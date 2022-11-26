The Celtics will be without superstar Jayson Tatum on Sunday as the team takes on the Washington Wizards at TD Garden. Tatum led the Celtics with 30 points in 31 minutes on Friday in a win over the Kings, but the team has listed him as out due to a left ankle sprain. Tatum originally hurt his ankle last Monday against the Bulls, but had since starred in lopsided wins over Dallas and Sacramento.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO