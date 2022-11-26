ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Eagle

Miami Heat at Atlanta Hawks Scouting Report

Atlanta's game in Houston on Friday night was an embarrassment. Trae Young and Dejounte Murray let their best-combined performance of the season go too far. The Hawks backcourt began mocking the worst team in the league before blowing a 16-point lead. After the game, Rockets' players rightfully trolled Young on...
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

Tatum and the Celtics face the Wizards

Washington Wizards (10-9, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (15-4, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum leads Boston into a matchup against Washington. He's fourth in the league scoring 30.5 points per game. The Celtics are 9-4 in Eastern Conference games. Boston is 1-1 in...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder set for matchup with the Rockets

Oklahoma City Thunder (8-11, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (4-14, 15th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Rockets -2.5; over/under is 233. BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder face the Houston Rockets. Gilgeous-Alexander ranks second in the league scoring 31.0 points per...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
numberfire.com

Derrick Rose (toe) available for Knicks Sunday

The New York Knicks will have Derrick Rose (toe) available for Sunday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Rose missed the last week of play with his toe injury, but will be back on the court for tonight's game against the Grizzlies. Our models project Rose, who has a $3,700 salary...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

Celtics-Wizards takeaways: Even without Tatum, C's offense is a juggernaut

No Jayson Tatum, no problem for the Boston Celtics in Sunday's showdown with the Washington Wizards. The C's erupted for 72 points in the first half and 113 through three quarters despite their MVP candidate being out with a left ankle sprain. They shot 55 percent from the field (44-for-80) and 47.1 percent from 3-point range (16-for-34) against the NBA's eighth-ranked defense, resulting in a 130-121 win.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Wizards take on the Timberwolves on 3-game slide

Minnesota Timberwolves (10-10, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (10-10, eighth in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Wizards -1.5; over/under is 223. BOTTOM LINE: Washington will try to stop its three-game skid when the Wizards take on Minnesota. The Wizards are 7-4 in home games. Washington...
FOX Sports

Mitchell, Cavaliers set for matchup with the Raptors

Cleveland Cavaliers (13-7, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (10-9, seventh in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Raptors -1; over/under is 219. BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers visit the Toronto Raptors. Mitchell is sixth in the NBA scoring 30.1 points per game. The...
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jayson Tatum to miss Sunday's game vs. Wizards

The Celtics will be without superstar Jayson Tatum on Sunday as the team takes on the Washington Wizards at TD Garden. Tatum led the Celtics with 30 points in 31 minutes on Friday in a win over the Kings, but the team has listed him as out due to a left ankle sprain. Tatum originally hurt his ankle last Monday against the Bulls, but had since starred in lopsided wins over Dallas and Sacramento.
BOSTON, MA
Athens Messenger

Organized JT just keeps doing his thing for OU hockey

A popular social media post from the Bobcats Hockey Twitter account pretty much sums up JT Schimizzi's collegiate career on ice. That short tweet simply stated "He is great at reading the ice and finding the back of the net!" When asked to comment on that particular post from over the summer, the senior OU forward admits he's never seen it. ...
ATHENS, OH

