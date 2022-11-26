ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Central Illinois Proud

YMCA, Riverplex win Santa Award for float in annual parade

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Winners from Friday’s annual Santa Claus Parade have been announced, and the YMCA of Peoria and Riverplex of Peoria unit came out on top, earning the coveted Santa Award. All award-winning floats and units are listed below. Best Commercial Float 1st place: Savory Court...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria Women’s Club restores building; holds fundraiser

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — 136 years in the making, one local club has been working to restore its former beauty. The second oldest women’s club in the nation stands in Peoria, and the women behind it, have been restoring the building they call a second home. “To drive...
PEORIA, IL
videtteonline.com

Five things to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal

With the holidays just right around the corner, Bloomington-Normal is full of spirit and events. Here are five things to do this weekend in the area:. The Illinois Art Station will be holding a Holiday Cookie Decorating Fun event from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Children will be able to...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Locals support small businesses for “Small Business Saturday”

PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Small Business Saturday celebrates local entrepreneurs and encourages shoppers to head out and support the small businesses in their area. Urban Artifacts is a small Peoria business specializing in unique artifacts and collectibles. John Walker co-owns the store with his wife. He said around this...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Pets get a helping ‘paw’ with Small Business Saturday donations

PEORIA HEIGHTS (25 News Now) - The holiday season is kicking off early for some pups and kittens waiting for a good home. At the Trailside Event Center in Peoria Heights, the Bear’s Bites Foundation partnered with the Peoria Humane Society to collect donations for shelter animals at ‘Presents for Paws’. Those include everything from food to toys, with the chance to support other local owners while there. There, local business owners without brick-and-mortar locations also had a chance to set up kiosks to sell their products to visitors. And of course, you could bring your dog along, complete with a photo op with Santa.
PEORIA HEIGHTS, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Furrever Friends Friday 11/25/22 Part 2

Bloomington-Normal Facebook group is in the giving …. Bloomington-Normal Facebook group is in the giving spirit. Travelers hit the road, skies ahead of Thanksgiving …. Travelers hit the road, skies ahead of Thanksgiving Day. Pontiac correctional officers assaulted, hospitalized. Pontiac correctional officers assaulted, hospitalized. Last minute shoppers fill local grocery...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria stove fire causes estimated $20,000 in damages

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A fire caused by unattended cooking broke out on North Great Oak Rd early Sunday morning according to a Peoria Fire & Rescue press release. Upon arrival, firefighters saw smoke coming out the front door of the two-story apartment. Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames quickly.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria community celebrates Peoria High’s state title game run

PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria High School lost against Nazareth Academy in Champaign on Saturday for the state championship. The Peoria Lions would miss the go-head two-point conversion, taking 2nd place in the state. Community members gathered in the high school’s gymnasium on Sunday reflecting on the season’s highs...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

4 displaced after Friday afternoon house fire

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Four residents are displaced after safely escaping a house fire Friday afternoon, according to a press release from Peoria Fire and Rescue. The fire began just after 1:30 p.m. at 1309 S. Arago in Peoria. While firefighters were en route, they were alerted that all four residents–who were inside when the fire began–had evacuated the home safely.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Disability Parking stings planned for Black Friday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Secretary of State Police will be conducting disability parking stings in Peoria this Black Friday. According to an Illinois press release, Secretary of State Jesse White announced that the Secretary of State Police will be conducting parking stings at shopping malls across the state to enforce the Illinois Parking Program for Persons with Disabilities.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Hundreds line up for Black Friday at Bass Pro Shops

EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - A line of over 200 people stretched around the East Peoria Bass Pro Shops early Friday morning, full of shoppers searching for a deal. “I came out today to finish holiday shopping and to hit up all the deals,” Shopper Emma Green said.
EAST PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Overnight structure fire in Peoria

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Firefighters and Paramedics responded early Thursday morning to a report of a fire on deck connected to the back of a home. According to the Peoria Fire Department, officials quickly deployed a hose to extinguish the flames. Damage was isolated on the deck with no damage to the home.
PEORIA, IL
wcbu.org

Onetime downtown staple Richard's is reopening on University

A former underground restaurant and bar is resurfacing in North Peoria this Black Friday. Richard's on University, as it's now called, is opening at 11 a.m. on Nov. 25 at it's new location, 7805 N. University, next door to Elliott's Cabaret Roadhouse. Richard's on Main opened in 2001 in a...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Eureka College women crushes Kalamazoo at home 80-34

EUREKA, Illinois (WMBD) – The Eureka College women’s basketball team cruised past Kalamazoo 80-34 Sunday afternoon. The game moved the Red Devils to 2-3 on the year and they’ll wrap up their three-game homestand on Wednesday. It was the largest margin of victory Eureka has recorded under...
EUREKA, IL
25newsnow.com

One hospitalized, several pets dead after Pekin house fire

PEKIN (25 News Now) - A weekend house fire in North Pekin sent one person to the hospital and left several pets dead. According to the North Pekin Fire Department, firefighters were called to Elm Street Saturday around 1:00 a.m. One person was hospitalized for smoke inhalation and burns. Two cats were found dead, with another taken to an animal hospital for treatment. A dog was also known to reside there, but was not recovered.
PEKIN, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria Police look for man who robbed a business near Northwoods Mall

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man claiming he had a gun robbed a business of an undisclosed amount of money Friday evening, according to Peoria Police. A police spokesperson said a man claimed he had a gun and demanded money about 8 p.m. at the business in the 2300 block of West War Memorial Drive, near Northwoods Mall.
PEORIA, IL

