Local restaurant owner says Mizzou football season helps with business

By Marina Diaz
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 2 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

A local business owner says this year's football season was great for business in Downtown Columbia.

Mizzou just wrapped up its last home game of the season with a 29-27 win over Arkansas. Despite students still being away for Thanksgiving, restaurants Downtown were still busy before the game started.

Jason Paetzold owns Bud's BBQ in Downtown Columbia, and he said game days are always his favorite.

"This whole season has been a lot of fun, and it's our best days of the year," Paetzold said. "Every Saturday when the games in town, we have just our best days, our best guests, it's a lot of fun.

"The whole community came out, and everybody was having some barbecue. We just had a big, big lunch (crowd) and everybody headed off to the game."

Paetzold said that while football season may have come to an end, basketball season is giving his restaurant a boost.

"Those boys are a lot of fun to watch and the gals, they're winning every time they play at home," said Paetzold said. "So that's bringing in more and more people each and every game, and we're excited to enjoy that whole season as well."

The post Local restaurant owner says Mizzou football season helps with business appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

