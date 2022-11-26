ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brentwood, TN

Dad entertains 2-year-old daughter with ambitious nursery rhymes

By Forrest Sanders
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 2 days ago
We all know some dads who would do anything for their daughters. One Brentwood dad's creativity is off the charts. You've got to see it for yourself.

A songwriter, composer, producer, and performer, KS Rhoads' work has been used by Apple, Coca-Cola, and Netflix. Friday morning, a man who's worked so many big gigs for big names was taking directions on building toys trains from his little girl.

"Where's this one gonna go?" asked 2-year-old Ziggy, holding up one piece.

"I don't even know!" KS smiled.

"20 years ago, I wouldn't have known I'm such a family man," he continued.

Proud his little girl is starting to love music too, KS came up with an idea for an Instagram series.

"It's called Kids' Favorite Jams by their Dad's Favorite Bands," he said. "I spin a wheel. It lands on a band. I spin a wheel, and it lands on a children's song. I didn't think it would catch on at all. I just thought some of my friends would laugh."

Among the videos is the "ABC" song in the style of the Beastie Boys. Another is "Mary Had A Little Lamb" in the style of Counting Crows. KS produces the songs. His friends shoot the videos.

A new challenge came when KS took on Itsy Bitsy Spider in the style of the musical, Hamilton. KS created a music video at the Franklin Theatre, complete in an outfit in the style of Lin-Manuel in the role of Alexander Hamilton. He was joined on the stage by his wife and a friend performing as the Schuyler sisters. Ziggy giggled and moved to the music, watching the video.

"I wanna watch Beastie Boys now!" Ziggy said as the video ended. KS played his video performing the ABC song for her.

You can find the other videos by KS on Instagram, ksrhoads.

