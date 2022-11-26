ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Avian flu outbreak kills record 50.54 M US birds

By Douglas Jones
KATC News
KATC News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XcaaO_0jNs398B00

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says that avian flu has killed 50.54 million birds in the United States this year, making the outbreak the country's deadliest in its history.

Often, when a bird infected with the virus dies, entire flocks have to be killed to avoid further transmission.

As investor website Seeking Alpha reports, those flocks can often exceed a million egg-laying birds at various industrial chicken farms.

The outbreak as contributed to the rising cost of food amid soaring inflation.

Turkey farmers said avian flu, or bird flu, had taken a major hit on the industry in the months and weeks leading up to the Thanksgiving holiday, as demand usually soars.

Farmers in Idaho said they didn't expect there to be enough turkeys to satisfy demand in their area this year.

WWNYTV reported recently that there were about half the turkeys, on average, at farms because bird flu affected bird counts.

Cathy Cabalo, of Cabalo Orchard and Gardens, said, “We started off the year as normal with 600 birds. They had not even left the rooting barn, but the bird flu came into the area.”

Workers had to quarantine birds inside for an additional six to eight weeks after an outbreak.

“We locked them inside, 600 turkeys, the bread and butter to the season. We didn’t dare let them outside,” Cabalo said.

“It’s their natural behavior to cuddle very closely, and when they huddle closely they create a pile and unfortunately when they are small they will suffocate,” Cabalo said. “We lost almost half of our birds to a piling incident in the barn because they couldn’t go outside.”

Thomas Bennett of Bennett Farms in Michigan said the bird flu that spread in the spring started the shortage issue later this year.

"If I had 300 more turkeys right now, I could sell them. I just don't have them," said Bennett. "I joke with my costumers because they'll email me, 'Do you have a turkey hidden somewhere?' It's like no, I don't even know if I'm getting a turkey."

The issue has also affected chicken farmers as well, the Associated Press reported .

State and federal officials hoped the issue wouldn't be as widespread as it was during a 2015 outbreak that killed around 50 million chickens and turkeys and causing prices to soar. The new USDA data out on Thursday has the number of bird deaths just above that 2015 outbreak death count.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Panic mounts after 40,000 minks were illegally released from Ohio farm

Authorities are warning residents in northwest Ohio to be on the lookout after vandals broke into a farm and released up to 40,000 minks into the wild over night on Wednesday.The Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office said in a post on social media that tens of thousands of minks had been let out of Lion Farms USA Mink Farm in Hoaglin Township, near the border with Indiana.An unknown number of suspects destroyed fencing at the farm before letting the “bothersome pests” free, the sheriff’s office said. It warned local residents and farmers that minks, which grow up to 18...
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
a-z-animals.com

Meet the Largest Land Owner in Indiana

If you have ever driven through Indiana, you have probably seen enormous corn and soybean fields and wide cattle pastures. Maybe you have passed grain bins, equipment shacks, as well as dairy, hogs, and poultry barns. Farming significantly contributes to Indiana’s economy, accounting for an estimated $31.2 billion. Land is a potential cash cow for Indiana farmers, with plenty of opportunities for those seeking to capitalize on the rising property values.
INDIANA STATE
Reason.com

Come Next Thanksgiving, We Might Be Giving Thanks for Government-Approved, Lab-Grown Turkey

People concerned about the ethics of eating meat, but still eager to participate in the typical Thanksgiving feast, might not have to choke down tofurkey for too much longer. That's thanks to the efforts of nascent "cultivated meat" companies plugging away at the seemingly impossible task of creating real meat without the associated death and environmental damage. Seemingly more impossible still, regulators are starting to smile on the new industry's mission.
LOUISIANA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Foreign companies taking US water from drought-stricken Southwest

Groundwater in the southwest is being used to grow feed for livestock on the other side of the world, even as U.S. residents in the region struggle through a historic drought. In one Arizona town, residential wells are running dry as a huge farm owned by a Saudi company pumps water to its alfalfa crops. But those crops will only be shipped to feed cows in the Middle East, where water is also growing scarce, CNN reported.
ARIZONA STATE
Times of San Diego

U.S. in Midst of Deadliest Avian Flu Outbreak Ever, Driving Up Costs for Turkey, Eggs, More

Avian flu has wiped out 50.54 million birds in the U.S. this year, making it the country’s deadliest outbreak in history, Department of Agriculture data showed on Thursday. The deaths of chickens, turkeys and other birds represent the worst U.S. animal-health disaster to date, topping the previous record of 50.5 million birds that died in an avian-flu outbreak in 2015.
The Independent

Asylum seekers hospitalised with diphtheria as monthly infections rise by 50% after Manston centre death

Two asylum seekers have been hospitalised with diphtheria amid a 50 per cent rise in cases of the infectious disease in the past month, new data has revealed. It comes after the Home Office confirmed that a man who died after staying at the Manston processing centre did have diphtheria. Diphtheria is a highly contagious infection that is very rare in the UK - due to high levels of vaccination in the general population. According to data published by the UK Health Security Agency on Monday, 50 asylum seekers who recently arrived in the UK tested positive for...
Agriculture Online

7 tips to get livestock through the winter

As winter approaches, pasture and hay supplies could be short in many areas across the nation. University of Missouri Extension livestock specialist Gene Schmitz has seven tips for livestock producers to consider when feeding their livestock this winter. 1.Test hay. “This is the simplest, most cost-effective practice you can do,”...
Phys.org

To stop new viruses jumping across to humans, we must protect and restore bat habitat

Bats have lived with coronaviruses for millennia. Details are still hazy about how one of these viruses evolved into SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID in humans. Did it go directly from bats to humans or via another animal species? When? And why? If we can't answer these questions for this now-infamous virus, we have little hope of preventing the next pandemic.
a-z-animals.com

Store Bought vs. Organic Farm Fresh Eggs: What’s The Difference?

Store Bought vs. Organic Farm Fresh Eggs: What's The Difference?. Store Bought vs. Organic Farm Fresh Eggs: What’s The Difference? Eggs are one of the more versatile foods in our diets. Whether they are eaten scrambled, fried, boiled, poached or deviled, eggs have eaten around the globe. Eggs provide structure to baked goods and pasta. And while chicken eggs are easily the most common eggs sold in the U.S., duck eggs, goose eggs, quail eggs, and guinea fowl eggs are gaining in popularity. And why not? Eggs are filled with many nutrients, including vitamins A, B, D, E, and K, as well as the minerals phosphorus, selenium, calcium, and zinc.
labroots.com

The Germs in Hospitals are a Bigger Threat Than Those on Farms

Which poses the bigger risk - a farm or a hospital? From a microbial standpoint, the hospital is more threatening, according to new research reported in Nature Microbiology. Researchers tracked a deadly germ called Klebsiella that could rival MRSA, and determined that although the pathogen can be detected in pets, livestock, and the environment, humans aren't usually infected this way. Instead, the bug is a big problem for patients in hospitals.
marthastewart.com

Mushrooms Are Being Recalled All Over the Country Due to Possible Listeria Contamination

If you recently stocked up on or defrosted mushrooms for your weeknight or Thanksgiving meals, take caution: According to a new report by the Food and Drug Administration, some enoki mushrooms from Green Day Produce, Inc. have been linked to listeria contamination. The Vernon, Calif.-based company announced the recall last week, after listeria monocytogenes were detected in a retail sample analyzed and found by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD).
KATC News

KATC News

36K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://katc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy