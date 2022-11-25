ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Step into this Allbirds Black Friday 2022 sale and save up to 50% on shoes, sandals and more

By Jon Winkler, Reviewed
 2 days ago
Step out in style with these Allbirds shoes on sale this Black Friday. Allbirds / Reviewed

Whether you're looking for a durable pair of kicks for your next run or need something to step out of the house in comfort, a new pair of shoes is always a welcome purchase. Fortunately, Allbirds has a vast collection of footwear that's both comfortable and eco-friendly. Even better, you can get those shoes on sale during Black Friday just in time for the holidays.

Allbirds Black Friday sale

Right now, the brand is hosting its Black Friday sale for a limited time. That means you can save up to 50% on select sneakers, shoes and sandals for men and women . The Instagram-famous brand uses merino wool from New Zealand sheep and supportive foam made from sustainably-grown Brazilian sugarcane to reduce the ecological footprint normally associated with mass-producing sneakers, while also making cozy covers for your feet. When we tested some Allbirds shoes, we found they had an elegant, elongated look thanks to their tapered toe and snug fit. Even better, their soles are very lightweight and supportive for arches while being so comfortable that our testers said they could sleep in them.

For a taste of that comfort, there are the Allbirds Tree Loungers for men available for as low as $69. Typically listed for $100, you can get the shoes in three stylish colors for a $31 price cut. Allbirds said the Tree Loungers are made with lightweight eucalyptus tree fiber for maximum comfort in an easy slip-on design. That same material also makes the shoes breathable and stylish for everyday use.

For more ways to walk with a new look, check out these Allbirds shoes (and more) on sale today!

The best deals at the Allbirds Black Friday sale

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BnmeL_0jNs4uGm00
Wear cozy and long-lasting style out and about with the Allbirds shoes on sale. Allbirds / Reviewed

Shop the Allbirds Black Friday sale

