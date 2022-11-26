ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cowboys News: OBJ's lawyer talks deboarding, offense working on pre-snap penalties

Odell Beckham’s aborted plane ride dominated headlines in Cowboys Nation on an off Sunday, with the free agent wide receiver set to visit Dallas in another week’s time. By Sunday night, Beckham’s lawyer had issued a statement that painted a very different picture of what happened aboard that American Airlines flight. League sources suggest that it likely won’t impact Beckham’s upcoming team meetings anyway, and another source thinks the smart money is on Beckham wearing the star.
Cowboys vs. Giants Breaks All-Time TV Audience Record

"America's Team'' has done it again. Well, with some help from one of the world's largest TV markets. A record number of viewers gave thanks to the NFL by giving the NFL its largest regular-season TV audience ... ever. The Dallas Cowboys' 28-20 win over the New York Giants on...
The Commanders now hold the NFC's final playoff spot after Seahawks lose in OT

Could all four NFC East teams actually make the playoffs in 2022?. As it stands Sunday evening, the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants and Washington Commanders hold four of the NFC’s seven playoff spots. And before you say there is a long time to go, and this will not hold up, here we are 12 weeks into the season, and all four teams have a winning record.
