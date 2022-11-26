Read full article on original website
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Wishes He Got A Video Tribute From Pelicans Like Lonnie Walker IV Did From Spurs
In the absence of LeBron James, it was Anthony Davis and Lonnie Walker IV who really stepped up to bear the offensive load for the Los Angeles Lakers. And with LeBron James returning to the court in the Lakers’ recent win against the San Antonio Spurs, that remained the same.
This Heat-Pelicans Trade Features Jimmy Butler
NBA teams are a lot like stocks. Some are trending upwards, while others are trending down. If your team is trending down, don’t abandon hope. The season is still young. With that said, nobody could blame you for being concerned. For example, Miami Heat fans may be feeling…well, the...
Tyrese Maxey’s Tweet About Shake Milton After 76ers Beat Magic
Tyrese Maxey shows support for his teammate Shake Milton while tuned into the matchup from home.
Ben Simmons' Suggestion for Sixers Regarding Tyrese Maxey
Ben Simmons praised Tyrese Maxey on Tuesday.
Jets CB Sauce Gardner throws shade at Zach Wilson after Mike White takes flight vs. Bears
Following a disastrous loss against the New England Patriots in Week 11, the New York Jets found themselves embarrassed and needed significant change. However, with quarterback Mike White under center in Week 12, the Jets emerged victorious over the Chicago Bears by a score of 31-10 on Sunday. Following the game, Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner threw shade in the direction of recently-benched quarterback Zach Wilson, according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.
Philadelphia 76ers: The Latest on Jaden Springer’s Injury
After getting re-evaluated, Jaden Springer still isn't ready to return to the court.
LeBron James makes history with unreal game against the Spurs
LeBron James recently returned to the Los Angeles Lakers lineup after dealing with an adductor strain and on Saturday he just added to his list of accomplishments. His statline of 39 points, 11 rebounds and seven made three-pointers made him the oldest player in NBA history to put up a game of at least 35 […] The post LeBron James makes history with unreal game against the Spurs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James wanted to ‘do something’ to Zach Collins after bloody Russell Westbrook incident
LeBron James and Russell Westbrook’s relationship has been a source of speculation since midway through last season — particularly during NBA Summer League. On Saturday, however, during the Los Angeles Lakers’ fourth win in five games — a defenseless 143-138 victory over the San Antonio Spurs (L.A.’s third win this week over S.A.) — the […] The post LeBron James wanted to ‘do something’ to Zach Collins after bloody Russell Westbrook incident appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Doc Rivers Reveals Latest on James Harden, Joel Embiid
Sixers head coach Doc Rivers offered an update on James Harden and Joel Embiid ahead of Friday's matchup in Orlando.
Kyle Kuzma drops truth bomb on Lakers title chances in 2021
The Los Angeles Lakers were NBA champions in 2020 after being the last team standing in the Orlando bubble, and Kyle Kuzma played a key role on that team. He came off the bench as the Lakers sixth man averaging 10.0 points per game and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 43 percent from the field. And […] The post Kyle Kuzma drops truth bomb on Lakers title chances in 2021 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kyle Kuzma gives Clippers center Ivica Zubac his flowers after near 30-30 night vs. Pacers
Ivica Zubac had the game of his life in a Sunday matinee against the Indiana Pacers. Zubac wreaked havoc on the Pacers’ interior all night long, tallying 31 points and 29 rebounds (17 defensive, 12 offensive) to lead the Los Angeles Clippers to a much-needed 114-100 victory without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. And Kyle […] The post Kyle Kuzma gives Clippers center Ivica Zubac his flowers after near 30-30 night vs. Pacers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers News: Anthony Davis, LeBron James Power L.A. To Another Win Over Spurs, 105-94
Davis continues to look like an All-NBA talent.
Thunder Gameday: Zion Williamson hosts OKC in New Orleans
The New Orleans Pelicans are having a great season, sitting in the top half of the Western Conference playoff race. As the Oklahoma City Thunder come into town today, the Pelicans will be a tough test for the young roster. New Orleans is 6-3 at home, while OKC is 3-7...
RUMOR: Jets’ true feelings on Zach Wilson after public support
Zach Wilson was seen as the savior of the New York Jets at one point. Drafted second overall by the team in 2021, there was hope that he could be the great QB the team badly needed. Just a year in, though, and it seems like Wilson is already losing the trust of the front office… and maybe even his trust in himself.
Shake Milton, Tobias Harris Dominate as 76ers Defeat Magic
The 76ers picked up a second-straight win in Orlando on Sunday night.
Clippers’ Ivica Zubac reacts to historic 31-point, 29-rebound explosion
LOS ANGELES — When Ivica Zubac awoke Sunday morning, he was hoping to kick off his day with a World Cup win for his Croatian National Team followed by a win for his Los Angeles Clippers. Croatia had yet to win a match in group play and the Clippers were coming off a two-game losing […] The post Clippers’ Ivica Zubac reacts to historic 31-point, 29-rebound explosion appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers star LeBron James’ monster alley-oop jam from Russell Westbrook has NBA Twitter going crazy
LeBron James turned back the clock on Saturday night with a vintage performance for the Los Angeles Lakers against the San Antonio Spurs. One play summed up his incredible display of athleticism, though, and that’s when he rose in the second quarter for a monster alley-oop slam. Naturally the...
WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry’s son Canon adorably loads up punch on Draymond Green before Ayesha stops him
Draymond Green isn’t exactly the best role model out there. The Golden State Warriors veteran is a great player and all, but he’s not exactly the type who you’d want your kids to idolize. This is especially once you take into consideration how he knocked out his own teammate in practice with a sucker punch […] The post WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry’s son Canon adorably loads up punch on Draymond Green before Ayesha stops him appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Grizzlies star Ja Morant explains how Derrick Rose paved the way for his NBA journey
Ja Morant is a special player. It’s hard to find an apt comparison to the Memphis Grizzlies superstar. One man that could be considered to be in the same mold would be Derrick Rose. Not the Derrick Rose who’s currently become a role player for the New York Knicks, but the D-Rose who sent shockwaves throughout the basketball world when he first arrived on the scene.
Mavs closing in on Kemba Walker move to help Luka Doncic
If one thing is clear about the Dallas Mavericks roster, it’s that it is far too dependent on Luka Doncic. The superstar has been handling a massive workload to carry the offense and could use more ball handlers around him. The Mavs are trying to partly alleviate his burden by signing Kemba Walker. According to […] The post Mavs closing in on Kemba Walker move to help Luka Doncic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
