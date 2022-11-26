Bad Beat all-timer in Utah State-Boise State football game

The Boise State Broncos took down the Utah State Aggies 42-32 in Mountain West football action on Friday at Albertsons Stadium. And that score is very deceiving in terms of how the game actually went, leading to an incredibly unfortunate bad beat for bettors that took Utah State at +17 (+16.5 or 17.5 in some sportsbooks).

With 1:33 remaining in the fourth quarter, Utah State had 4th-and-9 in the red zone, trailing 28-23. A pass from Utah State quarterback Cooper Legas was intercepted with 1:28 remaining.

So, from there, it was easy to assume that Boise State would just run out the clock with a 28-23 win.

But two plays later, Boise State’s Taylen Green ran for a 91-yard touchdown on 2nd-and-11. The Broncos made the extra point, making it a 35-23 game.

Still, Utah State bettors appeared to be in very good shape.

But on 4th-and-17, Legas was again intercepted by Boise State. And this time, Boise State returned it all the way on a Seyi Oladipo pick-six with 31 seconds remaining.

Had Utah State tackled Oladipo or had he just gone down instead of scoring a touchdown that was meaningless to the game outcome (but certainly significant to some ), Utah State bettors would’ve still won.

What was a 28-23 game with roughly a minute and a half remaining became a 42-23 game just a minute later.

Brutal. That’s an all-timer on the bad beat front.

