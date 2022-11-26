PORTSMOUTH -- A woman who died after a car crash in Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been identified as a Salve Regina University student. Drew Ceppetelli, 21, of Barrington, N.H. played softball at the school, the team confirmed. "With heavy hearts, we share the passing of Drew Ceppetelli. Her infectious smile made everyone around her light up. Our program is better because of Drew and we hope we will continue to make her proud. We love you Drew, give Frankie a big hug for us. Fly high lucky seven," Salve Regina tweeted. According to New Hampshire State Police, the car rolled over several...

PORTSMOUTH, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO