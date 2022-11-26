ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurens County, SC

counton2.com

Teen dead after Laurens Co. shooting

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A 14-year-old has died following a shooting early Friday morning in Laurens County. The shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. at a home on Memory Lane near the Enoree community, according to the Laurens County Coroner’s Office. The coroner’s office said a 14-year-old was...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Relatives of man charged with attempted murder of girlfriend arrested in connection to case

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said two people were arrested on Saturday in connection to the homicide of Clarissa Winchester. According to the Sheriff’s Office, 43-year-old Michael Thomas Burnett and 49-year-old Melissa Michelle Burnett are relatives of Tyler Wilkins, the man charged with murder of Winchester.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

1 dead days after bicycle crash in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said one person is dead days after a bicyclist collided with a vehicle. The coroner said the crash happened on Boiling Springs Road near North River Hills Drive on Wednesday, Nov. 23. The bicyclist was taken to the hospital...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Bicyclist dies just days after crash in South Carolina

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A bicyclist died Friday night days after a crash in Spartanburg County. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said the crash occurred Wednesday on Boiling Springs Road near North River Hills Drive. The bicyclist was traveling on the road when she was hit by another vehicle. She was taken to the […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate hurricane Ian disaster relief drive

FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz stopped by Bonjour Main for National French Toast Day. One of five suspects accused of killing Udeh Osuagwu Jr. will appear in court. Former Upstate deputy facing assault charges to appear in court. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. A former Greenville County Deputy who faces assault...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Bicyclist killed in Upstate crash, coroner says

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A bicyclist is dead following a crash that happened in Spartanburg County. That's according to coroner, Rusty Clevenger. Clevenger said, the crash happened Wednesday, on Boiling Springs Road, near North River Hills Drive. Clevenger said, Alexis Nicole Cook, 28, was riding a bicycle, when she...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

1 dead in single-vehicle crash in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in Spartanburg. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said the crash happened around 1:55 a.m. on Kensington Drive near Airflow Drive. The Spartanburg Police Department said the vehicle was traveling south when it went off the roadway and hit a tree. […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
laurenscountyadvertiser.net

SLED investigating teen gunshot death in county

The S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating the shooting death of a teenager Friday morning in Enoree. According to the Laurens County Coroner’s Office, deputies and EMS workers responded around 5:30 a.m. Friday to a residence in Enoree, which borders Laurens and Spartanburg counties, for a gunshot wound.
ENOREE, SC
FOX Carolina

Suspect accused of murdering 18-year-old to appear in court

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Tommy Lee Long, one of the five suspects accused of murdering a 18-year-old, is set to appear in court Monday. The court appearance will decide if Long will take a plea or if the case will go to trial. Tommy Lee Long is charged with...
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Moped crash kills 1 in Pickens Co.

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died following a moped crash early Saturday morning in Pickens County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on Financial Boulevard near Woodbine Road. Troopers said a 2018 Jiju moped was traveling south when it went off the right side of the road […]
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Former Upstate deputy facing assault charges to appear before judge

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A former Greenville County Deputy who is facing assault charges from 2020 is expected to appear before a judge on Monday. Former deputy Ryan Andrew Gibson was charged with misconduct in office, misconduct of a public official and assault and battery in the third degree in July of 2020.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Fairfield County crash claims life of driver

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities confirm that a driver has died following a crash that happened Saturday evening in Fairfield County. According to Lance Corporal Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the single-vehicle crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on Candlewood Circle not far from Little Cedar Creek Road - which is just west of Hwy. 321 and north of Blythewood.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC

