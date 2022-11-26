ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

saturdaydownsouth.com

Matt Barrie explains why he's glad Lane Kiffin is staying at Ole Miss

Matt Barrie called the Egg Bowl and Thursday and had a chance to get acclimated with the Rebels and Lane Kiffin during the leadup to and coverage of the game. Barrie said on his Sunday show, “Sunday Bloody Sunday” that he’s glad Kiffin is staying at Ole Miss despite the rumors of being a No. 1 candidate at Auburn.
OXFORD, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lane Kiffin to sign new mega deal at Ole Miss, per report

Lane Kiffin is getting some major bucks to remain in Oxford. The Ole Miss coach was rumored to be headed to Auburn, but instead is inking a massive extension, according to Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger. The new contract is for at least 8 years and will average $9 million...
OXFORD, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Auburn suffers game-changing play on controversial fumble during punt return

Auburn suffered a game-changing play on a controversial fumble with 2:47 remaining in the first half. Keionte Scott fumbled a punt return that went to review, as CBS Sports’ Gary Danielson and Gene Steratore both agreed that it appeared the ball didn’t move, suggesting that Scott didn’t touch the ball. Alabama scored 4 plays later to take a 35-14 lead with 54 seconds remaining. After the review, the call on the field stood.
AUBURN, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mississippi State trolls Ole Miss' Lane Train after Egg Bowl victory

For the first time since Lane Kiffin took over at Ole Miss, Mississippi State has claimed the Egg Bowl. So you already know the Bulldogs were already pent up for some Lane Train trolling. Mississippi State knocked off Ole Miss 24-22 due to the Rebels failing to convert a late...
OXFORD, MS
collegeandmagnolia.com

SNAP JUDGMENTS: Alabama 49, Auburn 27

Hire him. The energy around this program has been better this month than it has for at least 5, maybe 10 years. These dudes played HARD for him. He’ll bring in NIL dollars, and he’s the best shot at alignment between all parties. It might not be pretty at first, but this program needs an overhaul and I want a coach who knows what the end result is supposed to look like, catered specifically to Auburn. Spend big on coordinators. Give Caddy the keys. And let him cook.
AUBURN, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mark May, Lou Holtz predict the score of the Iron Bowl

The Iron Bowl between bitter in-state rivals Alabama and Auburn is set for 2:30 p.m. CT/3:30 p.m. ET in Tuscaloosa. Ahead of kickoff, Mark May and Lou Holtz shared their analysis of the rivalry game and offered predictions. Holtz delivered a hot take that Alabama is improperly ranked despite 2...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Larry Brown Sports

Will Rogers hooked up Lane Kiffin’s son after Egg Bowl

Ole Miss lost their third consecutive game when they fell to Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl on Thursday night, but Lane Kiffin’s son still walked away with a souvenir. Kiffin shared a screenshot on Twitter a few days before Thursday’s game that showed how his son, Knox, had reached out to Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers. Knox asked Rogers if he could have the junior’s towel at the conclusion of the Egg Bowl. Kiffin jokingly criticized his son for “talking to the enemy,” but Rogers responded to Knox and told him “I got you bro.”
OXFORD, MS
MIX 106

Former Boise State Coach Selling Home For $2.96 Million [photos]

Bryan Harsin has entirely left the state of Alabama. Auburn University fired the former Boise State coach. Coach Harsin is not a multi-millionaire looking for the next opportunity. Auburn has moved on from the former Boise State quarterback winning their last few games. The tigers could be bowl eligible if they beat Alabama in the Iron Bowl in Tuscaloosa.
AUBURN, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Ole Miss defensive lineman announces he will enter transfer portal

Ole Miss will take a hit on its defense as a defensive lineman has announced that he will enter the transfer portal. On Friday, it was announced by DL Brandon Mack that he would be leaving the Rebels after he spent the last 3 years in Oxford. In his social media announcement, Mack cited the transfer as the “best decision for his future” while he also thank his Ole Miss teammates and coaches.
OXFORD, MS

