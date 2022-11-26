ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Greensboro firefighters spend Thanksgiving showing up for the community, remembering those they’ve lost

By Daryl Matthews
 2 days ago

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — First responders never get a day off, even on holidays, and that includes the firefighters at Greensboro Station 5.

“It’s a blessing to continue serving through every holiday that we’re here. That’s what we’re called to do, is to serve the citizens, and we don’t take it lightly,” said Justin Perrish, Fire Department Engineer.

While they all waited for emergency calls to come through the dispatch, they each played a part in preparing a meal for their extended family.

They also took the time to reflect on the lives that were lost throughout the year, such as Rick Murrell, who died in a head-on car crash in July , and Robert Swink, who passed away from cancer in October.

“Any time of loss. It tends to bring people close together because you spend time reflecting on all the good times. The memories you have with these individuals and it just and it really drives home the blessings that people are in your lives,” said Parrish.

Perrish said he treats his extended family at the station just like his family at home. He said the year has allowed them to build a stronger bond with each other.

Perrish said showing up for the community on Thanksgiving allows families to relax, knowing they have first responders looking after them 365 days a year.

