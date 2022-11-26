Could all four NFC East teams actually make the playoffs in 2022?. As it stands Sunday evening, the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants and Washington Commanders hold four of the NFC’s seven playoff spots. And before you say there is a long time to go, and this will not hold up, here we are 12 weeks into the season, and all four teams have a winning record.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO