Marion County, KS

Hillsboro teen dies in ATV accident southeast of Marion Saturday

MARION COUNTY - A Hillsboro teen was killed in an ATV accident Saturday night southeast of Marion. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 16-year-old Hillsboro boy, was westbound on 170th Street when he failed to negotiate a curve in the road. The Yamaha ATV left the roadway and came to rest in the ditch. The teen was not wearing a helmet, the Kansas Highway Patrol noted.
Kansas man killed in head-on collision on I-135

HARVEY COUNTY — A Kansas man was killed at 12:09 a.m. Sunday morning in a two-vehicle accident on Interstate 135. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2012 Nissan Altima driven by Jeremy A. Sagerty, 45, Wichita, was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes a half-mile south of U.S. 50.
Police investigating weekend fentanyl deaths in Kansas

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two deaths at an unhoused encampment in Sedgwick County. Just after 8a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to an overdose call in the 2900 hundred block of South Washington in Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. First responders found the body of a...
Saline County Booking Activity, Nov. 27

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Deniston, Joanna Lynn; 32; Miltonvale. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Probation Violation. Failure to appear.
Crimestoppers seeks tips about vehicle burglary, shoplifting at Salina store

On Friday, two unknown individuals committed a vehicle burglary and theft in the parking lot of Target, 2939 Market Place in Salina. The victim reported more than $400 worth of property was stolen from their vehicle while they were inside shopping. After reviewing surveillance video, officers could see the burglary suspects shoplifting property from inside the store as well.
Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Nov. 19-25

Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: GOBLE, KYLE ALAN; 35; Woodbine. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Failure to appear. Failure to...
Salina City Commission to consider bike sharrows, carpeting

Bike sharrows and carpeting are among the items on the Salina City Commission agenda for Monday. Study sessions and city commission meetings will take place in–person in room 107 of the City-County Building, 300 West Ash Street, and via Zoom until further notice. Meetings also can be viewed at the City of Salina YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/cityofSalinaKansas.
Loaves and fishes moment: Ark Church Salina Thanksgiving grocery giveaway

Three hundred and fifty community volunteers and church members braced frigid temperatures on Saturday to serve their community and bring a little Thanksgiving assistance to those in need. The Fifth Annual Ark Salina Thanksgiving Grocery Giveaway brought a total of 600 cars—some arriving as early as 5 a.m. to the Dean Evans Stadium, 851 Markley Road, in Salina.
Abilene preparing for Christmas Tree Lane

ABILENE - For more than 50 years, Abilene’s Public Works Department has cut and installed cedar trees in yards along Buckeye Avenue and Northwest Third Street. Residents and businesses are then encouraged to decorate the more than 200 trees for passersby to enjoy. “Christmas Tree Lane is one of...
Plans approved for new Newton Public Library

NEWTON, Kan. — At Tuesday’s meeting, the Newton City Commission approved final plans for the new Newton Public Library and moved ahead toward construction. According to city manager Kelly McElroy, the new library will be 25,000 square feet on the east end of Military Park, with a new parking lot on the northwest side of the new building. After construction of the new building, the library contents will be moved into the new building and the old building will be demolished. A large green space will be created west of the building in the park. The 1880 train engine will remain in its current location.
2022-23 Preseason Profile: Abilene boys basketball

After an impressive 16-7 campaign that saw Abilene punch a ticket to the state tournament, the Cowboys will look to retool and run it back for the 2022-23 season. Abilene will once again be under the direction of head coach Erik Graefe, who enters his third season at the helm for the Cowboys.
Christmas Artists’ Studio Open House in Lindsborg

LINDSBORG - Experience firsthand the working studios of area artists as well as Lindsborg's museums and galleries during the annual Lindsborg Christmas Artists’ Studio Open House on Dec. 3. The event is scheduled for 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 3 in multiple studios and galleries, and is sponsored by the...
