick burst of snow for some parts of Colorado.Snow amounts will be minimal around the Denver metro area with less than half inch mostly on grassy surfaces. A little more expected in and near foothills up into Fort Collins. Where we could pick up a half to an inch in a half of accumulation.Sunday will clear quickly by mid morning across the Front Range but, will be on the cool side. Monday will be windy and warmer ahead of the next cold front that will swing thru Monday night into Tuesday. This storm system will have another quick blast of Arctic air and a better chance for snow over northern Colorado.Right now it looks like snow will be likely Tuesday with the potential of 2 to 4 inches around the metro area with 3 to 6 inches in and near the foothills. Depending on the storm track these amounts are subject to change.More snow will accumulate in the mountains from Monday night into Tuesday with larger amounts expected along with strong, gusty winds.
Boulder County's possible fight against forced pooling
Boulder County may be taking on a legal battle against a forced pooling order, depending on the outcome of a January hearing with the state. Earlier this month, the Boulder County commissioners rejected a lease offer from Extraction Oil and Gas for county-owned mineral rights near Longmont. Extraction’s Blue Paintbrush well pad in Weld County sits 1,000 feet east of the Boulder County line near Longmont on land that includes a county-owned conservation easement.
Denver Weather: Light snow tonight, more this week
An approaching cold front will bring clouds and light snow to the state tonight. Minimal accumulation is expected along the Front Range with more sunshine on Sunday. Denver Weather: Light snow tonight, more this week. An approaching cold front will bring clouds and light snow to the state tonight. Minimal...
