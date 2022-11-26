Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
Man charged after ‘negligently discharged’ gun kills 14-year-old, deputies say
ENOREE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said an 18-year-old negligently discharged a gun and hit a 14-year-old the day after Thanksgiving. Deputies said on Nov. 25, they responded to Memory Lane in reference to a teen being shot. According to the Sheriff’s Office the gun...
counton2.com
Two more people arrested after Greenville Co. mother, baby found dead in home
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office arrested two more people in connection with the death of Clarissa Winchester and her child. Michael Thomas Burnett and Melissa Michelle Burnett are charge with Misprison of a Felony, meaning they failed to report a crime. They...
WYFF4.com
Child airlifted to hospital following Upstate hit-and-run, officials say
HONEA PATH, S.C. — A man has been arrested following a hit-and-run involving a child on Sunday, according to the Honea Path Police Department. According to police, the hit-and-run happened on Sanders Street in Honea Path. The family of the child identified him as Jayce Rainey, 5. The Honea...
counton2.com
Teen dead after Laurens Co. shooting
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A 14-year-old has died following a shooting early Friday morning in Laurens County. The shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. at a home on Memory Lane near the Enoree community, according to the Laurens County Coroner’s Office. The coroner’s office said a 14-year-old was...
FOX Carolina
Relatives of man charged with attempted murder of girlfriend arrested in connection to case
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said two people were arrested on Saturday in connection to the homicide of Clarissa Winchester. According to the Sheriff’s Office, 43-year-old Michael Thomas Burnett and 49-year-old Melissa Michelle Burnett are relatives of Tyler Wilkins, the man charged with murder of Winchester.
WYFF4.com
Relatives of suspect arrested in connection to death of Upstate woman and baby, deputies say
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office has made two additional arrests after a woman and recently-born baby were found dead in a Greenville County, South Carolina, home. The Greenville County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Clarrissa Michelle Winchester, 22, and said the newborn was a boy. Deputies said investigators learned...
Additional arrests made in Upstate murder case
The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says, two additional arrests have been made in connection to the brutal beating death of an Upstate women, earlier this month.
FOX Carolina
1 dead days after bicycle crash in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said one person is dead days after a bicyclist collided with a vehicle. The coroner said the crash happened on Boiling Springs Road near North River Hills Drive on Wednesday, Nov. 23. The bicyclist was taken to the hospital...
Bicyclist dies just days after crash in South Carolina
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A bicyclist died Friday night days after a crash in Spartanburg County. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said the crash occurred Wednesday on Boiling Springs Road near North River Hills Drive. The bicyclist was traveling on the road when she was hit by another vehicle. She was taken to the […]
FOX Carolina
Upstate hurricane Ian disaster relief drive
WYFF4.com
Bicyclist killed in Upstate crash, coroner says
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A bicyclist is dead following a crash that happened in Spartanburg County. That's according to coroner, Rusty Clevenger. Clevenger said, the crash happened Wednesday, on Boiling Springs Road, near North River Hills Drive. Clevenger said, Alexis Nicole Cook, 28, was riding a bicycle, when she...
One dead in weekend crash in the Upstate
One person is dead after a weekend crash in the Upstate. The Spartanburg Police Department responded to a wreck on Kensington Drive just before 2AM Sunday.
1 dead in single-vehicle crash in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in Spartanburg. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said the crash happened around 1:55 a.m. on Kensington Drive near Airflow Drive. The Spartanburg Police Department said the vehicle was traveling south when it went off the roadway and hit a tree. […]
laurenscountyadvertiser.net
SLED investigating teen gunshot death in county
The S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating the shooting death of a teenager Friday morning in Enoree. According to the Laurens County Coroner’s Office, deputies and EMS workers responded around 5:30 a.m. Friday to a residence in Enoree, which borders Laurens and Spartanburg counties, for a gunshot wound.
FOX Carolina
Suspect accused of murdering 18-year-old to appear in court
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Tommy Lee Long, one of the five suspects accused of murdering a 18-year-old, is set to appear in court Monday. The court appearance will decide if Long will take a plea or if the case will go to trial. Tommy Lee Long is charged with...
Moped crash kills 1 in Pickens Co.
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died following a moped crash early Saturday morning in Pickens County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on Financial Boulevard near Woodbine Road. Troopers said a 2018 Jiju moped was traveling south when it went off the right side of the road […]
FOX Carolina
4 separate crashes cause back up on I-85 in Cherokee Co., troopers say
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said four separate crashes caused delays on I-85 on Sunday. According to troopers, the crashes started at around 11:56 a.m. on I-85 in Cherokee County, causing delays for about three hours. Highway Patrol said the first crash involved five vehicles...
FOX Carolina
Former Upstate deputy facing assault charges to appear before judge
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A former Greenville County Deputy who is facing assault charges from 2020 is expected to appear before a judge on Monday. Former deputy Ryan Andrew Gibson was charged with misconduct in office, misconduct of a public official and assault and battery in the third degree in July of 2020.
Fairfield County crash claims life of driver
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities confirm that a driver has died following a crash that happened Saturday evening in Fairfield County. According to Lance Corporal Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the single-vehicle crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on Candlewood Circle not far from Little Cedar Creek Road - which is just west of Hwy. 321 and north of Blythewood.
