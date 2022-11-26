ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

17-year-old killed, 2 others shot, during candlelight vigil, DeKalb police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — DeKalb police said a 17-year-old was killed and two other people were also shot while attending a candlelight vigil for a recent homicide victim. Police told Channel 2 Action News the suspect walked up to the victim and shot the 17-year-old during a candlelight vigil for Taneaious McCune, who was shot and killed during a Friday home invasion attempt on Gresham Road.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Sledgehammer-wielding suspects wanted for series for robberies

ATLANTA - Investigators are asking the public for help identifying two suspects believed to be connected to a violent robbery at a southwest Atlanta food mart over the weekend. Officials with the Atlanta Police Department’s Robbery Unit tell FOX 5 the robbery happened on Saturday at the Metro Food Mart...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man arrested in connection to double shooting in East Point

EAST POINT, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in East Point arrested a man in connection to a double shooting that left one person dead and one injured in East Point. According to officials, officers responded to the 3100 block of Washington Road in response to a shooting. Investigators say they “learned that the male shot a male and a female in the incident.” The “shooter” was arrested and later charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
EAST POINT, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Police: Woman found shot dead inside parked car in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after police say a woman was found dead in a car in DeKalb County on Saturday afternoon. According to officials, officers responded to Snapfinger Parkway after reports of a “suspicious vehicle parked in the parking lot.” Upon arrival, officers located “a deceased female in her 30s with an apparent gunshot wound.”
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Young woman found dead, shot in Decatur parking lot

DECATUR, Ga. - DeKalb County police said they are investigating a suspected homicide after finding a young woman deceased inside a Snapfinger Parkway parking lot in Decatur Saturday afternoon. Officers were first called to the lot to look into a ‘suspicious' parked vehicle. When they got there, they said...
DECATUR, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

13-year-old teen girl reported missing in Clayton County, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities in Clayton County are asking for the public’s help in finding a 13-year-old girl who left home without permission early Saturday afternoon. Police said Makayla Brown was last seen on video surveillance near the 50th block of Euston Court in Jonesboro. Brown...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Mother arrested in fire at East Point apartment where young girl died

EAST POINT, Ga. - Fulton County authorities have arrested a mother in connection to an apartment fire the day before Thanksgiving in East Point. Nicole Jackson confessed to killing one child and leaving another child in the apartment after she set the fire on purpose, law enforcement sources tell FOX 5.
EAST POINT, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy