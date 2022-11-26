EAST POINT, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in East Point arrested a man in connection to a double shooting that left one person dead and one injured in East Point. According to officials, officers responded to the 3100 block of Washington Road in response to a shooting. Investigators say they “learned that the male shot a male and a female in the incident.” The “shooter” was arrested and later charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

EAST POINT, GA ・ 15 HOURS AGO