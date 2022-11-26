Read full article on original website
5 Netflix shows you need to watch right now
Our streaming editor picked five Netflix shows — including drama, reality and comedy titles — that need to be seen.
Everyone is bingeing this dark new British crime thriller on Netflix
Anyone has it in them to snap and become a murderer, Stanley Tucci’s death row inmate ominously warns in Inside Man, a 4-episode BBC One/Netflix crime drama that’s currently dominating the streamer’s Top 10 chart in the US. “All it takes is a good reason, and a...
Collider
10 Highest-Rated Netflix Series of 2022 (So Far), According to IMDb
With the rise of Netflix as the top and leading streaming series in the world comes a demand for movies and television series of high quality. Not only has Netflix become the go-to streaming platform for many individuals, but it has also become a production company in its own right.
Netflix cancels two more shows after just one season
I hope you haven’t gotten too attached to any particular science fiction or legal drama shows on Netflix lately. As reported by Variety, it’s been confirmed that the streaming giant is cancelling two 2022 shows after just one season. The shows in question are The Imperfects and Partner...
hypebeast.com
Netflix Gives 'You' Season 4 an Earlier Release Date
Netflix has moved up the release date of the fourth season of You. The first half of the serial killer thriller’s newest season is now set to premiere on February 9, 2023 and its second half on March 9, 2023. Season four will see the return of Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg and is set in London, where he takes on the fake identity of Professor Jonathan Moore after leaving Madre Linda to search for Marienne, played by Tati Gabrielle.
Jonathan ‘Hovain’ Hylton Passes Away
Music executive and entrepreneur Jonathan “Hovain” Hylton has reportedly passed away. The tragic news was confirmed through his Instagram account on November 26, 2022. “It is with deep regret that we message to all family, friends and colleagues that Jonathan ‘Hovain’ Hylton passed away while at his home on Friday, November 25. He was a beloved and devoted father, husband, son, brother and proud Brooklyn representative,” the statement reads.
9 new shows and movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, HBO Max and Disney Plus (Nov. 18-20)
Our guide on what to watch this week, including Disenchanted, Dead to Me and A Christmas Story Christmas
BMF Sets Season 2 Premiere Date at Starz — Watch Explosive Trailer
BMF is getting back to business in 2023. The Starz drama, based on the true story of the Flenory brothers — Meech and Terry, responsible for building one of the country’s most infamous crime families — will return for Season 2 on Friday, Jan. 6 (8/7c). Eager viewers can watch even sooner, as the premiere will be available to stream that same day at midnight on the Starz app and on-demand. “Rooted in authenticity and told with grit, heart, and humor, we parachute into the season with Meech and Terry at odds,” according to Starz’s official logline. “Meech wants to expand the...
Netflix saves doomed series in last-minute deal
Netflix has just saved one of its oldest shows in a last-minute U-turn that will see the fan-favourite series remain on the streaming service for the foreseeable future. Back in October it emerged that Netflix would be getting rid of its oldest original series as the deal to continue hosting it had expired.
Everything Coming to Prime Video in December 2022
It’s time to get the hot cocoa boiling and the holiday decorations up! It’s almost December and nearly every streaming service has consumers covered with both seasonal content and new shows to carry them into the new year. Amazon’s Prime Video service has a few new series debuting, including “Riches.” Starring Deborah Ayorinde, from “Them,” the series is described as “a high-stakes family drama about the exploits of the stylish, privileged, and super-successful Richards siblings vying for control over the family business.” The streamer also brings actor John Krasinski back into the world of Tom Clancy with the third season of...
TVGuide.com
Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, November 16
The only new title on either of Netflix's top 10 TV shows and movies lists on Wednesday, Nov. 16 is R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned, an unexpected sequel to 2013's box office bomb R.I.P.D. The genre-hopping supernatural Western comedy was barely announced before it showed up on Netflix yesterday, and now it's all the way up to No. 3 on Netflix's movies list. It stars Jeffrey Donovan, who's always a charming presence, and he makes it pretty fun to watch. The Crown is at No. 1 on the TV chart.
