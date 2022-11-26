ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Jets CB Sauce Gardner throws shade at Zach Wilson after Mike White takes flight vs. Bears

Following a disastrous loss against the New England Patriots in Week 11, the New York Jets found themselves embarrassed and needed significant change. However, with quarterback Mike White under center in Week 12, the Jets emerged victorious over the Chicago Bears by a score of 31-10 on Sunday. Following the game, Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner threw shade in the direction of recently-benched quarterback Zach Wilson, according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.
LeBron James makes history with unreal game against the Spurs

LeBron James recently returned to the Los Angeles Lakers lineup after dealing with an adductor strain and on Saturday he just added to his list of accomplishments. His statline of 39 points, 11 rebounds and seven made three-pointers made him the oldest player in NBA history to put up a game of at least 35 […] The post LeBron James makes history with unreal game against the Spurs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James wanted to ‘do something’ to Zach Collins after bloody Russell Westbrook incident

LeBron James and Russell Westbrook’s relationship has been a source of speculation since midway through last season — particularly during NBA Summer League. On Saturday, however, during the Los Angeles Lakers’ fourth win in five games — a defenseless 143-138 victory over the San Antonio Spurs (L.A.’s third win this week over S.A.) — the […] The post LeBron James wanted to ‘do something’ to Zach Collins after bloody Russell Westbrook incident appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kyle Kuzma drops truth bomb on Lakers title chances in 2021

The Los Angeles Lakers were NBA champions in 2020 after being the last team standing in the Orlando bubble, and Kyle Kuzma played a key role on that team. He came off the bench as the Lakers sixth man averaging 10.0 points per game and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 43 percent from the field. And […] The post Kyle Kuzma drops truth bomb on Lakers title chances in 2021 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kyle Kuzma gives Clippers center Ivica Zubac his flowers after near 30-30 night vs. Pacers

Ivica Zubac had the game of his life in a Sunday matinee against the Indiana Pacers. Zubac wreaked havoc on the Pacers’ interior all night long, tallying 31 points and 29 rebounds (17 defensive, 12 offensive) to lead the Los Angeles Clippers to a much-needed 114-100 victory without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. And Kyle […] The post Kyle Kuzma gives Clippers center Ivica Zubac his flowers after near 30-30 night vs. Pacers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Clippers’ Ivica Zubac reacts to historic 31-point, 29-rebound explosion

LOS ANGELES — When Ivica Zubac awoke Sunday morning, he was hoping to kick off his day with a World Cup win for his Croatian National Team followed by a win for his Los Angeles Clippers. Croatia had yet to win a match in group play and the Clippers were coming off a two-game losing […] The post Clippers’ Ivica Zubac reacts to historic 31-point, 29-rebound explosion appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry’s son Canon adorably loads up punch on Draymond Green before Ayesha stops him

Draymond Green isn’t exactly the best role model out there. The Golden State Warriors veteran is a great player and all, but he’s not exactly the type who you’d want your kids to idolize. This is especially once you take into consideration how he knocked out his own teammate in practice with a sucker punch […] The post WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry’s son Canon adorably loads up punch on Draymond Green before Ayesha stops him appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Grizzlies star Ja Morant explains how Derrick Rose paved the way for his NBA journey

Ja Morant is a special player. It’s hard to find an apt comparison to the Memphis Grizzlies superstar. One man that could be considered to be in the same mold would be Derrick Rose. Not the Derrick Rose who’s currently become a role player for the New York Knicks, but the D-Rose who sent shockwaves throughout the basketball world when he first arrived on the scene.
Mavs closing in on Kemba Walker move to help Luka Doncic

If one thing is clear about the Dallas Mavericks roster, it’s that it is far too dependent on Luka Doncic. The superstar has been handling a massive workload to carry the offense and could use more ball handlers around him. The Mavs are trying to partly alleviate his burden by signing Kemba Walker. According to […] The post Mavs closing in on Kemba Walker move to help Luka Doncic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
