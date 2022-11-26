This Remote-Controlled Star Wars Grogu Plush Toy Has Perfect Reviews and a 33% Discount for Black Friday

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links.

Wake up, guys — it’s Black Friday! And, we here at SPY have a really amazing toy deal to share with you. A Star Wars RC Grogu (Baby Yoda) Plush Toy is just $44.99 today, making it the perfect time to grab a Christmas gift for the Star Wars fan in your life.

As a commerce editor, I know a great deal when I see one, and with an original price tag of $64.99, this toy is definitely a steal. I’ve been combing through mounds of Black Friday deals today, so as soon as I laid eyes on this one, I knew had to share.

I can also personally attest to how much fun the Star Wars RC Grogu Plush Toy is for Star Wars lovers of all ages. I recently purchased this toy for my nephew and, I’m still not sure who enjoyed it more — him or his parents.

As a Star Wars: The Mandalorian fan, it’s easy to fall head over heels in love with this adorable character. That said, this is absolutely one of the best Star Wars gifts you’ll find on the internet.

The 12-inch remote-controlled plush toy provides hours of fun for the whole family who can all join in to play and watch it perform some of its many tricks, such as Follow Me, Curious, Hide and Seek, and Sound Only. Even more fun is the joystick that it comes with that allows you to control and direct Grogu wherever you want it to go.

Simply place the joystick on your child’s arm and allow them to control Grogu, aka The Child, as their sidekick as they play hide and seek or set the toy to follow them around the house. Users will also be able to activate Force Action mode to move Grogu’s hands or request the toy to move its head with just the push of a button on the wristband.

The toy itself is plush and comfortable enough for your child to take with them in the car on road trips. If they end up loving it just half as much as my nephew did, you may even catch your child napping with it by their side. It has truly become a comfort for my young nephew and it’s sure to become your child’s new “best friend” also.

