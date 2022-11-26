STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Jaren Hall threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score to lead BYU to a 35-26 victory over Stanford. Cardinal coach David Shaw announced his resignation after the game. The Cougars scored touchdowns on their first four possessions to take control in their regular season finale and assure themselves of a winning record for a fifth straight season. Hall threw two TD passes to Isaac Rex but BYU did much of its damage on the ground with 358 yards rushing. Tanner McKee threw for 313 yards and a TD but it wasn’t enough to prevent Stanford from posting back-to-back seasons with at least nine losses for the first time in school history.

STANFORD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO