Lincoln County, OR

SNAP: $70M holiday gift for 426,000 clients

By The News Guard
The News Guard
The News Guard
 2 days ago

Most Lincoln County clients and other Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in December.

In December, approximately 426,000 SNAP households will receive approximately $70 million in extra food benefits in addition to their regular SNAP benefits.

The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. These emergency benefits are a temporary support that Oregon can provide because of the federal COVID-19 public health emergency.

Because the federal government approved these emergency benefits for December, Oregon will also be able to issue them in January 2023. However, the emergency benefits are expected to end when the federal public health emergency ends.

“We know that many rely on these additional emergency food benefits to get enough healthy food for themselves and their families,” Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS), Self-Sufficiency Programs Interim Director Jana McLellan said. “The holiday season can also bring additional stress and worry for many Oregonians who are still struggling to meet their basic needs and we encourage them to contact our partners at 211, the Oregon Food Bank and their local Community Action Agency for support during this difficult time.”

Current SNAP households will receive emergency allotments on Dec. 13. Emergency allotments will be issued Dec. 30 or Jan. 4, 2023 for households who did not receive benefits in the first monthly issuance.

SNAP recipients do not have to take any action to receive these supplemental benefits as they will be issued directly on their EBT cards.

More information about emergency allotments is available at https://www.oregon.gov/dhs/ASSISTANCE/FOOD-BENEFITS/Pages/Emergency-Allotments.aspx.

Questions about your SNAP benefits should be directed to the ONE Customer Service Center at 1-800-699-9075.

If your household receives SNAP and your income or the number of people in your household has changed, it could impact your benefits. It is important to make sure ODHS has the most up-to-date information.

You can report any changes to your income or household in many ways:

Online at: Oregon.govBy mail at: ONE Customer Service Center, PO Box 14015, Salem, OR 97309By fax at: 503-378-5628By phone at: 1-800-699-9075 or TTY 711

Resources to help meet basic needs

Find a food pantry: oregonfoodbank.org

Learn about government programs and community resources for older adults and people with disabilities: Aging and Disability Resource Connection of Oregon at 1-855-673-2372 or adrcoforegon.org.

Dial 2-1-1, or text your zip code to 898-211, 211info.org

Find local resources and support by contacting your local Community Action Agency: caporegon.org/find-services/

Oregon Department of Human Services COVID-19 help center

Learn more at https://www.oregon.gov/dhs/benefits/Pages/index.aspx . For local resources in your area, such as food or shelter, please call 2-1-1 or reach out to the state’s Aging and Disability Resource Connection (ADRC) at 1-855-ORE-ADRC or 1-855-673-2372.

elkhornmediagroup.com

Increased emergency SNAP Benefits Continue in December

OREGON – (Release from the Oregon Department of Human Services) Need to know. Most Oregonians who receive SNAP benefits will continue to receive temporarily increased emergency food benefits in December. Approximately 426,000 SNAP households will receive approximately $70 million in extra food benefits in addition to their regular SNAP...
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Dozens More Affordable Homes Will Be Built by Two Oregon Enterprises

Affordable Homes: Dozens of homes priced for low-income families are being constructed in Eugene and Lincoln City as part of two separate projects designed to alleviate Oregon’s housing issue. While the Eugene development will offer reasonably priced homes for sale, the Lincoln City project is meant to house those...
LINCOLN CITY, OR
Lebanon-Express

This Corvallis tree farmer does it differently

In the hills above Corvallis, ringed by the disparate trails and nonprofit conservation efforts and public-private recreation interests, is a tree farm. Ed Easterling, the owner and manager at some 1,600 acres of pasture and woodlands collectively known as the Crestmont properties, is pretty clear that means some of the land is managed under a plan that calls for cutting trees down.
CORVALLIS, OR
woodworkingnetwork.com

Emerald ash borer gains a foothold in Pacific Northwest

FOREST GROVE, Ore. – The deadly emerald ash borer (EAB) has been spotted in western Oregon, just 25 miles west of Portland and a short drive from the Pacific Ocean. The confirmed presence of the invasive EAB in Forest Grove, Ore., raises the number of states impacted by infestations of the insidious beetle to 36, according to the Emerald Ash Borer Network. In addition, EAB has been sighted in five Canadian provinces including Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Manitoba.
FOREST GROVE, OR
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Federal Award: $46.4M to help Oregon's low-income pay heating costs

Oregon will receive $48.4 million in funding to help low-income families and individuals pay for home heating costs this winter and cover unpaid utility bills. The funding will be delivered through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance program (LIHEAP), and includes support from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and extra funding passed by Congress to address rising energy costs in 2023. In addition to covering home heating costs...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Measure 114 a sensible step

I voted for Measure 114, making me one of the “ignorant,” “uninformed” and “clueless,” according to letter writer Terry Troutt, (“Readers respond: Voters fooled by Oregon Measure 114,” Nov. 21). A few days after the horrific shooting of three Virginia college students,...
OREGON STATE
hh-today.com

As of Dec. 8, buying a gun looks impossible

Unless a court intervenes before Measure 114 takes effect on Dec. 8, it looks like after that date private citizens will no longer be allowed to buy a firearm in Oregon for a good long while. But the promoters of the initiative didn’t mention that. The measure was sold...
OREGON STATE
Alina Andras

Six Great Burger Places in Oregon

Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and you wish to try some new restaurants, here is a list of six amazing burger places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit soon.
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

Hundreds shop local on Black Friday at Eugene Holiday Market

EUGENE, Ore.-- Hundreds of shoppers came out to support small and local businesses on Black Friday at the Eugene Holiday Market. Many shoppers said they didn't come to find the best deals but to look for unique gift ideas this holiday season and support their local economy. "I have a...
EUGENE, OR
R.A. Heim

One-time payment up to $1,200 coming from the state

counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Did you know that the state of Hawaii is currently sending tax refunds back to residents? It's true and the money should be on it's way to you. There was a slight delay recently due to a printing issue, but that issue has been taken care of now.
HAWAII STATE
KATU.com

Why losing a supermajority could have bigger impacts during predicted recession

SALEM, Ore. — For the past four years, Oregon democrats have held a supermajority but during the 2023 legislative session that changes. The Oregon constitution calls for a three-fifths majority in both chambers in order to pass any bill that would increase taxes, with 60 seats in the Senate which means at least 36 votes and in the House, which has 30 seats, that means 18 votes.
OREGON STATE
gorhamtimes.com

Collins Pushes Funds for Mainers this Winter

Oil prices across the nation are challenging citizens, especially those in Maine, this winter. The average cost for heating oil per gallon currently sits at $5.42, which is a considerable increase compared to past years. Fortunately, the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) has awarded the State of Maine $42.5 million to help those in need.
MAINE STATE
The News Guard

The News Guard

Lincoln County, OR
ABOUT

The News Guard covers local news in the Lincoln County area of Oregon.

 https://www.thenewsguard.com/

