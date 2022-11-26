Read full article on original website
Fort Morgan Times
Back-to-back Bears: Northern Colorado beats Portland State for second straight Big Sky title
UNC (22-8, 13-3 Big Sky) defeated Portland State (18-12, 11-5 Big Sky) in a tough but exciting championship game (23-25, 25-23, 25-27, 25-15, 15-6). The Vikings and Bears traded points for most of the first three sets, with small runs and details determining the outcomes. Portland State took a 2-1 lead in the match and looked like it could have the defending champs in a tough spot, but Northern Colorado responded dominantly.
Fort Morgan Times
Northern Colorado volleyball draws No. 2 San Diego in NCAA Tournament first round
The Bears are headed to the Bay in the NCAA Tournament, the selection committee announced Sunday. The University of Northern Colorado (22-8, 13-3 Big Sky) will travel to No. 2 seed San Diego (27-1, 18-0 West Coast) for the first round of the tournament this week. “I would say we...
Fort Morgan Times
Northern Colorado men’s basketball beats Jacksonville State, 86-82, in overtime
UNC (3-4) defeated Jacksonville State (2-4), 86-82 in overtime, for its second game of the Lobo Classic in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The Bears knew the Gamecocks would be tough. They are fresh off a 2022 NCAA Tournament appearance, earning the ASUN Conference automatic bid, and expected to be another top contender in the league. UNC is expected to be a top program in the Big Sky.
King's college football insider: The next CU Buffs coach should be...
BOULDER — Before I give my pick for who should be the next head coach at Colorado, I’ve just got one piece advice for the administration at Northern Colorado: hire Mike Sanford. You won’t regret it. I’ve enjoyed every interaction I’ve had with Sanford over the last...
What Whittingham said after Utah's victory over Colorado
Notable quotes from Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham following the victory over Colorado.
bocopreps.com
Football: Erie ends “uncommon” run in 4A semis after rough start to season
BROOMFIELD — Heartbreak can happen in an instant. Erie football learned that the hard way at Elizabeth Kennedy Stadium on Saturday afternoon. With mere seconds left on the clock and a 36-32 deficit to overcome against No. 2 Broomfield in a thriller of a Class 4A state semifinal, the 11th-seeded Tigers just needed to get the ball two yards into the end zone. Junior quarterback Blake Barnett took the snap, but fumbled it before he crossed the goal line.
Reports: Colorado Offers Head Football Coaching Job to Coach Prime
The Athletic reported Saturday that Jackson State football head coach Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders has been offered the head coaching job at Colorado. CBS-affiliate 247Sports analyst Carl Reed had previously reported that Coach Prime was in talks with Colorado and South Florida.
KJCT8
Delta Panthers lose in Class 2A Championship
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Delta Panthers football team lost in the Class 2A Championship to the defending back-to-back champion Eaton Reds at a final score of 21-10. Both teams initially came out slow on offense, the Reds punted the ball on their first possession after not advancing the ball past their 35-yard line.
Broomfield, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Northern Colorado City Ranked The #1 Place To Live In The State
Major bragging rights are in order for one Northern Colorado city and its residents, courtesy of Forbes and its latest Colorado-related rankings list. In October, Forbes Advisor released its annual rankings list rounding up the best places to live in the state of Colorado in 2022. How Forbes Determined The...
3 Great Burger Places in Colorado
Photo byPhoto by freddie marriage on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love going out with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Colorado, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Colorado that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Want to Live in Denver? You Might Need a Career Change
Purchasing a home is not a cheap endeavor — especially in the Centennial State. Last year, GOBankingRates discovered that Colorado's cost of living is worse than New York's. In March, Porch.com ranked it as the No. 2 state where homebuyers need co-signers to purchase a house. Still, property costs...
weather5280.com
Colorado Weather: Snow and turning sharply colder early this week
Some areas woke Sunday morning to a bit of snowfall, but a stronger system will arrive in less than 48 hours to bring about bigger changes than what we have had Sunday. This week's State of the Atmosphere will focus on the early part of this week as we have a storm system to move through.
This Colorado Town Is One of the Best Coffee Cities in America
You'd be hard-pressed (pun intended) to find someone who doesn't like coffee. Some prefer it black, while others like it loaded with sugary syrups — regardless, most people can't get enough. Thursday (Sept. 29) is National Coffee Day, and Saturday (Oct. 1) is International Coffee Day, so it's the...
Snow returns to Colorado: How much will we get?
DENVER — A new round of snow is set to impact Colorado, prompting the National Weather Service (NWS) to issue Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories across the state. Snow will begin developing across Colorado's mountains on Monday afternoon, before spreading across the state and Denver metro area...
Remembering 9NEWS sportscaster Mike Nolan
DENVER — Editor's note: Longtime 9NEWS sportscaster Mike Nolan died in Santa Fe, New Mexico Thursday. after a brief illness. He was 85. 9NEWS anchor Tom Green shared this remembrance of him. I met Mike Nolan on my first day in Colorado. I came here from ESPN in January...
Home sales are crashing down to reality in the West
Over two-thirds of home sellers in Boise, Idaho, are slashing prices, the most in the U.S.. Cities in Utah and Colorado are close behind, according to the latest Redfin analysis.
Overnight snow behind Weekend cold front
DENVER(CBS)- A weak cold front has pushed into the state with cooler temperatures and a quick burst of snow for some parts of Colorado.Snow amounts will be minimal around the Denver metro area with less than half inch mostly on grassy surfaces. A little more expected in and near foothills up into Fort Collins. Where we could pick up a half to an inch in a half of accumulation.Sunday will clear quickly by mid morning across the Front Range but, will be on the cool side. Monday will be windy and warmer ahead of the next cold front that will swing thru Monday night into Tuesday. This storm system will have another quick blast of Arctic air and a better chance for snow over northern Colorado.Right now it looks like snow will be likely Tuesday with the potential of 2 to 4 inches around the metro area with 3 to 6 inches in and near the foothills. Depending on the storm track these amounts are subject to change.More snow will accumulate in the mountains from Monday night into Tuesday with larger amounts expected along with strong, gusty winds.
KKTV
Colorado Springs police searching for suspects chased from northern Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Three police departments are working together to find suspects after finding a car reported stolen in Denver. This comes from Colorado Springs police, who are working with Castle Rock and Denver law enforcement. Denver Police originally reported the car as stolen. Castle Rock police said...
Hot Deal? You Could Buy a Burnt Down House in Colorado for $840k
If you are in the market to start a fresh build of a home in Colorado and looking for a prime location, this might be the ideal property for you. However, if you are looking for a home that you can move into after signing the closing documents, you might want to keep looking as this Golden, Colorado home has certainly seen better days.
