Recap and highlights: No. 12 Washington reclaims Apple Cup with 51-33 win over Washington State
PULLMAN – Washington State played like it could ill-afford an empty possession. The Cougars couldn't if they wanted to keep pace with Washington on Saturday. The two rivals traded blows in the first half, but the Cougars couldn't keep up in the second, as the Huskies won 51-33 to reclaim the Apple Cup trophy at Gesa Field.
Xavier v. Gonzaga: Phil Knight Legacy preview, matchup, keys to the game
There is a mug that Cleveland Browns fans have up here where I live that says “we almost always almost win.” Recently, that has been the lament of the Xavier Musketeers. You can certainly take positives from Xavier’s performances against Indiana and Duke, but the simple fact is that Xavier is 0-2 in what will be Q1 games come the end of the season and are currently sitting at 0 WAB. The Selection Committee won’t care that Xavier almost didn’t lose or that the game was close, they will only take the L into account.
Difference makers: Julian Strawther delivers clutch 3-pointers in 23-point effort against Xavier
The junior wing was due for a big outing at the Phil Knight Legacy after scoring 14 points in two prior games against Portland State and Purdue. Strawther delivered against Xavier, scoring 23 points and burying two clutch 3-pointers late in the second half. Strawther, who’d gone 6 of 18 from the field in Gonzaga’s first two games, made 8 of 15 on Sunday and connected on 5 of 8 from the 3-point line. The Las Vegas native also had nine rebounds and three assists.
Analysis: Eastern Washington takes unfamiliar feeling into offseason with questions to answer after down year
Losing seasons are uncommon around the Eastern Washington football program. Its last one, before this season’s 3-8 overall record and 2-6 mark in the Big Sky, came in 2006 when the Eagles had the same overall mark. Their most recent losing year before that was in 1998, a 5-6 under Mike Kramer.
LIVE UPDATES: #13 Washington at Washington State
Washington avenges their 27-point loss at Husky Stadium last season with a 51-43 win over Washington State. The teams' combined 84 points is the most in Apple Cup history, eclipsing the 1976 game which saw the teams combine for 83 points. 1:25 Fourth Quarter: Washington 51, Washington State 33. Washington...
DeBoer Becomes Unforgettable UW Coach After Just a Dozen Games
The coach leads the Huskies to that rare 10-win season.
Look: Gonzaga falls to Purdue in Phil Knight Invitational
PORTLAND - Purdue outscored Gonzaga 51-38 in the second half to run away with an 84-66 victory in the semifinals of the PK85 basketball tournament on Friday night. READ THE GAME STORYCheck out photos from Gonzaga's loss: (All photos by Troy Wayrynen, USA TODAY Sports)
Commentary: The hardest part of losing the Apple Cup for Washington State fans isn't actually the loss, it's not winning when it matters most
PULLMAN – One narrative floating around before Saturday night’s Apple Cup in Pullman was that great defense beats great offense, a truism demonstrated time and again by Jake Dickert’s predecessor’s predecessor. That was of course former WSU head coach Mike Leach, whose cavalier “just another game”...
How to watch: Washington State vs. UW
WASHINGTON STATE LOOKS to keep the Apple Cup Trophy in Pullman on Saturday, while UW has been vocal this week about wants to take it back to Seattle. Prognosticators see a very close ballgame playing out. Here's how to watch. WSU-UW GAME DETAILS FOR SATURDAY:. WHERE: Martin Stadium. KICKOFF: 7:30...
Snow is on its way to eastern Washington!
Colder-than-average temperatures and snow are on their way to the Spokane area. NonStop Local's Ava Wainhouse breaks down your workweek forecast.
Local police say 2 other stabbings, Idaho killings unrelated
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Almost two weeks after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their rooms, local police and federal agents continue to follow leads, but said they have ruled out any connection to two other stabbings in the Pacific Northwest. “There have been numerous...
Idaho student murders ‘not related’ to Salem death
Despite some similarities in the cases, the Moscow (Idaho) Police Department said there does not appear to be any evidence linking the murders of 4 University of Idaho students to the stabbings in rural Marion County in 2021 that left one man dead and his wife seriously wounded.
University of Idaho students return to campus as murder investigation continues
MOSCOW, ID. — It has been two weeks since four University of Idaho students were murdered near the campus. The University gave students the option to either finish the fall semester online or on campus after Thanksgiving break. Students returning say the campus is unusually quiet, and some of their friends didn’t come back because of their safety. “I feel...
20 Best Restaurants in Spokane, WA
Spokane is a city that’s got a lot to offer. The city has numerous excellent dining, drinking, and shopping establishments. Spokane is a great destination for tourists and locals alike, whether they’re looking to experience the arts or have a good time in the town. Here are 20 restaurants you can’t miss while you’re in Spokane:
Air 4 Adventure: It’s almost time to start sledding this winter season
SPOKANE, Wash. — If you are looking for a little winter fun but don’t want to head up to Mount Spokane or Silver Mountain, there are plenty of local spots that are perfect for sledding with the kids. We will, however, have to wait a bit until we get some more snow. But that doesn’t mean we can’t get you...
OH SNOW! Here we go!
Bouts of snow will continue to create some slow-going conditions on area roadways throughout the day, and with daytime highs only reaching into the mid 20's and overnight lows dropping into to the single digits we will likely see icy roadways Tuesday morning. We are watching a significant storm set...
BE PREPARED: Heavy snow on the way, dicey morning and evening commutes this week
A winter weather system is moving across the state this work week, with heavy snow reaching Spokane late Tuesday night, falling throughout Wednesday. Winter Weather Alerts are in place across the region, expiring throughout the day Monday – warnings are in effect across the western Washington passes in Snohomish County, King County, Chelan County, and Kittitas County. Six to 12 inches of snow is possible through the passes, closures expected, messy commutes. These warnings expire Monday at 10 a.m.
Power restored to 3,758 Avista customers in Millwood
MILLWOOD, Wash. – Power was restored to Avista customers in Millwood on Sunday, after an hours-long outage. Avista did not share what caused the outage. Updated: Nov. 27 at 3:45 p.m. More than 3,500 customers are without power in the Millwood area, according to Avista. The utility has not...
You have one week to finish yard cleanup in Spokane before winter season
SPOKANE, Wash. — If you are a curbside yard and food waste customer in Spokane, you have one week to finish yard clean up before the City suspends collection services for the winter months. Spokane uses a solid waste system with the option to pick up your yard waste and food scraps at the curb of your home. If you...
3,662 Avista customers without power in Millwood
MILLWOOD, Wash. – More than 3,500 customers are without power in the Millwood area, according to Avista. The utility has not yet identified a cause for the outage but said on Twitter they are assessing the situation. You can track the status of this outage on the Avista outage...
