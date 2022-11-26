Read full article on original website
The Good, the Bad & the Ugly in Maple Leafs’ 4-3 Win vs. Wild
The Toronto Maple Leafs pushed their record to 12-5-5 on the season on Friday afternoon with a 4-3 road win over the Minnesota Wild. After starting the season 4-4-2 in October, the Maple Leafs posted an 8-1-3 record in November. They now sit second in the Atlantic Division and third in the Eastern Conference in the National Hockey League.
NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers and the Buffalo Sabres
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. The Oilers are looking for some gritty depth up front. Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts on the Edmonton Oilers after their win yesterday. ** NHLRumors.com transcription. “Evan Bouchard with two goals, and Dylan Holloway with...
Red Wings’ Playoff Potential on Trial Against Maple Leafs
As you may have heard once or twice by now, it’s kind of a big deal that the Detroit Red Wings are in a playoff spot at this point in the 2022-23 season. You see, upwards of 77.5 percent of teams in a playoff spot at American Thanksgiving will remain in a playoff spot by the time the season is over. That means that 12 of the 16 teams currently in a playoff position are likely to be preparing for their first round opponents five months from now. Of course, that also means that four of the 16 teams will see their playoff hopes slip away between now and the end of the season.
Hurricanes surprise Ward as first Hall of Fame inductee in sweet video
Former goalie learns about honor from former teammate Brind 'Amour. The Carolina Hurricanes slipped one past Cam Ward. The team surprised their former goalie with the announcement that he is was being inducted to the newly formed Hurricanes Hall of Fame. They lured him to the facility under the guise of participating in an interview for the 2006 Stanley Cup Championship team.
Aguilera poses with Crosby after Penguins game
Grammy award winning singer roots for hometown team. Two Pittsburgh-area superstars got together on Saturday. Singer Christina Aguilera and Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby posed for a picture after a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. The team shared the encounter on social media. The five-time Grammy award...
3 Goalies Canadiens Should Target in 2025
This season, the Montreal Canadiens do not have a valid number-one goalie, which is fine because they don’t need one during a rebuild. They also don’t have prospects ready to jump into that role anytime soon. Frederik Dichow and Jakub Dobes could surprise people and be on the team by 2025, but that is wishful thinking at this point. By 2025, the Habs should be at least a playoff team if the rebuild goes correctly, but to be a contender, they will need a solid starting goaltender. Here is a look at three goalies that could be Montreal’s starters when they are ready for the big jump to Lord Stanley.
Sharpen Up: November 28, 2022 | Sabres in action against Tampa tonight
The Buffalo Sabres host the Tampa Bay Lightning tonight as they open up a four-game week. Faceoff is set for 7 p.m. on MSG and WGR 550 with pregame coverage on MSG kicking things off at 6:30. Tickets are on sale now. Here's what you need to know. Last week's...
Maple Leafs stay hot with 4-1 win over Penguins
Auston Matthews had a goal and two assists Saturday as the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs extended their point streak to eight games with a 4-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins, who had their five-game winning streak snapped. Mitch Marner had a goal and an assist, Pontus Holmberg and William Nylander...
Red Wings host the Maple Leafs after shootout victory
Toronto Maple Leafs (9-5-3, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-5-4, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings host the Toronto Maple Leafs after the Red Wings knocked off the Arizona Coyotes 4-3 in a shootout. Detroit is 7-5-4 overall with a 1-2-1...
Fleury, Reaves up to old tricks with Wild already
Goalie, forward, who helped lead Golden Knights to record-breaking first season, together again. Reunited and it feels so... much like a dirty shirt being tossed at you. Old friends Ryan Reaves and Marc-Andre Fleury were at it again, this time in the Minnesota Wild locker room. Fleury, usually a master...
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Penguins
Winless in their eight games, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (7-8-5) will host Mike Sullivan's Pittsburgh Penguins (10-7-3) on Black Friday at the Wells Fargo Center. Game time is 5:30 p.m. ET. The game will be nationally televised on TNT. The radio broadcast is on 93.3 WMMR with an online simulcast...
Coach's Challenge: LAK @ SJS - 0:42 of the First Period
Result: Call on the ice is overturned - No goal Los Angeles. Explanation: Video review determined that Los Angeles' Kevin Fiala preceded the puck into the offensive zone and therefore was in an off-side position prior to Adrian Kempe's goal. According to Rule 38.9, "The standard for overturning the call in the event of a "GOAL" call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an "Off-Side" infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed."
NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators and the Toronto Maple Leafs
The Senators have spoken with almost half the league about defensemen. Bruce Garrioch: As mentioned on Monday on TSN, Ottawa Senators GM Pierre Dorion has talked to between 10 and 15 teams about defensemen. He hasn’t been able to find anything he sees as a fit. The Senators are...
Minnesota Wild Recalls Goalie Zane McIntyre
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled goalie Zane McIntyre from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL) under emergency conditions. In addition, the team has placed forward Brandon Duhaime (upper-body) on Injured Reserve. McIntyre,...
Streaking Devils drop Capitals behind Jack Hughes' hat trick
Jack Hughes recorded his first career hat trick and Vitek Vanecek made 37 saves against his former team to lift the host New Jersey Devils to a 5-1 victory over the Washington Capitals on Saturday in Newark, N.J. Captain Nico Hischier scored a power-play goal, Fabian Zetterlund also tallied and...
PREVIEW: Panthers host Blues in last game before long road trip
SUNRISE, Fla. -- With a big road trip coming up, the Florida Panthers will look to end their homestand on a high note when they host the St. Louis Blues at FLA Live Arena on Saturday. "It's the end of the homestand," Panthers forward Ryan Lomberg said. "We've got a...
VGK Delay of Game - Nov. 27, 2022
Gary Lawless is the middle-aged sportswriter, broadcaster and married father of a soon to be teenaged girl. When he signed on as VGK Insider the team had one player, no coaches and no jerseys. When he's not working he likes to cook, pour good wine and watch his daughter play hockey.
Thomas' Three Storylines - WPG @ DAL
Blake Wheeler is set to achieve another milestone this evening as he will play in his 844th game with the Jets/Thrashers franchise and that will move him out of a tie with Bryan Little. Wheeler has played 413 of the 843 games at Canada Life Centre, which is the most by any NHL player in league history. Wheeler and Little are the only two players in franchise history to play in 800 games for the franchise. The Minnesota product is 10th among active NHL players with 41 career points (10G, 31A) against Dallas.
Kovacevic honored promise to finish degree
MONTREAL -- After turning pro following his junior season at Merrimack College, Johnathan Kovacevic promised his parents, Angie and Novica, that he'd earn his degree. Kovacevic was pursuing a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering and dominating in the classroom when he signed an entry-level contract with the Winnipeg Jets and an amateur tryout contract with the AHL's Manitoba Moose in March 2019.
Johannson's influence earned him place in U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame
Longtime USA Hockey executive died in 2018, will be inducted Wednesday. The 2022 U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame induction is Nov. 30 in St. Paul, Minnesota. This year's class is made of up Steve Cash, Jim Johannson, Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson, Monique Lamoureux-Morando and Ryan Miller. Here, NHL.com staff writer Mike G. Morreale profiles Johannson.
