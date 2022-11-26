ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Helens, OR

Sports: SHHS’s new coach looks for team’s best

By Herb Swett Chronicle Guest Article
 2 days ago

St. Helens High School’s new girls basketball team head coach Jillian Ross leads a team that went 4-20 last season.

“Throughout open gym, I have loved how willing the athletes are to learn and grow as basketball players,” she said at a recent team practice. “They listen and implement corrections well.”

As the Lady Lions start their new season in the Cowapa League, Ross’s has this early impression.

“We will get to play each team three times, so it will give us a lot of chances to compete against these teams,” she said. “I believe the rivalry between St. Helens and Scappoose will always make for a tough game.”

Ross played for St. Helens for four years and at Pacific University. She is in her first year as a head coach. Ross is eager to help each player develop to their best abilities.

“I hope each athlete grows not only as a basketball player but as a person as well,” Ross said. “I hope they have a positive experience when they grow together as a team and start to create a new culture for St. Helens girls’ basketball.

Her rewards as a coach are “the continued growth I get to see with each player” and “the positive impact and role model I get to be with each athlete.”

Ross’ assistant coaches are Rianne Tupper and Kendall Keierleber.

The SHHS girls basketball team has a 24-game schedule this season. The first competition, a nonleague contest, is set for Nov. 30 at Estacada. See the full team schedule and follow game results at the osaa.com.

Columbia County, OR
ABOUT

The St. Helens Chronicle covers local news in the St. Helens and Columbia County areas in Oregon. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

 https://www.thechronicleonline.com/

