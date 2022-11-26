ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newington, NH

103.7 WCYY

New Hampshire Woman Unexpectedly Created a Scrumptious Online Pie Business Straight From Her 200-Year-Old Home

It's always fun to have self-discoveries. For many, it happened during stay-at-home. While my self-discoveries included ordering foreign language apps I barely used and missing people I never liked anyway, this woman actually turned hers into a deliciously successful pie business that took off during the pandemic and continues to soar. She actually just won Best Pies in New Hampshire from WMUR-TV.
BEDFORD, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Luke’s Lights Display Is Back Up in Dover, NH

After a one-year hiatus the Luke's Lights holiday light display in Dover has returned. The display that was first put up by Luke Dobson when he was 11 continues for a 12th Christmas season even he after he graduated from Yale University and has moved to New York City. After a year off Dobson has spent the past few weekends home setting up the display with his dad, just like when he first started setting up the display as a child.
DOVER, NH
WMUR.com

Car stolen while warming up in Concord found in Weare

WEARE, N.H. — A car that was reported stolen Friday morning in Concord while the owner said it was warming up was found in Weare Sunday morning. Mike McCormack told News 9 on Saturday said he went back to his Tremont Street apartment to grab his water bottle. On...
WEARE, NH
CBS Boston

Woman killed in NH crash on Thanksgiving was college softball player

PORTSMOUTH -- A woman who died after a car crash in Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been identified as a Salve Regina University student. Drew Ceppetelli, 21, of Barrington, N.H. played softball at the school, the team confirmed. "With heavy hearts, we share the passing of Drew Ceppetelli. Her infectious smile made everyone around her light up. Our program is better because of Drew and we hope we will continue to make her proud. We love you Drew, give Frankie a big hug for us. Fly high lucky seven," Salve Regina tweeted. According to New Hampshire State Police, the car rolled over several...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
thelocalne.ws

North Shore property sales, Nov. 14 – Nov. 25, 2022

If you would like your name removed for privacy reasons, email news@ipswichlocalnews.com. Previous North Shore property sales can be found here. 11/21/2022Joanne E Cochrane 2008 TrustRomano A D18 Chadwick Farm Rd Lot 3A$1,315,000. 11/16/2022Grody, WilliamBeaudoin M L9 Long Hill Lot 8$1,250,000. 11/16/2022Hall, Theresa HSmith B35 Curtis Rd Lot 8A$925,000. 11/23/2022Turco,...
BOXFORD, MA
94.9 HOM

Have You Seen the Devil Monkey of New Hampshire?

There’s been a lot of talk about scary animals lately. Mostly from me. But in researching New Hampshire’s most dangerous animal (not who you’d think it would be), I came across some local folklore I couldn't believe I’d yet to hear. How have I never heard...
DANVILLE, NH
Caught in Southie

The Tide is High…like really high

If you were walking along the beach this weekend, you probably noticed how high the tides were. M Street Beach was a fraction of its normal size and the waters came up to the edge of the rocks, heading out the causeway to the Sugar Bowl. Down in the Fort...
BOSTON, MA
94.9 HOM

94.9 HOM

