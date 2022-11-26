We all love them, those gorgeous plants with the bright red leaves, poinsettia's just scream Christmas! Right now all the big box stores are unpacking their poinsettia's and getting them ready to sell to you. Whether or not you end up with a beautiful plant that will last until the New Year depends a great deal on what happens when it reaches its destination. For an easy-to-care-for plant, it’s amazing how many retailers get it fundamentally wrong! Poinsettia's are really not a difficult plant to care for, it's surprising how many retailers mishandle these beauties. This holiday season, let’s look at the Dos and Don’ts of retail poinsettias. Knowing how they’re supposed to be handled can give us great insight. Improperly cared for plants won't make it till the fat man in the red suit arrives. Knowing how to pick a healthy plant from the unhealthy ones will give you the best advantage for keeping your plate thriving over the holidays.

1 DAY AGO