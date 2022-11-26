ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeley, CO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Fort Morgan Times

Back-to-back Bears: Northern Colorado beats Portland State for second straight Big Sky title

UNC (22-8, 13-3 Big Sky) defeated Portland State (18-12, 11-5 Big Sky) in a tough but exciting championship game (23-25, 25-23, 25-27, 25-15, 15-6). The Vikings and Bears traded points for most of the first three sets, with small runs and details determining the outcomes. Portland State took a 2-1 lead in the match and looked like it could have the defending champs in a tough spot, but Northern Colorado responded dominantly.
PORTLAND, OR
Fort Morgan Times

Northern Colorado men’s basketball beats Jacksonville State, 86-82, in overtime

UNC (3-4) defeated Jacksonville State (2-4), 86-82 in overtime, for its second game of the Lobo Classic in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The Bears knew the Gamecocks would be tough. They are fresh off a 2022 NCAA Tournament appearance, earning the ASUN Conference automatic bid, and expected to be another top contender in the league. UNC is expected to be a top program in the Big Sky.
GREELEY, CO
bocopreps.com

Football: Erie ends “uncommon” run in 4A semis after rough start to season

BROOMFIELD — Heartbreak can happen in an instant. Erie football learned that the hard way at Elizabeth Kennedy Stadium on Saturday afternoon. With mere seconds left on the clock and a 36-32 deficit to overcome against No. 2 Broomfield in a thriller of a Class 4A state semifinal, the 11th-seeded Tigers just needed to get the ball two yards into the end zone. Junior quarterback Blake Barnett took the snap, but fumbled it before he crossed the goal line.
ERIE, CO
KJCT8

Delta Panthers lose in Class 2A Championship

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Delta Panthers football team lost in the Class 2A Championship to the defending back-to-back champion Eaton Reds at a final score of 21-10. Both teams initially came out slow on offense, the Reds punted the ball on their first possession after not advancing the ball past their 35-yard line.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
High School Football PRO

Broomfield, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

BROOMFIELD, CO
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Colorado

Photo byPhoto by freddie marriage on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love going out with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Colorado, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Colorado that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
COLORADO STATE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Want to Live in Denver? You Might Need a Career Change

Purchasing a home is not a cheap endeavor — especially in the Centennial State. Last year, GOBankingRates discovered that Colorado's cost of living is worse than New York's. In March, Porch.com ranked it as the No. 2 state where homebuyers need co-signers to purchase a house. Still, property costs...
DENVER, CO
weather5280.com

Colorado Weather: Snow and turning sharply colder early this week

Some areas woke Sunday morning to a bit of snowfall, but a stronger system will arrive in less than 48 hours to bring about bigger changes than what we have had Sunday. This week's State of the Atmosphere will focus on the early part of this week as we have a storm system to move through.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Snow returns to Colorado: How much will we get?

DENVER — A new round of snow is set to impact Colorado, prompting the National Weather Service (NWS) to issue Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories across the state. Snow will begin developing across Colorado's mountains on Monday afternoon, before spreading across the state and Denver metro area...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Remembering 9NEWS sportscaster Mike Nolan

DENVER — Editor's note: Longtime 9NEWS sportscaster Mike Nolan died in Santa Fe, New Mexico Thursday. after a brief illness. He was 85. 9NEWS anchor Tom Green shared this remembrance of him. I met Mike Nolan on my first day in Colorado. I came here from ESPN in January...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Overnight snow behind Weekend cold front

DENVER(CBS)-  A weak cold front has pushed into the state with cooler temperatures and a quick burst of snow for some parts of Colorado.Snow amounts will be minimal around the Denver metro area with less than half inch mostly on grassy surfaces. A little more expected in and near foothills up into Fort Collins. Where we could pick up a half to an inch in a half of accumulation.Sunday will clear quickly by mid morning across the Front Range but, will be on the cool side. Monday will be windy and warmer ahead of the next cold front that will swing thru Monday night into Tuesday. This storm system will have another quick blast of Arctic air and a better chance for snow over northern Colorado.Right now it looks like snow will be likely Tuesday with the potential of 2 to 4 inches around the metro area with 3 to 6 inches in and near the foothills. Depending on the storm track these amounts are subject to change.More snow will accumulate in the mountains from Monday night into Tuesday with larger amounts expected along with strong, gusty winds.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

Hot Deal? You Could Buy a Burnt Down House in Colorado for $840k

If you are in the market to start a fresh build of a home in Colorado and looking for a prime location, this might be the ideal property for you. However, if you are looking for a home that you can move into after signing the closing documents, you might want to keep looking as this Golden, Colorado home has certainly seen better days.
GOLDEN, CO

