2022 Iron Bowl: Will Carnell "Cadillac" Williams Become the Next Auburn Head Coach? Tommy Tuberville Thinks SoZack LoveAuburn, AL
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
Will Lane Kiffin Leave Ole Miss for Auburn?Jameson StewardAuburn, AL
The Tuskegee Syphilis Study, 40 Years of Unethical Human Experimentation in African AmericansSara BTuskegee, AL
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
Some Sunday thoughts on Auburn's coaching search
Here are a few quick thoughts on Auburn's coaching search.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Matt Barrie explains why he's glad Lane Kiffin is staying at Ole Miss
Matt Barrie called the Egg Bowl and Thursday and had a chance to get acclimated with the Rebels and Lane Kiffin during the leadup to and coverage of the game. Barrie said on his Sunday show, “Sunday Bloody Sunday” that he’s glad Kiffin is staying at Ole Miss despite the rumors of being a No. 1 candidate at Auburn.
saturdaydownsouth.com
First and 10: Hugh Freeze, Auburn and social media. What could go wrong, right?
If the goal at Auburn, above all else and forever, isn’t winning, Bryan Harsin would still be employed. So let’s use that as our foundation for the mental gymnastics on each side of the hiring Hugh Freeze argument, and move forward with reality. Auburn needs to win football...
COMMENTARY: Cadillac Williams will forever be beloved for what he has done as head coach
There's no way to repay Cadillac Williams for what he has given the Auburn family these last four weeks.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Lane Kiffin to sign new mega deal at Ole Miss, per report
Lane Kiffin is getting some major bucks to remain in Oxford. The Ole Miss coach was rumored to be headed to Auburn, but instead is inking a massive extension, according to Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger. The new contract is for at least 8 years and will average $9 million...
Reports: Hugh Freeze has told Liberty that he is in conversations with Auburn
Hugh Freeze has been open with Liberty about speaking with Auburn.
Scarbinsky: Trolled by Kiffin, rolled by Alabama: Auburn’s nightmare isn’t over yet
This is an opinion column. When you’ve walked in the desert as long as Auburn football has, it’s easy to mistake a mirage for an oasis and dismiss an oasis as a mirage. This is the way the 2022 Auburn football season ended on the field Saturday in enemy territory as the program’s nightmare continued.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Auburn suffers game-changing play on controversial fumble during punt return
Auburn suffered a game-changing play on a controversial fumble with 2:47 remaining in the first half. Keionte Scott fumbled a punt return that went to review, as CBS Sports’ Gary Danielson and Gene Steratore both agreed that it appeared the ball didn’t move, suggesting that Scott didn’t touch the ball. Alabama scored 4 plays later to take a 35-14 lead with 54 seconds remaining. After the review, the call on the field stood.
Coaching Rumors: Burst of big name hirings loom including not-Lane to Auburn
Coaching rumors chatter is close to reaching a fever peak. Inside the state of Alabama, it is easy to forget that fans of programs outside the SEC also care about coaching hires. They do, though in most cases in far fewer numbers. The current coaching rumors season has been dominated...
What Cadillac Williams said to recap Auburn’s 49-27 Iron Bowl defeat vs. Alabama
Auburn interim coach Cadillac Williams discussed several topics with reporters after the Tigers’ 49-27 loss against Alabama in the Iron Bowl. Williams started the press conference with an opening statement thanking his players and assistant coaches for a hard-fought finish to the season. Williams took over the coaching responsibilities...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mississippi State trolls Ole Miss' Lane Train after Egg Bowl victory
For the first time since Lane Kiffin took over at Ole Miss, Mississippi State has claimed the Egg Bowl. So you already know the Bulldogs were already pent up for some Lane Train trolling. Mississippi State knocked off Ole Miss 24-22 due to the Rebels failing to convert a late...
collegeandmagnolia.com
SNAP JUDGMENTS: Alabama 49, Auburn 27
Hire him. The energy around this program has been better this month than it has for at least 5, maybe 10 years. These dudes played HARD for him. He’ll bring in NIL dollars, and he’s the best shot at alignment between all parties. It might not be pretty at first, but this program needs an overhaul and I want a coach who knows what the end result is supposed to look like, catered specifically to Auburn. Spend big on coordinators. Give Caddy the keys. And let him cook.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mark May, Lou Holtz predict the score of the Iron Bowl
The Iron Bowl between bitter in-state rivals Alabama and Auburn is set for 2:30 p.m. CT/3:30 p.m. ET in Tuscaloosa. Ahead of kickoff, Mark May and Lou Holtz shared their analysis of the rivalry game and offered predictions. Holtz delivered a hot take that Alabama is improperly ranked despite 2...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Gary Danielson faces backlash during first half of Auburn at Alabama game
Gary Danielson was faced with criticism from both sides of the Iron Bowl rivalry, as he was accused of being both an Auburn homer and an Alabama homer in the first half in Tuscaloosa. One fan wondered if Danielson was watching the same game that he was. At one point,...
Will Rogers hooked up Lane Kiffin’s son after Egg Bowl
Ole Miss lost their third consecutive game when they fell to Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl on Thursday night, but Lane Kiffin’s son still walked away with a souvenir. Kiffin shared a screenshot on Twitter a few days before Thursday’s game that showed how his son, Knox, had reached out to Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers. Knox asked Rogers if he could have the junior’s towel at the conclusion of the Egg Bowl. Kiffin jokingly criticized his son for “talking to the enemy,” but Rogers responded to Knox and told him “I got you bro.”
Former Boise State Coach Selling Home For $2.96 Million [photos]
Bryan Harsin has entirely left the state of Alabama. Auburn University fired the former Boise State coach. Coach Harsin is not a multi-millionaire looking for the next opportunity. Auburn has moved on from the former Boise State quarterback winning their last few games. The tigers could be bowl eligible if they beat Alabama in the Iron Bowl in Tuscaloosa.
Alabama vs. Auburn score prediction, picks, by college football computers
This weekend marks the conclusion of the college football regular season and with Rivalry Week on tap, that means Alabama and Auburn are set to renew the Iron Bowl. Traditionally one of the most intense rivalries in American sports, this year's edition doesn't appear to have any national ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ole Miss defensive lineman announces he will enter transfer portal
Ole Miss will take a hit on its defense as a defensive lineman has announced that he will enter the transfer portal. On Friday, it was announced by DL Brandon Mack that he would be leaving the Rebels after he spent the last 3 years in Oxford. In his social media announcement, Mack cited the transfer as the “best decision for his future” while he also thank his Ole Miss teammates and coaches.
Regardless of Records, Price of Alabama Tickets against Auburn Always High
The Iron Bowl is on the bucket list of a lot of college football fans, so even through the SEC West has already been decided it's still a tough ticket.
B.B. Comer beats Highland Home, will play for state title for first time since 1995
B.B. Comer’s Kamore Harris ran 25 times for 172 yards and scored three touchdowns to lead B.B. Comer to a 44-15 victory over Highland Home on Friday night in the Class 2A semifinals at Legion Stadium in Sylacauga. The victory sends the Tigers to the Super 7 for the...