Netflix’s ‘Glass Onion’ scores big in semi-limited theatrical release, puzzling analysts
Talk about an unsolvable mystery. We’ll never quite know what would have happened at the box office had “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” stuck with a traditional theatrical release. Then again, would it exist at all in its current state without its enormous financial backing from Netflix? Not even Benoit Blanc can figure that one out. The Big Red Streamer made an unprecedented tweak to its formula over the Thanksgiving holiday, offering a “sneak peek” of the upcoming comedy-thriller starring Daniel Craig, Janelle Monáe, Edward Norton, Kate Hudson, and others. It wasn’t a wide release, but it was far from...
George Takei Speaks Out on ‘Star Trek’ Feud with William Shatner: He’s a ‘Cantankerous Old Man’
George Takei is done playing William Shatner’s game. The “Star Trek” alums have been part of a very public feud for over 50 years, and Takei seemingly put it to bed by alluding to Shatner as a “prima donna” on set. When asked by The Guardian if Takei got along with his fellow “Star Trek: The Original Series” stars, the actor answered, “Yes. Yes. YES. Except for one, who was a prima donna. But the rest of us shared a great camaraderie.” Takei continued, “One of the gifts from ‘Star Trek’ was not just longevity but colleagues that became lasting friends. My colleagues were...
Showtime Shares The ‘Your Honor’ Season Two Trailer
All good things must come to an end, but many didn’t necessarily expect it to last this long. When Your Honor debuted on Showtime, many expected it to have a limited run on the premium cable network. However, it was able to earn a second act after receiving praise from fans and critics alike. With that said, Bryan Cranston maintains that the show’s 10-episode second season will be its last.
A.J. Cook Revealed What It’s Been Like To Return To “Criminal Minds” Without Matthew Grey Gubler
"I was like, 'I don't know how to do this without him. Like, how do we do this?'"
‘Vikings: Valhalla’ Sets Season 2 Premiere Date On Netflix; First-Look Photos
Netflix has slotted January 12 for the Season 2 premiere of Vikings: Valhalla and has released some first-look photos of the upcoming sophomore season, which you can see above and below. Vikings: Valhalla, created by Jeb Stuart as a sequel to the Michael Hirst-created Vikings, quickly earned a two-season renewal following its Season 1 release in February and a strong showing in Netflix’s Top 10 viewership rankings. The drama begins in the early 11th century and chronicles the legendary adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived – Leif Eriksson, played by Sam Corlett, Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), Harald Hardrada...
dexerto.com
The Walking Dead: Dead City — Release date, cast, plot & more
The Walking Dead: Dead City is one of the multiple Walking Dead spin off shows confirmed to be in the works. Here’s everything we know about the show ahead of its release. With the flagship series The Walking Dead finally coming to an end after 12 years on the air, the greater Walking Dead universe is set to expand with multiple spin off shows in the works and set to release in the next few years.
The Weeknd Teases The Next Leg Of The ‘After Hours’ Tour
The Weeknd has spent the last few months touring North America. Beginning July 14, he’s sold out venues such as MetLife Stadium, Ford Field, Soldier Field, Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Allegiant Stadium, Most recently, he celebrated Thanksgiving by putting on back-to-back sold-out shows in Los Angeles, California at SoFi Stadium. Simply put, he’s a superstar. Now, he hopes to take his act overseas.
epicstream.com
Virgin River Season 5 Release Date, News & Update: Production Crew Shares Optimistic Development On 'Some Of The Best Episodes' The Show's Ever Done
The cast and crew of Virgin River Season 5 celebrated the completion of filming with a dance party, which they shared on social media. Since its premiere on Netflix in 2019, fans have been intrigued by Virgin River. Based on Robyn Carr's books, the series follows Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge), a nurse who relocates from Los Angeles to the little town after her life comes crashing down around her.
Paramount Plus is half price for a year in this Black Friday streaming deal
For Black Friday, you can pick up a year of Paramount Plus for 50% off the annual price. Here's what you need to know about the limited-time offer.
