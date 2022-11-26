Read full article on original website
Snow coming to portions of Minnesota on Tuesday, only flurries locally
(Chanhassen, MN)--If you are heading to Minneapolis or areas east Tuesday, a heads up. The National Weather Service says that the Twin Cities could get six inches of snow Tuesday. The heaviest snow is expected northeast of the Twin Cities and on the I-35 corridor from Forest Lake to the north. Officials say the Twin Cities has a 74-percent chance of getting plowable snow Tuesday. And, a one-in-four chance of getting six inches or more Tuesday.
Hospitals and clinics feeling the pinch of respiratory illnesses
(Undated)--Minnesota hospitals and clinics are feeling the pinch from a large number of serious cases of respiratory illness -- including RSV, flu and lingering COVID -- and Doctor Jill Amsberry at CentraCare in Saint Cloud says there are things everyone can do the ease the crunch. She says to "stay home when you're sick; keeping your kids home from school when they're sick; and keeping them out of sports when they're sick."
Iowa hospitals receive 'A' grade in national survey
(The Center Square) – Several Iowa hospitals received an “A” safety grade from Leapfrog in its fall 2022 analysis. The Leapfrog Group, an independent nonprofit organization committed to driving quality, safety, and transparency in the U.S. health system, compiled the safety grades. A panel of patient safety experts selected 22 metrics of patient safety and weighed them based on evidence, opportunity for improvement and impact.
