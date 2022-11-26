ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SPY

This Remote-Controlled Star Wars Grogu Plush Toy Has Perfect Reviews and a 33% Discount for Black Friday

By Nina Bradley
SPY
SPY
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HfNyG_0jNs3FLI00

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links.

Wake up, guys — it’s Black Friday! And, we here at SPY have a really amazing toy deal to share with you. A Star Wars RC Grogu (Baby Yoda) Plush Toy is just $44.99 today, making it the perfect time to grab a Christmas gift for the Star Wars fan in your life.

As a commerce editor, I know a great deal when I see one, and with an original price tag of $64.99, this toy is definitely a steal. I’ve been combing through mounds of Black Friday deals today, so as soon as I laid eyes on this one, I knew had to share.

I can also personally attest to how much fun the Star Wars RC Grogu Plush Toy is for Star Wars lovers of all ages. I recently purchased this toy for my nephew and, I’m still not sure who enjoyed it more — him or his parents.

As a Star Wars: The Mandalorian fan, it’s easy to fall head over heels in love with this adorable character. That said, this is absolutely one of the best Star Wars gifts you’ll find on the internet.

The 12-inch remote-controlled plush toy provides hours of fun for the whole family who can all join in to play and watch it perform some of its many tricks, such as Follow Me, Curious, Hide and Seek, and Sound Only. Even more fun is the joystick that it comes with that allows you to control and direct Grogu wherever you want it to go.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rImkc_0jNs3FLI00

Simply place the joystick on your child’s arm and allow them to control Grogu, aka The Child, as their sidekick as they play hide and seek or set the toy to follow them around the house. Users will also be able to activate Force Action mode to move Grogu’s hands or request the toy to move its head with just the push of a button on the wristband.

The toy itself is plush and comfortable enough for your child to take with them in the car on road trips. If they end up loving it just half as much as my nephew did, you may even catch your child napping with it by their side. It has truly become a comfort for my young nephew and it’s sure to become your child’s new “best friend” also.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QKLqP_0jNs3FLI00

Star Wars Remote Controlled Grogu Plush Toy from The Mandalorian

Buy Now On Amazon

Buy Now

More from SPY Best of SPY

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

Amazon’s Black Friday Discounts Are Live — Get $200 AirPods Pro 2, 58% Off DeWalt Tools

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. The holiday season is officially here and this year Amazon’s best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are better than ever. That said, there’s no better time to start shopping for the best sales on items from your holiday gift and wish lists. From the best gifts for men and best gifts for her to the best stocking stuffers and tech gadgets, Amazon is a great one-stop shop for everyone on your Christmas shopping list. To help you get started, we’ve created a...
SPY

These 23 Hilarious Stocking Stuffers Will Catch Them Off Guard Christmas Morning

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. While some people appreciate genuinely thoughtful gifts (and you can still buy this in addition), others only want one thing: side-splitting laughter. Whether you like to mess with your loved ones or are looking for the ultimate funny stocking stuffers for the prankster in your life, we’ve got your back with the best picks online from Amazon and Etsy. These stocking stuffers are affordable, sometimes practical, and a great lighthearted alternative to fancier gifts. Whether searching for the right present for a romantic...
SPY

JCPenney’s Insane 80% Off Sale on Diamond Jewelry Returns for Black Friday 2022

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. For the Black Friday shopping weekend, JCPenney has brought back its epic blowout sale on diamond jewelry. It’s the kind of sale that sounds too good to be true, but this is the real deal. In fact, SPY editors have personally shopped this sale, and it’s one of Black Friday’s true undiscovered gems. As in years past, JCPenney is offering massive discounts on thousands of styles of diamond jewelry. We’re talking diamond stud earrings, genuine tennis bracelets and diamond engagement rings, with discounts...
Us Weekly

17 of the Best Amazon Early Black Friday Deals That Are 60% Off or More

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. The Black Friday deals just keep rolling in! Our shopping cart is getting bigger and bigger — and we wouldn't have it any other way. We wait for this week all year long, and when discounts keep rising […]
ComicBook

LEGO Black Friday 2022: The Best Deals and Free Sets

Black Friday proper is just around the corner, and LEGO has a big event planned for November 25th – 28th that includes the debut of the 10307 Eiffel Tower set, which will measure 4.8-feet tall when complete – a record for LEGO. It will be available to order here at the LEGO Shop for $629.99 tonight November 24th / 25th at 9pm PT/12am ET, and will include a 228-piece set of Gustave Eiffel's apartment as a free gift. At that time, you will also be able to shop their collection of Black Friday 2022 deals with the following freebie offers:
CNET

