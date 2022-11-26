Renee Mildred Donahue of Shelton, Washington, passed away into God’s hands on Oct. 7, 2022, at the age of 95. She was born on Aug. 24, 1927, in Centralia, Washington to Frank and Christena Valleur. She married Robert L. Donahue on June 27, 1953, and together they celebrated 55 wonderful years together before his passing in 2008. Her colorful life began by surviving scarlet fever at birth. It involved driving tractor and plowing the fields at 14, being the editor for the Adna High School yearbook, working in the Portland shipyards as a welder during WWII, being a switchboard operator for AT&T in San Francisco, an administrative secretary at Camp Murray in Washington, and selling Bee Line clothing in Tacoma, Washington. She retired from the Portland School District in IT as “the expert” and volunteered time with meals on wheels for the less fortunate. She did all this while canning fruit and vegetables and raising seven children. She had an eye for fashion and color coordination, which was shown in her apparel and home decor even though “you just ruined it” was a memorable comment from her mother. She enjoyed bowling, playing cards, watching baseball, basketball and football, music, dancing, and a good play or movie, but most of all she enjoyed being with her family at her home on Phillips Lake. She was preceded in death by her husband Bob and son Victor. She is survived by her daughter Bobbie Jean (husband David), son Frank (wife Lorrie), son Jeff (wife Terri), daughter Kathleen, daughter Teresa (husband Todd) and son Paul (wife Sophia). She is also survived by granddaughters Jenae, Katie, Renee, Mika and Colleen; grandsons Tom, Jake, Jordan, Taylor, Garret, Greg and Joe; and great-grandchildren Ellie, Jack, Naomi, Truman and Willow. A celebration of life will be held at St. John the Evangelist in Vancouver, Washington on Nov. 28, 2022. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the operationsmiles.org fund. Please view her online obituary at www.hamiltonmylan.com.

