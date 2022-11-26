ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Top Black Friday Deals on Robot Vacuums Are the Perfect Excuse To Buy Your First Robot

By Joseph Cheatham
 2 days ago
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links.

With so many huge Black Friday deals to sort through, we’ve been extra busy today. But there’s one product category where the deals have been especially strong this year — robot vacuums. Now is the time to get your hands on one of these little helpers and knock out those cleaning chores before the family rolls in for the holidays.

The best robot vacuums are smart devices that leave your floors spic and span without having you lift a finger. And for Black Friday, popular robot vacuums from iRobot (the makers of Roomba vacuums), Shark, Ninja and Roborock are all on sale.

We’ve tested a lot of robot vacuums in 2022, from the best wet-dry vacuums or premium self-emptying robot vacuums . Sometimes, Black Friday deals on appliances only cover older products that retailers are trying to get rid of. However, the best Black Friday robot vacuum deals include some of the top models we’ve ever reviewed, including award-winning SPY products:

  • The iRobot Roomba i3+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum is now under $400
  • The Self-Emptying Shark XL is 50% off
  • The Smart Eufy Clean by Anker is 60% off at Walmart
  • Roborock’s award-winning S7 MaxV Series wet-dry vacuum is at its lowest-ever price.

We’ve seen robot vacuums use various types of technology for navigation the around the house. Using cameras, light sensors and voice assistants like Alexa, these robot vacuums are trained to avoid obstacles in dark areas, get beneath furniture with relative ease — and even mop up certain spots. Some of the top models are self-emptying robot vacuums (with a charging base), which pick up and empty their dustbins, making your job even easier.

Whether you’re shopping for the best gifts for men , the best Christmas gifts for the family or just want to fulfill your childhood dream of owning your very own robot, keep scrolling to check out the best Black Friday robot vacuum deals available now through Cyber Monday.

SAVE OVER $200

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO (3550) Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum​

It’s hard to find a worthwhile self-emptying vacuum for under $500, and this is one of the best Black Friday robot vacuum deals we’ve ever seen. With smart features and excellent suction, this bot is a big winner.

#1 BEST SELLER

Shark AV2511AE AI Robot Vacuum with XL Self-Empty Base

Using the accompanied app or voice commands, the Shark robot vacuum will schedule whole-home cleanings or target specific rooms or areas. This is one of the top-rated robot vacuums on Amazon, and we’ve never seen it discounted so steeply before.

Roborock S7 MaxV Series Robot Vacuum

You can video call to anywhere in your home through this Roborock robot vacuum. It’s also able to mop effectively with sonic vibration technology that scrubs at up to 3000 cycles per minute. While it’s definitely an investment, this robot vacuum has incredible mapping and smart features, and we recently chose it for the SPY Smart Home Awards 2022 .

iRobot Roomba i3 EVO (3150) Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum

Save up to 35% off on this iRobot model, which can begin cleaning every room of the house with the help of Google Assistant and Alexa. It’s just that smart. The special Black Friday deal starts today and extends through Cyber Monday.

BIGGEST DISCOUNT

eufy Clean by Anker RoboVac G32 Pro Robot Vacuum

There aren’t many smart robot vacuums available for under $200, let alone bots with advanced room mapping. And that’s what makes this Walmart rollback so attractive. The best Black Friday deals on robot vacuums let you get advanced technology at an affordable price point, and it’s hard to argue with a 60% discount from Anker.

Samsung’s Black Friday Deals Have Dropped and They’re Awesome – Laptops As Low As $80

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. One thing tech shoppers can always count on for Black Friday and Cyber Monday/Cyber Week is that consumer electronics giant Samsung will come strong with great deals on their top-rated wares. Smartphones, tablets, laptops, wireless earbuds — nothing is off limits. Samsung made waves all through 2022, with epic new releases like the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 smartphones, the Galaxy Watch 5, and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, among others. It seems like only a couple of months ago...
SPY

We Checked 250,000+ Black Friday Deals To Bring You the Top 80 Discounts of 2022

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Table of Contents Best Of The Best Black Friday Deals Amazon Black Friday Deals Nordstrom Black Friday Deals Walmart Black Friday Deals Target Black Friday Deals Best Buy Black Friday Deals More Black Friday Deals We’re Crushing On Best Of The Best Black Friday Deals Amazon Black Friday Deals Nordstrom Black Friday Deals Walmart Black Friday Deals View More It wasn’t long ago that in order to get the best Black Friday deals, you had to line up early and get in the door quickly. Then came Cyber Monday, which dragged the deals on for...
