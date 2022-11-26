Read full article on original website
KTBS
Shop Small Saturday a success for Shreveport retailers
SHREVEPORT, La. - The weather and the draw of online shopping have not stopped holiday shoppers. Experts expect about 166 million people to do their shopping this weekend. And it was no exception for shoppers in Shreveport. They were out in full force, supporting local retailers on "Shop Small Saturday," which is important because Shreveport’s small businesses are responsible for the lion’s share of the city’s tax base.
KTBS
Rockets Over the Red kicks off Christmas season in Shreveport-Bossier
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Rockets Over the Red Fireworks Festival returned to Riverview Park in downtown Shreveport and Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets in Bossier City on Saturday. Attendees celebrated the Christmas season with free, family-friendly fun that included live music, activities, food trucks, Santa and more. Beer and beverages were sold by Downtown Shreveport Unlimited, and face-painting was provided by Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers. The evening culminated with awe-inspiring fireworks that could be viewed from both Bossier City and downtown Shreveport.
birchrestaurant.com
20 Best Restaurants in Shreveport, LA
If you’re in Shreveport, LA and looking for a restaurant, this is the list for you! After scouring the internet, reading customer reviews, and comparing prices, I was able to create an extensive list of reputable restaurants in the area. The restaurants mentioned below are unique in their own...
Top 7 Best Christmas Towns in Louisiana
Here are the top 7 best Christmas towns to visit in Louisiana.
q973radio.com
Severe Storms Coming to Shreveport
Severe weather could be headed our way this week in the Shreveport area. Across the ArkLaTex it should be pleasant on Monday (November 28th), but, Tuesday the story is expected to change. According to KTAL NBC 6:. Things will go downhill by Tuesday as very warm temperatures arrive along with...
cenlanow.com
Wanna help the Caddo Nation thatch a grass house roof Sunday?
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Would you like to help members of the Caddo Tribe thatch the roof of a traditional grass house at Caddo Mounds State Historic Site on Sunday, November 27?. Kay O’Neal is a member of the Caddo Nation’s Tribal Council and the liaison between the Caddo...
q973radio.com
Popular Shreveport Restaurant Announces Closure After Eight Years on Youree
This week, one of my absolute favorite restaurants in town announced their upcoming closure. Anyone who knows me knows I love Japanese cuisine; I would eat hibachi every day of the week if I could. Living in Shreveport in the Broadmoor area, Jabez & Jabes is my go-to stop for sushi and/or hibachi.
Thieving Vandals Steal Bell From Shreveport Police and Fire Memorial
Investigators with the Shreveport Police Department’s Property Crimes Unit are investigating the theft of the memorial bell from the Shreveport Police and Fire Memorial. The bell was taken between 8:00 a.m. November 21, 2022, and 8:00 a.m. November 23, 2022. Over the past several months there have been several...
ktalnews.com
Benton tree farm offers tips to keep your tree fresh
Thanksgiving is now over, so here come the Christmas decorations. Benton tree farm offers tips to keep your tree fresh. Thanksgiving is now over, so here come the Christmas decorations. Could it be 2 days of sun followed by severe storms?. Could it be 2 days of sun followed by...
KTBS
Shreveport native and guitar legend James Burton is in serious condition
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport native musician, James Burton, went through a hip replacement surgery at Vanderbilt in Nashville after a slip and fall on Thanksgiving morning. The surgery was successful, however Burton is in serious condition. According to the Burton family, his remaining kidney is struggling to process the medication that he has been given through three surgeries.
q973radio.com
Rain Returns To The Shreveport Area This Weekend
After a wet Thanksgiving expect a little break from the rain in the Shreveport area but, KTAL NBC 6 reports that more rain is on the way:. Rain will return to all of the ArkLaTex Friday night and Saturday and could be heavy at times. A stronger disturbance will bring a chance of strong to severe storms late Tuesday and Tuesday night.
KTBS
One person hit by vehicle in Shreveport following domestic call
SHREVEPORT, La. - One person was hit by a car on the 6200 block of Kelly Key Street in Shreveport late Sunday afternoon. Investigators on the scene are still trying to piece together the details of what happened. Police were initially called for reports of a domestic incident. The condition...
80 Acre Market and Women’s Center of East Texas team up to help families who’ve experienced violence
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – 80 Acre Market is joining forces with the Women’s Center of East Texas’s Stock the Sleigh Program, which provides gifts to families that have experienced domestic violence, sexual assault or sex trafficking. “The program will serve over 90 children and is active in the community through Dec. 4. East Texas locals […]
KSLA
Man injured during shooting at Pier Landing Apartments
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A shooting at Pier Landing Apartments leads to one victim being injured. On Nov. 26, around 9:37 p.m., the Shreveport Police Department responded to a shooting at 3131 Knight Street, at the Pier Landing Apartments. When they arrived they discovered a male victim that was shot once in the leg.
ktalnews.com
Heavy rain and a few storms for Thanksgiving
Arklatex morning weather webcast, Thanksgiving 2022. Arklatex morning weather webcast, Thanksgiving 2022. Salvation Army of NWLA volunteers feeds community …. As many of you sit around the table for thanksgiving tonight, the Northwest Louisiana Salvation Army made sure hundreds of mouths were fed. This year, those who wanted a thanksgiving meal from the Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana offered the meals be delivered via drive thru, delivery, or walking up to the door.
ktalnews.com
Teen pedestrian hit while crossing the street in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A young juvenile pedestrian was hit by a car in Shreveport Friday evening. The Shreveport Police Department said a young male got off the SporTran bus on Hearne Avenue and attempted to run across the street when he was hit by an oncoming car. The boy was taken to the hospital with what police say are life-threatening injuries.
KTBS
Fire destroys motel under construction in south Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - A three-story motel under construction in south Shreveport was reduced to ashes early Thursday morning. The Shreveport Fire Department received the call at 3:23 am from an individual at the nearby Comfort Inn who could see the flames coming from the multi-story building. Shreveport firefighters arrived on the scene in less than five minutes and were confronted with three floors of the unfinished hotel fully involved in fire.
q973radio.com
New Endorsements From The Mayor, Governor and More In Shreveport Mayors Race
As we approach the runoff date in December for the Shreveport Mayors election, things are heating up with a new slew of endorsements expected. Former Shreveport Mayor Cedric Glover and current Mayor Adrian Perkins are crossing party lines and backing Republican Tom Arceneaux as Shreveport’s next mayor. The current and former mayor will join former Democrat Mayor Ollie Tyler in endorsing the Republican. The official announcement is expected Tuesday November 29th. KTBS is reporting that it will be a, “show of unity.”
KSLA
Shreveport hairstylist shares her experience working for movie, Wakanda Forever
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A local Shreveport woman was the lead of the hair department for Wakanda Forever and now she wants to share her experience. On Nov. 23, Crystal Woodford, a local Shreveport woman and lead of the hair department for Wakanda forever, visits KSLA to talk about her experience working on the set of the new Black Panther movie and show off some of her amazing designs.
KTBS
Governor John Bel Edwards to join Tarver for announcement
SHREVEPORT, La. - A new twist in the race for Shreveport mayor. Senator Greg Tarver's campaign issued a news release Friday, stating that Governor John Bel Edwards will be in Shreveport Tuesday, November 29, for "an important announcement regarding the political future of Shreveport." When asked by KTBS if the...
