ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chapelboro.com

Mondays With Mack: An ACC Title on the Line

UNC football head coach Mack Brown joined Aaron Keck this morning for “Mondays with Mack,” presented by Chapel Hill Tire. The Tar Heels ended the regular season on a sour note with a double-overtime loss to NC State at Kenan Stadium. But Carolina still will compete for the program’s first ACC championship in 42 years this weekend against Clemson. A win would clinch UNC’s second Orange Bowl berth in three seasons.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Art’s Angle: Hard-Fought Defeat

If you didn’t care who won, that was a great football game. Two old, bitter rivals who have as much in common as they don’t. A master chess class on a grass board between N.C. State’s defensive coordinator Tony Gibson and Carolina’s Phil Longo. ‘Your move.’ ‘No, your move.’ ‘No, you go.’
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Hometown Hero: Alex Protzman

This week’s Hometown Hero, presented by Hendrick Southpoint, is Alex Protzman, founder and director of the LIFE Skills Foundation!. LIFE Skills provides assistance and a safety net to transition-age youth as they make the move toward adulthood and independence as they age out of the foster care system. LIFE Skills’ work is described on the organizations website:
DURHAM, NC
chapelboro.com

Here’s Where Some of Your Thanksgiving Ingredients Originate

For most, Thanksgiving preparations — a whirlwind of last-minute runs to the grocery store and elaborate, but frenzied cooking — begin days, or maybe just hours, in advance. But for Tucker Withington, a farmer based in Goldston, ensuring hundreds of Thanksgiving turkeys end up on dinner tables across...
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
chapelboro.com

Chapel Hill Details Delays on New Parking Facility; Water Leak Repairs Needed for Another Deck

The Town of Chapel Hill recently provided updates to two parking deck projects downtown: one that is weeks away from beginning and another that is experiencing delays. Construction on the 125 East Rosemary Street parking deck has been hampered by a recent discovery. The Chapel Hill Town Council received an update during its November 16 meeting that detailed how after demolition of the prior deck, contractors did not find the bedrock foundation expected. Town staff said that foundation, which was expected to help the base of the seven-level facility, was up to ten feet lower in the ground than expected.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Local Government Meetings: November 28-December 2

This series of posts will be made weekly on Chapelboro to help inform our community about local government meetings. All meeting days, locations and times may be subject to change. Check town, county, and school district websites for additional information. It’s another light week for local government – except in...
DURHAM COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy