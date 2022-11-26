Read full article on original website
Giants-Cowboys most watched regular-season game in NFL history
The NFL said Friday that the Thanksgiving Day game between the host Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants set
Cowboys News: OBJ's lawyer talks deboarding, offense working on pre-snap penalties
Odell Beckham’s aborted plane ride dominated headlines in Cowboys Nation on an off Sunday, with the free agent wide receiver set to visit Dallas in another week’s time. By Sunday night, Beckham’s lawyer had issued a statement that painted a very different picture of what happened aboard that American Airlines flight. League sources suggest that it likely won’t impact Beckham’s upcoming team meetings anyway, and another source thinks the smart money is on Beckham wearing the star.
Sporting News
NFL standings: Updated AFC, NFC playoff picture for Week 12 of 2022 season
The 2022 NFL season is down to the final six weeks Although the playoff picture for the AFC and NFC won't be finalized until Week 18, it's time to keep looking at the updated standings and what teams would be in the playoffs if the season ended in Week 12.
NFL playoff picture Week 13: NFC East a beast with four teams in postseason position
The NFC East is a beast in the 2022 NFL season. If the NFL playoffs were to begin after Week 12, all four teams from the division would be in the postseason. ...
Fantasy Fallout: The Return of Deshaun Watson
With Watson’s suspension over, some fantasy managers (not all) will look to add the Browns quarterback.
Jason Garrett's creepy smile during 'Sunday Night Football' had NFL fans thinking he's a robot
We’ve seen it a lot this season on Sunday Night Football: The super-quick “what’s going on at halftime?” segment in which Maria Taylor, Tony Dungy and Jason Garrett preview what they’re going to talk about. They do it at lightning speed, with one sentence per...
WFAA
Dak Prescott credits Cowboys' resilience following interceptions vs. Giants
ARLINGTON, Texas — Dak Prescott was not having a good Thanksgiving by halftime at AT&T Stadium. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback had thrown two interceptions and the New York Giants used one of his turnovers to add a field goal as part of their 13-7 lead at the break. “As...
Yardbarker
Cowboys vs. Giants Breaks All-Time TV Audience Record
"America's Team'' has done it again. Well, with some help from one of the world's largest TV markets. A record number of viewers gave thanks to the NFL by giving the NFL its largest regular-season TV audience ... ever. The Dallas Cowboys' 28-20 win over the New York Giants on...
Big Blue View
NFC playoff picture: Giants remain at No. 6 heading into final stretch
The New York Giants enter the home stretch of the 2022-23 NFL season with a tenuous hold on a playoff berth. The 7-4 Giants are currently the No. 6 seed in the NFC. This week’s opponent, the 7-5 Washington Commanders, is the No. 7 seed. All four NFC East...
Waiver wire pickups: Look to Kelly Olynyk, Jaden McDaniels
The fantasy basketball waiver wire always has players who can help fill holes on your roster. Here are the ones to add before it's too late.
The Commanders now hold the NFC's final playoff spot after Seahawks lose in OT
Could all four NFC East teams actually make the playoffs in 2022?. As it stands Sunday evening, the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants and Washington Commanders hold four of the NFC’s seven playoff spots. And before you say there is a long time to go, and this will not hold up, here we are 12 weeks into the season, and all four teams have a winning record.
Healthy Odell Beckham Set to Visit Giants, Cowboys, Bills, per Report
The free agent is one step closer to picking a new team and returning to the field.
