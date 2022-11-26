ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, VA

Shooting in York County sends one person to the hospital

By Jay Greene
WTKR News 3
 2 days ago
The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office said one person went to the hospital after a shooting Wednesday night.

In a release sent out Friday night, investigators said it happened around 8 p.m. near Thoreau Circle in the Tabb area of York County, and a black sedan was seen leaving the area at the same time.

A victim was taken to a hospital for treatment and is expected to make a full recovery.

Authorities did not release any information about a potential suspect in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or the sheriff's office tip line at 757-890-4999.

Related
WAVY News 10

1 injured in Hampton shooting

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – One person was shot Sunday in Hampton and has non-life-threatening injuries, Hampton dispatch confirmed. The call for a shooting in the 700 block of Todds Lane came in at 10:14 a.m. Dispatch could not confirm at this time whether the victim was a man or...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Police: Armed robbery at downtown Suffolk 7-Eleven

The suspect entered the store wearing a mask, produced a handgun and demanded money, police said. The suspect took an unknown amount of money and left the 7-Eleven on foot. No one was injured, police said. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/police-armed-robbery-at-downtown-suffolk-7-eleven/. Police: Armed robbery at downtown Suffolk 7-Eleven. The suspect entered the store wearing...
SUFFOLK, VA
NBC12

Woman suffers multiple gunshot wounds following shooting in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A woman was taken to a hospital after suffering multiple non-life-threatening gunshot wounds in Petersburg. On Saturday, Nov. 26 shortly before 7p.m police were called to the 900 block of Diamond Street due to reports of shots fired. While responding to the scene, police were informed...
PETERSBURG, VA
13News Now

Man arrested after deadly assault in Norfolk, police say

NORFOLK, Va. — A man was arrested for allegedly assaulting another man in Norfolk in October. The victim later died from his injuries. Akime Porter, 37, was charged with second-degree murder, the Norfolk Police Department said. The assault happened on the evening of Oct. 6. Shortly before 10:15 p.m.,...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

1 dead following shooting in Hampton, victim identified

Police say their investigation revealed the vehicle was traveling northbound on Aberdeen Road when the shooting happened. The gunfire caused the sedan to travel off the road, where it hit a fire hydrant. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/hampton/1-dead-following-shooting-in-hampton/. 1 dead following shooting in Hampton, victim identified. Police say their investigation revealed the vehicle was...
HAMPTON, VA
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