11 Black Friday Deals at Walmart That You Can't Find at Amazon

As Black Friday approaches and holiday deals heat up, online retailers wage price wars across the internet. Shoppers able to navigate the shifting sands of online deals can save big money during the holiday gift season, but it takes real time to track price changes and product inventory across multiple stores.
The Staten Island Advance

Early Black Friday deals at Costco: These are the top 10 items to buy right now, according to retail experts

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Black Friday sales are starting earlier than ever this year, and many retailers -- including Costco -- are offering up some deep discounts during the month of November. So if your Christmas list includes hot tech products, like smartwatches and earbuds, or you need some top-selling toys and games, now is the time to snag a deal.
OREGON STATE
SPY

10 Travel Tech Accessories My Flight Attendant Husband Says I Should Never Leave Home Without

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. As an avid traveler, I can say that being away from home with a dead phone or on a long flight without entertainment is one of the worst feelings in the world. That’s why packing the best travel tech accessories in your carry-on is an imperative step when getting ready for any trip. I’ll be the first to admit that after packing my clothing and trying to stay organized before my trips, I’ve often forgotten to fully charge my devices or failed to...
IGN

Nintendo Switch Black Friday 2022 Deals: Game and Console Sales Are Still Live

Black Friday has passed, but there are still deals to be found. We're moving towards post-Black Friday, and Cyber Monday, deals now, so it's time to get stuck into some of the very best Nintendo deals. The Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo Switch bundle deal from basically every Black Friday of the past is back once again, and is now live at Best Buy Black Friday and GameStop Black Friday If you're looking to pick up a Nintendo Switch as a gift for someone, the Mario Kart 8 Black Friday Switch bundle is perfect.
SPY

Holiday Gift Guide: The Best Secret Santa Gifts Under $25

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Office secret Santas are tricky whether you get your BFF, your boss or your workplace nemesis. The perfect secret Santa gift should be light-hearted, useful, fall at a reasonable price point, and ideally should be reflective of the recipient’s likes or hobbies. In other words, picking out the right gift is no small task. To help you with your search, we rounded up the best secret Santa gifts under $25 for every type of co-worker.    1. Eddie Bauer Plush Sherpa Fleece Throw Blanket A...
ARKANSAS STATE
SPY

The Best Places to Buy Really Ugly Christmas Sweaters for the 2022 Holidays

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. We all know that having an ugly, funny Christmas sweater on hand is essential for getting through the winter season. Whether you’re looking to earn first place in an ugly sweater contest, attend a themed party or want a flawless icebreaker, finding a sweater that matches your style and sense of humor is an important but often difficult task. But what exactly transforms an ordinarily tacky sweater into an ugly sweater? We’re usually looking for qualities such as: Loud and garish colors that your most...
Digital Trends

Walmart just restocked its $149 Apple Watch Black Friday deal

If you’ve been looking for a great tech bargain, you’re going to love the Walmart Black Friday deals going on today. The popular retailer has started its Black Friday event a little early so shoppers can beat the rush and get the products they most want, while still benefiting from Black Friday prices. That includes being able to buy an Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) for $149, saving you $130 off the usual price of $279. While it may not be the latest technology any more, this is still one of the best Apple Black Friday deals around right now. Here’s why it’s worth it.
BGR.com

Amazon is handing out free money for Black Friday 2022

If you check out BGR’s big guide on the best Amazon gift card deals, you’ll find so many great offers. In fact, you can score more than $200 in free money from Amazon right now if you take advantage of all those great promos. But in addition to those deals, there are also some special Black Friday gift card deals available this week.
SPY

The Best Black Friday 2022 TV Deals Will Make You a Christmas Hero (Updated)

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Black Friday is officially here, and, as always, TVs are proving to be a big-ticket item that shoppers are keeping an eye on. Whether you want to catch the rest of the World Cup on a big screen or you want to watch The Holiday in the highest resolution possible, there are plenty of excellent TV deals to make that happen. A lot of these deals are on huge TVs –– 65 inches to a whopping 85 inches –– and have monster...
SPY

SPY

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy