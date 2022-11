The Clemson loss not only means there is one less contender for the CFP, but it also means No. 2 Ohio State (11-1, 8-1 in Big Ten) has a legitimate pathway to the playoff even after its blowout 45-23 loss to No. 3 Michigan (12-0, 9-0 in Big Ten). If...

CLEMSON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO