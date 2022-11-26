Read full article on original website
Micah Parsons 'Punched' Giants? Cowboys Star Responds to 'Dirty Play'
A Giants offensive lineman is claiming that he baited Micah Parsons with words that caused the Dallas star to “full-on punch” him in the chin ... and now the Cowboys star is speaking up.
Sporting News
Jerry Jones photo controversy: Why Cowboys owner is under fire for 1957 picture in Little Rock
Jerry Jones has been no stranger to controversies through the years, but the latest might be his most damning. The Washington Post published a story on Nov. 23 featuring Jones in a fairly compromising position; The feature of the story was a 1957 photograph outside of Little Rock High School in Arkansas, in which Jones is seemingly part of a group of students preventing the desegregation of the school.
Cowboys News: Parsons punched a Giant? TV record, Jones photo center of attention
Cowboys fans woke up Friday out of a turkey-induced fog to realize that the 28-20 comeback victory over the Giants wasn’t just the tryptophan talking. And just like those mashed potatoes and cranberry sauce, the leftovers the next day are just as good. We’ve got the details on everything you might have missed, from the run defense’s shutdown of Saquon Barkley and the tight ends’ inspired Whac-A-Mole touchdown celebration to the serious injury that didn’t seem to slow down Jayron Kearse and the play that one Giants player says should result in a heavy fine for Micah Parsons.
NFL’s Most-Watched Regular Season Game Ever Was Thanksgiving Giants-Cowboys Tilt
We know many of you spent Thanksgiving Day eating turkey (well, most of you), visiting with relatives, and watching football. Apparently, a whole lot of you were watching football, as a record 42 million viewers tuned in to Fox Sports and its streaming platform, taking in the Dallas Cowboys against the New York Giants. A new regular season record was set by the contest, won by Dallas, 28-20. The game matched two NFC East rivals in a bout that will go a long way toward seeing who makes the playoffs. The Giants were also involved in the previous record-setting game, held...
Stephen A. Smith blasted by Black Twitter for backing Cowboys’ Jerry Jones
Black Twitter dragged Stephen A. Smith over the coals for coming out and vehemently supporting Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones after a photo was released showing him at a rally preventing Black students from entering a school. Jones was 14 at the time when he stood among a mob of...
Mike McCarthy Reacts To Giants Player's "Dirty" Play
During the Cowboys-Giants game on Thanksgiving, linebacker Jaylon Smith showed off his version of "The People's Elbow." Smith legitimately jumped on top of a pileup while Ezekiel Elliott was clearly down. Some fans accused Smith of making a "dirty play." Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy doesn't believe that's a fair...
Stephen A. Smith On Cowboys: Just Be Patient, They Will Fail
The Dallas Cowboys are 8-3 after their Thanksgiving Day victory over the New York Giants. With this big-time win, America's Team moved into solo second in the stacked NFC East — giving them excellent position as they approach the postseason. That being said, well-known Cowboys hater Stephen A. Smith...
Fantasy Fallout: The Return of Deshaun Watson
With Watson’s suspension over, some fantasy managers (not all) will look to add the Browns quarterback.
Jason Garrett's creepy smile during 'Sunday Night Football' had NFL fans thinking he's a robot
We’ve seen it a lot this season on Sunday Night Football: The super-quick “what’s going on at halftime?” segment in which Maria Taylor, Tony Dungy and Jason Garrett preview what they’re going to talk about. They do it at lightning speed, with one sentence per...
WFAA
Dak Prescott credits Cowboys' resilience following interceptions vs. Giants
ARLINGTON, Texas — Dak Prescott was not having a good Thanksgiving by halftime at AT&T Stadium. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback had thrown two interceptions and the New York Giants used one of his turnovers to add a field goal as part of their 13-7 lead at the break. “As...
Yardbarker
Cowboys vs. Giants Breaks All-Time TV Audience Record
"America's Team'' has done it again. Well, with some help from one of the world's largest TV markets. A record number of viewers gave thanks to the NFL by giving the NFL its largest regular-season TV audience ... ever. The Dallas Cowboys' 28-20 win over the New York Giants on...
atozsports.com
Odell Beckham Jr. plane incident could ruin the party for the Cowboys
Odell Beckham Jr. has been heavily linked to the Dallas Cowboys as of late. The three-time Pro Bowl receiver is set to visit the Cowboys in the near future, and a deal could potentially get done before too long. The Cowboys see Beckham as a player that can put their...
Big Blue View
NFC playoff picture: Giants remain at No. 6 heading into final stretch
The New York Giants enter the home stretch of the 2022-23 NFL season with a tenuous hold on a playoff berth. The 7-4 Giants are currently the No. 6 seed in the NFC. This week’s opponent, the 7-5 Washington Commanders, is the No. 7 seed. All four NFC East...
Waiver wire pickups: Look to Kelly Olynyk, Jaden McDaniels
The fantasy basketball waiver wire always has players who can help fill holes on your roster. Here are the ones to add before it's too late.
NFL free agent Odell Beckham Jr. taken off flight to Los Angeles
MIAMI — NFL free agent Odell Beckham Jr. was removed by police from an aircraft before takeoff at Miami International Airport after officials said he failed to respond to requests to buckle his seatbelt and appeared to be unconscious, police and airline officials said Sunday."Fearing that Mr. Beckham was seriously ill, and that his condition would worsen through the expected 5 hour flight, (aircraft crew members) called for police and fire rescue," Miami Dade Police Officer Luis Sierra said in a statement following the 9:30 a.m. Sunday incident."As they tried to wake (Beckham) to fasten his seat belt, he appeared...
