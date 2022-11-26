Actor Yano Anaya, who played pint-sized bully Grover Dill in the 1983 hit A Christmas Story, is no longer welcome at the iconic Cleveland house where the movie was set after he got face-to-face with its homeowner. Brian Jones, who purchased the lot in 2004 and added surrounding buildings, including the Bumpus’ house, to turn the estate into a multi-property museum, reportedly began screaming at the on-screen bully after a GoFundMe was developed to contribute to a group purchase of the home by a cohort of the film’s cast. “I apologize for the way I expressed myself; however, it was out of concern that fans could be misled into contributing to a GoFundMe campaign that will not result in the purchase of the house,” Jones told TMZ. “I have no association with any GoFundMe campaign. I am not selling the house through Go Fund Me, so fans should not contribute to that fund under false pretenses, thinking their money is going toward buying the house. I am entertaining offers only from qualified buyers through my real estate broker.”Read it at TMZ

21 HOURS AGO