Dallas, TX

Cowboys' Thanksgiving Day win over Giants is most-watched NFL regular-season game ever

By Cydney Henderson, USA TODAY
 2 days ago

A record number of viewers gave thanks to "America's Team."

The Dallas Cowboys' 28-20 win over the New York Giants on Thanksgiving Day at AT&T Stadium attracted 42 million television viewers, marking the most-watched regular-season game ever, according to Fox Sports, which broadcast the NFC East showdown on Thursday.

The previous record stood for more than three decades. The most-watched regular season game previously belonged to the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers' matchup on "Monday Night Football" in December 1990, which delivered 41.474 million viewers.

Last year's Thanksgiving Day game between the Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders brought in an estimated 38.531 million viewers , marking the third most-watched regular season game ever.

RECAP: Dallas Cowboys humble New York Giants in annual Thanksgiving Day game

MORE: Winners and losers from NFL's Thanksgiving tripleheader

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bFUhf_0jNs4tO300
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb celebrates making a first down against the New York Giants. Jerome Miron, USA TODAY Sports

Dak Prescott threw two touchdown passes to tight end Dalton Schultz, and Ezekiel Elliott and rookie Peyton Hendershot each rushed for a score in the Cowboys' 28-20 win over the Giants , the first Thanksgiving Day victory for Dallas since 2018.

Watching the Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day has become a holiday tradition . With the exception of two years, Dallas has hosted a Thanksgiving game at home every year since 1966. The Cowboys have a 32-22-1 all-time record on the holiday.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Cowboys' Thanksgiving Day win over Giants is most-watched NFL regular-season game ever

hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Defends Jerry Jones Segregation Photo

Stephen A. Smith felt like the viral photo was a bit unfair. Stephen A. Smith is a staunch hater of the Dallas Cowboys. However, he does like Jerry Jones. Smith believes the Cowboys owner is good for the sport, and that overall, he is an owner who cares about his team. Having said that, Jones is not immune to controversy.
The Spun

Mike McCarthy Reacts To Giants Player's "Dirty" Play

During the Cowboys-Giants game on Thanksgiving, linebacker Jaylon Smith showed off his version of "The People's Elbow." Smith legitimately jumped on top of a pileup while Ezekiel Elliott was clearly down. Some fans accused Smith of making a "dirty play." Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy doesn't believe that's a fair...
ClutchPoints

Cowboys’ Micah Parsons fires back at ‘full-on punch’ accusation hurled against him by Giants OT

Micah Parsons fired back at New York Giants center Nick Gates, who said the Dallas Cowboys linebacker punched him to the chin after his provocation. During the Cowboys’ 28-20 win over the Giants in Week 11, Parsons was actually called for unnecessary roughness with 45 seconds left, leading to a 15-yard penalty for Dallas. It allowed the Giants to score a touchdown and make the game look closer that it actually was.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Parsons punched a Giant? TV record, Jones photo center of attention

Cowboys fans woke up Friday out of a turkey-induced fog to realize that the 28-20 comeback victory over the Giants wasn’t just the tryptophan talking. And just like those mashed potatoes and cranberry sauce, the leftovers the next day are just as good. We’ve got the details on everything you might have missed, from the run defense’s shutdown of Saquon Barkley and the tight ends’ inspired Whac-A-Mole touchdown celebration to the serious injury that didn’t seem to slow down Jayron Kearse and the play that one Giants player says should result in a heavy fine for Micah Parsons.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Our Eagles vs. Packers predictions for Week 12 of the NFL season

Reuben Frank (8-2) The Packers are a tough team to figure out, losers of six of their last seven with the lone win since Week 5 coming against the red-hot Cowboys. They’ve got a Hall of Fame quarterback, but they don’t score many points – just 17.7 per game on offense (and only 12.2 on the road). They’re ranked in the top 10 defensively in interceptions, third down and passing yards. But they’ve allowed 27 or more points in five of their last seven games. One thing the Packers have had is one of the NFL’s toughest schedules. Eight of their 11 opponents have had winning records, and they’re 2-6 in those games. Only the Lions have faced more winning teams. They're 4-7 but by no means a team the Eagles can afford to take lightly. Bottom line: They’re dangerous but they usually lose. I don’t think this will be easy, but at home on a Sunday night, I think the Eagles find their way to 10-1.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Are the San Francisco 49ers the Best Team in the NFC?

The San Francisco 49ers dominated the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football in Mexico City, 38-10, and made a bold statement to the rest of the NFL. They played their best game of the season in all three phases of the game, offensive, defense, and special teams. There are not a lot of questions surrounding the San Francisco 49ers, but after dominating the Cardinals in prime time, one question comes to mind: are the San Francisco 49ers the best team in the NFC?
NJ.com

Updated NFL playoff picture after Eagles beat Packers: Giants, Buccaneers hanging on; Patriots in trouble?

With one game remaining in Week 12 of the 2022 NFL regular season, one thing is clear: the NFC East is too legit to quit. Per NFL PR: “Each of the four teams in the NFC East – Philadelphia (10-1 after Sunday Night Football), Dallas (8-3), the New York Giants (7-4) and Washington (7-5) – have winning records through Week 12 this season. The NFC East is the second division in which all four teams have at least seven wins through Week 12 since realignment in 2002, joining the AFC North in 2014.”
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC Sports

Why Papa is concerned about 49ers' game against Saints

The 49ers are flying high coming off a blowout win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night in Mexico City. But the combination of an international game on "Monday Night Football" heading into Thanksgiving Week means the 49ers haven't had as much time to prepare for their Week 12 matchup against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

