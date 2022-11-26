ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Giants-Cowboys sets NFL regular-season record for viewers

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49vEW8_0jNs2gwa00
Dallas Cowboys tight end Peyton Hendershot (89) celebrates with Dalton Schultz (86), Sean McKeon (84) and Jake Ferguson (87) after scoring a touchdown against the New York Giants during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Thanksgiving afternoon game between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys set the mark for the most-watched NFL regular-season game on record.

The Cowboys 28-20 victory on Fox averaged 42 million viewers, according to Nielsen, surpassing the 41.55 million average for the Dec. 3, 1990, Monday night game between the Giants and San Francisco 49ers on ABC. Average viewer record numbers date to 1988.

The average viewership for the three Thanksgiving Day games on Thursday was 33.5 million, surpassing the previous high of 32.9 million in 1993, when two games were aired.

The average was also up 6% over last year’s average of 31.6 million.

The Buffalo Bills 28-25 win over the Detroit Lions on CBS was the most-watched early Thanksgiving Day game on record with a 31.6 million average.

The night game between the New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings averaged 25.9 million, the second-highest audience for a Thanksgiving night contest. The Vikings’ 33-26 victory was surpassed only by the 2015 game between the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers (27.8 million).

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 3

Related
The Associated Press

Skunk invades Browns stadium during victory over Bucs

CLEVELAND (AP) — It’s been another stinky season so far for the Cleveland Browns. On Sunday, it could have gotten a little smellier. A skunk was on the loose in the stands inside FirstEnergy Stadium during Cleveland’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The critter was initially spotted going up and down steps in a section of seats near the tunnel to the Browns locker room. Fans kept their distance from the skunk, which searched the aisles and under seats for food before hiding under a step. A security guard placed a box over the animal, which wasn’t harmed and eventually worked itself free after the Browns rallied to beat the Bucs 23-17 in overtime for just their fourth win in 11 games.
CLEVELAND, OH
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’

Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Sports

Bears become NFL's first team to face this unfortunate distinction following Vikings' Thanksgiving win

The Bears don't have the worst record in the NFL, but that didn't stop them from the becoming the first team this year to be eliminated from division title contention. The Vikings' 33-26 win over the Patriots on Thanksgiving officially means that the Bears can't win the NFC North, giving Chicago the unfortunate distinction of becoming the first team to be eliminated from division title contention.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Parsons punched a Giant? TV record, Jones photo center of attention

Cowboys fans woke up Friday out of a turkey-induced fog to realize that the 28-20 comeback victory over the Giants wasn’t just the tryptophan talking. And just like those mashed potatoes and cranberry sauce, the leftovers the next day are just as good. We’ve got the details on everything you might have missed, from the run defense’s shutdown of Saquon Barkley and the tight ends’ inspired Whac-A-Mole touchdown celebration to the serious injury that didn’t seem to slow down Jayron Kearse and the play that one Giants player says should result in a heavy fine for Micah Parsons.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Associated Press

After losing to Michigan again, Ohio State tries to move on

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — With a potential first-round draft pick at quarterback and a group of elite skill players around him, the window seemed wide open for an Ohio State run to the national title. But after having its season stymied by Michigan again, and the prospect of losing C.J. Stroud to the NFL draft, the Buckeyes have to be wondering how they move on and what’s next? They still have a chance of backing into the College Football Playoff, and finding redemption. That will require some help from other teams and consideration of the Buckeyes’ body of work, not just its 45-23 loss to the No. 3 Wolverines on Saturday. Otherwise Ohio State is headed for a Rose Bowl appearance and another painful 365 days of trying to figure out how this happened.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
581K+
Post
620M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy