BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP)Elizabeth Kitley had a double-double, Kayana Traylor added a double-double off the bench, and No. 11 Virginia Tech rolled over Longwood 89-28 on Sunday. Kitley had 23 points and 14 rebounds for the Hokies. Traylor had 11 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and two steals. Ashley Owusu scored 21 points, making 4 of 5 3-pointers.

