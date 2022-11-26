Read full article on original website
Bikerumor
Fuell makes e-bikes, but this is better
Created by moto designer Eric Buell (as in, Buell motorcycles), the Fuell Fllow e-moto concept makes their e-bike brand a little lot more exciting. No, it doesn't have pedals. No, it's not a bike. Just click away now if that bothers you.
Bikerumor
Review: Scott Genius is a highly adaptable trail bike for big mountain days
If there's a best way to show off a bike's pedigree, it's to ride it where it was conceived. On its home turf in the Alps, Scott led us through a couple days of big rides with big climbs and big descents. It was the right choice to show off the new Genius' capabilities, and fortunately its performance there easily translates to the kinds of rides we all do…assuming you live in the mountains.
With a Top Speed of 256 MPH, the Rimac Nevera Is Officially the World’s Fastest Production EV
The Rimac Nevera just earned itself another spot in the record books. The Croatian marque’s first model, which is was already the world’s fastest-accelerating car, is now officially the fastest production EV as well. The battery-powered hypercar earned its latest distinction after hitting a top speed of 256 mph on a recent run in Germany. The Nevera set the new standard for EVs at the Automotive Testing Papenburg, a test track specifically chosen for the attempt because of its 2.9-mile-long straightaways. The record was set in a completely unmodified version of the Nevera piloted by Rimac’s chief test and development driver, Miro...
RideApart
Suzuki Shows Off Technical Prowess Behind New 776cc Parallel Twin
EICMA 2022 marked a watershed moment for Suzuki. Prior to the annual trade show, the Hamamatsu-based OEM hadn’t released a new engine in years. During that stint, many new Suzuki models leveraged long-in-the-tooth powerplants such as the K5 GSX-R1000 or 645cc, 90-degree V-twin. That wasn’t the case with the 2023 GSX-8S or V-Strom 800DE, though.
BMW Reveals Most Powerful Straight-Six Engine Ever In Limited Edition 3.0 CSL
BMW 3.0 CSL pays homage to the original car of the same name. Limited to 50 units to celebrate 50 years of BMW M. Features BMW's most powerful inline-six ever (552 horsepower/406 lb-ft of torque) Manual gearbox and rear-wheel drive only. BMW has taken the wraps off its most exciting...
Carscoops
2024 Mercedes E-Class Gives Us A First Undisguised Look At Front End And Interior
We’ve seen the upcoming, 2024 Mercedes testing a few times now, but a new batch of leaked photos from China reveal the parts that the automaker was working the hardest to keep a secret. Rather predictably, the new front end looks much like the one of the S-Class. The...
torquenews.com
Jeep Jazzes Up the 2023 Compass With a Turbocharged Engine
Jeep adds a turbocharger and more horsepower to the 2023 Jeep Compass. Jeep redesigned the Compass 4x4 in 2022, really upgrading the interior and beefing up the Trailhawk model to be a true competitor. The one thing the Compass was missing was a spunkier engine. New for 2023, Jeep is adding some zip to the Compass 4x4. The 2023 Jeep Compass now has an advanced 2.0-liter Turbocharged Engine for better horsepower, torque and performance.
Autoblog
Mercedes-Benz celebrates 40 years of the first Baby Benz
Mercedes-Benz's lineup changed significantly in late 1982. By launching a new entry-level model called W201 internally and Baby Benz colloquially, the Stuttgart-based company made its cars accessible to a much wider audience and considerably increased its annual sales. Although the first W201 saw the light that awaits at the end...
Carscoops
Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo Is A Stunning Single-Seater With A Hybrid Twin-Turbo V6
Ferrari is one of the few supercar makers that hadn’t unveiled a concept for the Gran Turismo video game, but this changed today. During the celebrations for the 25th anniversary of Sony’s gaming series in the GT World Finals at Monaco, Ferrari revealed is own Vision Gran Turismo concept in both full-scale prototype and digital forms, boasting a stunning low-slung body, a single-seater layout, and a V6-based hybrid setup bringing monstrous power and torque figures.
Top Speed
Drag Race: Lamborghini Urus Vs. Audi TT-RS, Porsche Cayman GT4, And Volkswagen Golf R
Mat Watson and his team from ‘Carwow’ pit four very different vehicles against each other on the drag strip. The mix included a Lamborghini Urus, a Porsche Cayman GT4, an Audi TT-RS, and a Volkswagen Golf R. With the difference in size, shape, weight, and engine capacities, the race is quite unpredictable.
Top Speed
Italian-US Startup Aehra Takes Aim At the Mercedes EQS With A New Electric Sports Sedan
If the name Aehra doesn't sound familiar to you, don't be too worried - it’s not exactly a household name unless you follow automotive news on a religious basis. Aehra is a recently launched Italian company with its main vision set "to unlock the full design potential afforded by cutting-edge EV platform technology in a manner not previously seen." The company's first model was launched earlier in November 2022, a full-electric SUV that aims at models like the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV. The SUV will be joined by a "sophisticated sedan" in February 2023, and both models will go on sale in 2025.
theevreport.com
Continental Advances Development of Brake Caliper for Electric Vehicles
The decreased weight and residual brake torque of the Green Caliper contribute to an increased vehicle range. Frankfurt, Germany – Future electric vehicles will gain additional range thanks to a new brake design from Continental: The so-called Green Caliper, a newly developed brake caliper for disc brakes, is significantly lighter than previous designs and has a lower residual brake torque. In combination with the brake disc, the lower mass – in individual cases up to five kilograms per brake – and the reduced friction between brake pad and disc contribute to increasing the range of an electric vehicle. This major advance was made possible by targeted further development to meet the requirements of a brake in an electric vehicle. Unlike the brakes in a conventional vehicle, those in an electric car are activated much less frequently. This is because in over 80 percent of all deceleration situations, the brake is not needed at all due to recuperation. However, this does not mean that the Green Caliper have to be able to do less than a conventional brake caliper. On the contrary: Because of the weight of the battery in an electric car, the deceleration performance of the brakes often has to be even higher. On the other hand, their thermal load is lower because the brake is used much less frequently. And it is precisely for this changed requirement profile that the new brake caliper design has been optimized.
techeblog.com
First Look at the $1.3-Million Praga Bohema, a Nissan GT-R Powered Hypercar
Even though it’s not as powerful as the Hennessey Venom F5, the $1.3-million Praga Bohema is most certainly as close as you can get to a street-legal F1 car. Power comes from a Nissan GT-R-sourced 3.8L twin-turbocharged V6 engine making 700 hp and 534 lb-ft of torque, mated to a 6-speed Hewland sequential gearbox, enabling it to hit 62 mph in just under 2.3-seconds from a standstill.
Autoblog
2022 BMW 3.0 CSL is a manual, rear-wheel-drive throwback to the 1970s
BMW is giving enthusiasts something to be very thankful for this Thanksgiving. The company's M division unveiled a heritage-inspired limited-edition model called 3.0 CSL that was designed as a tribute to the original 3.0 CSL, one of BMW's most emblematic models. Introduced in early 1972 to homologate the E9 in...
Latest De Tomaso P900 Teaser Confirms V12 Power
De Tomaso recently began a teaser campaign for the all-new De Tomaso P900 hypercar, with its second teaser now confirming that there will be a V12 at the heart of it. While the first teasers included hashtags for V8, V10, and V12, leaving us somewhat confused, the latest batch of imagery shared on the company's social media shows blueprints for a V12 engine - or possibly even two - and reveals more of the sultry hypercar's bodywork.
