FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
AP News Digest 2 p.m.
Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.————————— TOP STORIES —————————RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-KYIV-CLINGS ON — The hard realities of Ukraine’s capital are that a once comfortably livable city of 3 million people is now becoming a tough place to live. But Kyiv has hope, resilience and defiance in abundance. And perhaps more so now than...
kalkinemedia.com
AP Top Business News at 4:16 p.m. EST
Whole Foods decision to pull lobster divides enviros, pols Bird flu prompts slaughter of 1.8M chickens in Nebraska. US-England World Cup game seen by 19.98M on US television. Inflation hovers over shoppers seeking deals on Black Friday. Musk plans to relaunch Twitter premium service, again. Biden eases Venezuela sanctions as...
Haiti prime minister ousts top officials amid US sanctions
Prime Minister Ariel Henry has dismissed Haiti’s justice minister, interior minister and its government commissioner in a fresh round of political upheaval. Former Justice Minister Berto Dorcé first fired Government Commissioner Jacques Lafontant on Henry’s orders before being ousted himself days later along with Interior Minister Liszt Quitel, according to documents that The Associated Press obtained on Monday.Quitel had previously served as justice minister.Henry did not say why the officials were removed, and his spokesman could not be immediately reached for comment.Henry has become Haiti’s interior minister while still serving as prime minister, and Emmelie Prophète Milcé was named...
Buffalo gunman pleads guilty in racist supermarket massacre
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The white gunman who massacred 10 Black shoppers and workers at a Buffalo supermarket pleaded guilty Monday to murder and hate-motivated terrorism charges, guaranteeing he will spend the rest of his life in prison. Payton Gendron, 19, entered the plea Monday in a courthouse roughly two miles from the grocery store where he used a semiautomatic rifle and body armor to carry out a racist assault he hoped would help preserve white power in the U.S. Gendron, who was handcuffed and wore an orange jumpsuit, occasionally licked and clenched his lips as he pleaded guilty to all of the most serious charges in the grand jury indictment, including murder, murder as a hate crime and hate-motivated domestic terrorism, which carries an automatic sentence of life without parole. He answered “yes” and “guilty” as Judge Susan Eagan referred to each victim by name and asked whether he killed them because of their race. Gendron also pleaded guilty to wounding three people who survived the May attack.
In Washington, Macron to seek relief for Europe Inc amid China competition
PARIS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron will be hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden next week in a rare state visit aimed at highlighting Franco-American friendship rather than the bitter economic competition between the two sides of the pond.
Goldman trims oil price forecast by $10 per barrel
Crude oil prices took a hit during trading on Monday after Goldman lowered its forecast.
European officials say US profiting from Ukraine war, call Inflation Reduction Act 'very worrying'
Top European officials expressed frustration and outrage toward President Joe Biden's green energy policies amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.
French-speaking bloc examines unrest in Africa
Facing calls to do more to resolve global crises, the world's French-speaking leaders met in Tunisia Sunday to discuss growing instability and popular discontent in francophone Africa. Ahead of the summit on the Tunisian island of Djerba, Mushikiwabo told AFP that "the defiance that we're seeing among young people in francophone Africa comes from political disillusionment" and frustrations over daily life.
Hong Kong: City on Fire review – shocking violence in China’s city of dissent
An unflinching chronicle of the pro-democracy protests that sent shock waves through Hong Kong in 2019, Choi Ka Yan and Lee Hiu Ling’s vital, politically urgent documentary witnesses the fight for freedom from the frontline. Dynamically structured around personal testimonials, the film gives voice to the activists who dared to brave the clouds of teargas.
Equities, oil prices slide on China unrest
Stocks and oil prices slid Monday on concerns about protests across China calling for political freedoms and an end to the government's hardline zero-Covid policy, fuelling uncertainty in the world's number-two economy. The prospect of a hit to demand in the world's biggest crude importer hammered oil prices, with both main contracts down around three percent.
Opinion: The Source of Political Violence Is Clear in the United States
There should be nothing controversial about denouncing lawless acts of violence. Violence divides our nation and is both dangerous and wasteful. When the insurrectionists attacked the Capitol on January 6th, it caused damage that taxpayers had to pay for. That money could have been spent on education for our children. It could have been spent on lunches for disadvantaged children.
France's Macron accuses Russia of 'predatory' influence in Africa
PARIS, Nov 20 (Reuters) - President Emmanuel Macron accused Russia of feeding anti-French propaganda in Africa to serve "predatory" ambitions in troubled African nations, where France has suffered military setbacks and a wider loss of influence over recent years.
Why protesters in China are holding up white paper
Protests erupted across major cities in China in an unprecedented show of defiance against the country's zero-Covid policy.
Even without Neymar, Brazil and Casemiro too much for Switzerland | Opinion
Brazil is now unbeaten in 17 consecutive group-stage games, a stretch that dates back to 1998 World Cup
AP PHOTOS: Bright shops enliven Congo's dark days
Saturday morning in Goma, the lakeside capital of eastern Congo is as busy as any other day of the week, despite tensions caused by recent fighting between M23 rebels and government forces north of the city.Hundreds of taxi-motorcycles weave through the packed streets of the city on the Rwanda border, as newly arrived Kenyan soldiers make their way to their compound on the outskirts of the city.And on the N2 highway leading north out of town, the many colorful storefronts of hair salons hide interiors full of customers, mostly women who are ready to spend their entire day getting...
BBC journalist was 'beaten and kicked by police' in Shanghai while covering zero-COVID protests
Edward Lawrence was arrested and detained for several hours before being released, according to a statement from a BBC spokesperson.
World trade slowing as economy weakens; UK retail sales slump; BT pay deal reached – business live
WTO’s trade goods barometer has fallen below trend as demand weakens
ceoworld.biz
Wealthiest People in Sweden (November 26, 2022)
As of November 26, 2022, Stefan Persson was the wealthiest man in Sweden, with an estimated net worth of 15.4 billion U.S. dollars, followed by Melker Schorling (No. 2, $9.8 billion), Kirsten Rausing (No. 3, $9.3 billion); and Finn Rausing (No. 4, $9.3 billion). Jorn Rausing is the fifth-richest person...
CNBC
Oil prices erase 2022 gains as China's protests spark demand worries
Oil prices fell to near their lowest levels this year on Monday as street protests against strict Covid-19 curbs in China, the world's biggest crude importer, stoked concern about the outlook for fuel demand. Brent crude dropped $2.86, or 3.4%, to trade at $80.77 a barrel, after diving more than...
Dollar rises broadly, yuan slumps as China's COVID unrest rattles sentiment
SINGAPORE, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The dollar gained broadly on Monday as protests against COVID restrictions in China stoked uncertainty and dented sentiment, sending the yuan sliding and pushing nervous investors toward the safe-haven greenback.
