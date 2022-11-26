Read full article on original website
North Carolina Democrats May Benefit from Population Growth in Metro AreasMatt O'HernCharlotte, NC
Newly Local Cary Crafter Uses Laser Cutting to Create Jewelry and Other ProductsJames TulianoCary, NC
Cary Christmas Tree Farm to Open the Day After ThanksgivingJames TulianoCary, NC
Brown ready to lift St. Aug’s program to new heightsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Despite Losses, Mack Brown Adamant UNC Earned ACC Title Game Berth
To some, it may feel like the UNC football team’s season ended when Noah Burnette’s kick sailed wide left against NC State in double overtime on Saturday. But don’t tell that to Mack Brown. The Hall of Fame head coach didn’t waste any time in the aftermath...
Mondays With Mack: An ACC Title on the Line
UNC football head coach Mack Brown joined Aaron Keck this morning for “Mondays with Mack,” presented by Chapel Hill Tire. The Tar Heels ended the regular season on a sour note with a double-overtime loss to NC State at Kenan Stadium. But Carolina still will compete for the program’s first ACC championship in 42 years this weekend against Clemson. A win would clinch UNC’s second Orange Bowl berth in three seasons.
UNC Women’s Basketball Erases 17-Point Deficit, Wins Phil Knight Invitational Title
At least one UNC basketball team had a happy holiday weekend. The No. 8 UNC women’s basketball team claimed the Phil Knight Invitational title Sunday night, defeating No. 5 Iowa State 73-64. The Tar Heels trailed by as many as 17 points in the first half. The result is...
No. 18 Alabama Outlasts UNC Men’s Basketball in Four-Overtime Marathon
In a game that truly defies explanation, No. 18 Alabama outlasted No. 1 UNC in the third-place game of the Phil Knight Invitational in Oregon, winning 103-101 in four overtimes. It’s the longest game for the UNC men’s basketball program since 1976. The loss in Carolina’s second straight...
Art’s Angle: Hard-Fought Defeat
If you didn’t care who won, that was a great football game. Two old, bitter rivals who have as much in common as they don’t. A master chess class on a grass board between N.C. State’s defensive coordinator Tony Gibson and Carolina’s Phil Longo. ‘Your move.’ ‘No, your move.’ ‘No, you go.’
College Cup Bound: UNC Women’s Soccer Beats Top-Seeded Notre Dame in NCAA Quarterfinals
The UNC women’s soccer team is bringing a party back to Chapel Hill. The No. 2 seed Tar Heels went on the road and defeated No. 1 seed Notre Dame in the NCAA quarterfinals Saturday evening, clinching the program’s fourth College Cup appearance in the last five seasons and 31st overall.
The Morning News: Good and Bad for Tar Heel Sports
In today’s news: Chapel Hill’s new police chief speaks; UNC women’s soccer and women’s basketball get big wins; other UNC teams lose.
Hometown Hero: Alex Protzman
This week’s Hometown Hero, presented by Hendrick Southpoint, is Alex Protzman, founder and director of the LIFE Skills Foundation!. LIFE Skills provides assistance and a safety net to transition-age youth as they make the move toward adulthood and independence as they age out of the foster care system. LIFE Skills’ work is described on the organizations website:
Here’s Where Some of Your Thanksgiving Ingredients Originate
For most, Thanksgiving preparations — a whirlwind of last-minute runs to the grocery store and elaborate, but frenzied cooking — begin days, or maybe just hours, in advance. But for Tucker Withington, a farmer based in Goldston, ensuring hundreds of Thanksgiving turkeys end up on dinner tables across...
Chapel Hill Details Delays on New Parking Facility; Water Leak Repairs Needed for Another Deck
The Town of Chapel Hill recently provided updates to two parking deck projects downtown: one that is weeks away from beginning and another that is experiencing delays. Construction on the 125 East Rosemary Street parking deck has been hampered by a recent discovery. The Chapel Hill Town Council received an update during its November 16 meeting that detailed how after demolition of the prior deck, contractors did not find the bedrock foundation expected. Town staff said that foundation, which was expected to help the base of the seven-level facility, was up to ten feet lower in the ground than expected.
Local Government Meetings: November 28-December 2
This series of posts will be made weekly on Chapelboro to help inform our community about local government meetings. All meeting days, locations and times may be subject to change. Check town, county, and school district websites for additional information. It’s another light week for local government – except in...
From Parades To Tree Lightings, Here’s How To Celebrate the Season in Chatham
As the pumpkins get packaged away and the Christmas wreaths are pulled out, Chatham County residents have a plethora of activities in the area to choose from to get into the holiday spirit and reap all that the season’s festivities have to offer. From parades and tree lightings to...
