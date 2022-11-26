Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Letters Can Be Mailed to Santa in Downtown Chehalis
Experience Chehalis, Book ‘N’ Brush and Totally Pawsome have teamed up to bring local children a little extra magic for the holiday season with a new “Letters to Santa” program. Santa mailboxes, located just inside Book ‘N’ Brush and Totally Pawsome, were installed Friday. The boxes...
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Paul Roznatowsky: 1942-2022
Paul John Roznatowsky, 80, passed away on Nov. 3, 2022, in Centralia, Washington. Paul was born in Prague, Czechoslovakia on Sept. 6, 1942, to Nicholas and Sofia Roznatowsky. As a child during WWII, Paul spent time in a refugee camp. When he was 7 years old, the family fled to the U.S., settling in Detroit, Michigan. Paul’s father, active in Ukrainian scholarship and politics, passed his intellectual interests on to his son. Paul carved out a long and successful career in sales in California, Oregon and Chehalis, Washington. Paul enjoyed music, live concerts, art, travel, nature and his Cadillac. He leaves behind his son Johnny, daughter-in-law Erna, and granddaughter Ella in Hood River, his son Dylan in Chehalis, his closest friend Sharon Ellis, and many other friends. His sense of humor and style will be greatly missed. There will be no service at this time.
Chronicle
Chamber of Commerce to Host Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony for Life Massage on Dec. 2
The Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce is holding a grand opening ribbon cutting for Life Massage on Dec. 2 in Chehalis at North National Ave., Suite #11, at 11 a.m. As part of the event, there will be refreshments and a raffle drawing for two massages. The owner, Leah Vanasse, a licensed massage therapist, is a recent graduate of the Bodymechanics School of Myotherapy and Massage in Tumwater.
Chronicle
West Thurston Fire Authority Closing Three Stations
Effective Dec. 1, the West Thurston Regional Fire Authority will close three of its five stations due to the failure of its maintenance and operations levy on the November ballot. It was the second time the levy failed to gain the approval of voters. “Unfortunately, moving forward into 2023, there...
Chronicle
‘Santa’s Grinchy Train’ Launches at the Chehalis-Centralia Railroad and Museum Depot
With track repairs still underway and a lack of insurance further halting its passenger services, the Chehalis-Centralia Railroad and Museum (CCRM) is holding “Santa’s Grinchy Train” at the depot this holiday season. “We’ve decided to ‘blame the Grinch’ for stealing our tracks,” wrote CCRM in a news...
Chronicle
Evergreen Playhouse Presents 'White Christmas': Same Spirit, Different Script From Movie
What: HUBBUB presents “Irving Berlin’s White Christmas”. When: Dec. 2-18, 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Saturday, Dec. 10, performance will be at 2 p.m. as well because of the Lighted Tractor Parade. A Pay-What-You-Can performance will be held at 7:30 p.m., Dec. 8. Where:...
Chronicle
In Remembrance June Strovas: 1936-2022
June Crocker Strovas, most recently from Longview, died of pancreatic cancer on Nov. 7, 2022, at the age of 86. She fought valiantly. She was born in Ryderwood in 1936 as the daughter of a logger. She was preceded in death by her son, Tom; grandson, Sahwn; and the love of her life, Tony. She is survived by her children Larry, Leanne, Rob, and Nat. June was blessed with loving relationships with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Tough, generous, and resilient, June will be missed by all who knew her.
Chronicle
In Loving Memory Of Renee Donahue: 1927-2022
Renee Mildred Donahue of Shelton, Washington, passed away into God’s hands on Oct. 7, 2022, at the age of 95. She was born on Aug. 24, 1927, in Centralia, Washington to Frank and Christena Valleur. She married Robert L. Donahue on June 27, 1953, and together they celebrated 55 wonderful years together before his passing in 2008. Her colorful life began by surviving scarlet fever at birth. It involved driving tractor and plowing the fields at 14, being the editor for the Adna High School yearbook, working in the Portland shipyards as a welder during WWII, being a switchboard operator for AT&T in San Francisco, an administrative secretary at Camp Murray in Washington, and selling Bee Line clothing in Tacoma, Washington. She retired from the Portland School District in IT as “the expert” and volunteered time with meals on wheels for the less fortunate. She did all this while canning fruit and vegetables and raising seven children. She had an eye for fashion and color coordination, which was shown in her apparel and home decor even though “you just ruined it” was a memorable comment from her mother. She enjoyed bowling, playing cards, watching baseball, basketball and football, music, dancing, and a good play or movie, but most of all she enjoyed being with her family at her home on Phillips Lake. She was preceded in death by her husband Bob and son Victor. She is survived by her daughter Bobbie Jean (husband David), son Frank (wife Lorrie), son Jeff (wife Terri), daughter Kathleen, daughter Teresa (husband Todd) and son Paul (wife Sophia). She is also survived by granddaughters Jenae, Katie, Renee, Mika and Colleen; grandsons Tom, Jake, Jordan, Taylor, Garret, Greg and Joe; and great-grandchildren Ellie, Jack, Naomi, Truman and Willow. A celebration of life will be held at St. John the Evangelist in Vancouver, Washington on Nov. 28, 2022. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the operationsmiles.org fund. Please view her online obituary at www.hamiltonmylan.com.
Chronicle
Lewis County Locals, Leaders, Organizations Speak Out After Colorado Shooting
Colorado Springs late on Nov. 19 was shook with a tragedy at an LGBTQ night club called Club Q, where 26 patrons were injured, five were killed — two of whom were transgender — and countless others were left traumatized. The shock of the violence reverberated across the...
Chronicle
Centralia Council Roundup: China Creek Gage Update, City Parking Ordinance Amendment and Service Rate Caps
On Tuesday night, the Centralia City Council convened for its second monthly meeting to discuss a number of issues. On the agenda was an update on the newly installed China Creek gage, a first reading of an ordinance amending the city’s stopping, standing and parking ordinance and consideration of capping 2023 rate increases for the city’s storm and surface, sewer and water rates at 2%.
Chronicle
Sidewalk Access Ramp Improvements Set to Begin Next Week in Centralia
In a Nov. 23 news release, the Centralia Public Works Department announced that beginning on Nov. 29, construction will begin to make sidewalk access ramp removal and replacements and install pedestrian push buttons along Harrison Avenue from High Street to Main Street. Construction will be done by Western United Civil...
Tacoma City Council Passes Ordinances 28858 and 28859
City of Tacoma announcement. TACOMA, Wash. – On November 22, the City Council passed Ordinance 28858 adopting Chapter 9A.50 RCW into the Tacoma Municipal Code, authorizing the City Attorney to prosecute any person who willfully or recklessly interferes with access to or from a health care facility, or willfully or recklessly disrupts the normal functioning of such a facility, as a gross misdemeanor in the Tacoma Municipal Court. This ordinance will help protect an individual’s right to seek abortions or gender affirming healthcare. The Council also passed Ordinance 28859 amending the Tacoma Municipal Code to include protections against discrimination based on an individual’s actual, potential, perceived, or alleged pregnancy outcomes related to seeking City employment, housing, public accommodations, banking, insurance and wherever other class statuses are protected.
Chronicle
Snow in Washington Mountain Passes Could Affect Holiday Travel This Weekend
Rain and mountain snow expected to hit Western Washington this weekend could make holiday travel difficult, especially on Sunday in the Cascade mountain passes, the National Weather Service warned Thursday. The worst of the weather is expected Saturday night through late Sunday, when the heaviest of the snowfall will blanket...
