Read full article on original website
Related
17-year-old killed, 2 others shot, during candlelight vigil, DeKalb police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — DeKalb police said a 17-year-old was killed and two other people were also shot while attending a candlelight vigil for a recent homicide victim. Police told Channel 2 Action News the suspect walked up to the victim and shot the 17-year-old during a candlelight vigil for Taneaious McCune, who was shot and killed during a Friday home invasion attempt on Gresham Road.
atlantanewsfirst.com
1 killed, 2 injured in shooting at vigil held for DeKalb County shooting victim
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Sunday evening, DeKalb County police officials say one teenager was killed and two other people were injured at a vigil that was held for a fatal shooting victim in DeKalb County. Officers responded to the 2000 block of Flat Shoals Road after reports...
Police: Woman dead, man in critical condition after argument leads to shooting
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — A 44-year-old woman was shot and killed after an argument with her husband on Sunday morning, Gwinnett police say. At around 10 a.m., police arrived at the 2600 block of Ivy Stone Trail in Buford to find Desiree Marin, 44, and her husband, Michael Marin, 44, both suffering from a gunshot wound.
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Sledgehammer-wielding suspects wanted for series for robberies
ATLANTA - Investigators are asking the public for help identifying two suspects believed to be connected to a violent robbery at a southwest Atlanta food mart over the weekend. Officials with the Atlanta Police Department’s Robbery Unit tell FOX 5 the robbery happened on Saturday at the Metro Food Mart...
3 arrested, 1 dead after attempted home invasion in DeKalb County, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police have identified three people in connection with an attempted home invasion that occurred at a DeKalb County home Friday evening. Police said a fourth suspect died. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officers with the DeKalb County Police Department said...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man arrested in connection to double shooting in East Point
EAST POINT, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in East Point arrested a man in connection to a double shooting that left one person dead and one injured in East Point. According to officials, officers responded to the 3100 block of Washington Road in response to a shooting. Investigators say they “learned that the male shot a male and a female in the incident.” The “shooter” was arrested and later charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Police: Woman found shot dead inside parked car in DeKalb County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after police say a woman was found dead in a car in DeKalb County on Saturday afternoon. According to officials, officers responded to Snapfinger Parkway after reports of a “suspicious vehicle parked in the parking lot.” Upon arrival, officers located “a deceased female in her 30s with an apparent gunshot wound.”
3 shot, including juvenile, outside DeKalb County home, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Officers are investigating a shooting that left three people shot in DeKalb County. According to DeKalb County Police Department, dispatch received a report just after 5 p.m. of a person shot call at 2771 Gresham Road. A Channel 2 Action News photographer on the scene...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Young woman found dead, shot in Decatur parking lot
DECATUR, Ga. - DeKalb County police said they are investigating a suspected homicide after finding a young woman deceased inside a Snapfinger Parkway parking lot in Decatur Saturday afternoon. Officers were first called to the lot to look into a ‘suspicious' parked vehicle. When they got there, they said...
fox5atlanta.com
Police investigating after 3 people shot in DeKalb County
Investigators say the shooting happened on Gresham Road. Two adult males and a male juvenile were rushed to the hospital.
Man dead after early morning shooting in southeast Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA — A man is dead after an early morning shooting on Saturday in southeast Atlanta, police said. Atlanta Police say they arrived in the 100 block of Campbell Street at around 6 a.m. after receiving a call about a person shot. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
Woman found dead after shooting in DeKalb parking lot, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A woman in her 30s is dead after DeKalb police say they found her shot in a Decatur parking lot on Saturday afternoon. DeKalb police say they arrived at a private address on Snapfinger Parkway in Decatur after receiving a call about a suspicious car parked.
2 people killed in Atlanta, DeKalb shootings; arrest made in 1 death
Two people were found shot to death Saturday in separate incidents in Atlanta and DeKalb County, officials said....
atlantanewsfirst.com
13-year-old teen girl reported missing in Clayton County, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities in Clayton County are asking for the public’s help in finding a 13-year-old girl who left home without permission early Saturday afternoon. Police said Makayla Brown was last seen on video surveillance near the 50th block of Euston Court in Jonesboro. Brown...
‘I don’t have him no more’: Family remembers 12-year-old killed in shooting near Atlantic Station
ATLANTA — There were waves of emotion during a Sunday night vigil for family and friends of 12-year-old Zyion Charles. Police told Channel 2 Action News that Charles was shot and killed Saturday on the 17th Street bridge. Charles had been caught up in a dispute between a group of friends.
Teen shot walking near DeKalb gas station, another injured, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police told Channel 2 Action News that two teens were shot and one was killed in Stone Mountain on Thursday evening. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. near the 300 block of South Stone Mountain Lithonia Road, police say. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
Man who allegedly caused disturbance at Southlake Mall on Black Friday tased by Morrow Police
MORROW, Ga. — A 31-year-old man, believed to have been having a mental health crisis, is in custody after causing a disturbance at Southlake Mall on Black Friday, according to Morrow Police. Authorities said the person threatened to "shoot up the place" and acted like he was armed as...
After 12-year-old’s shooting death, officials urge help to fight gun violence
A 12-year-old boy died after being shot near Atlantic Station on Saturday night, police confirmed.
fox5atlanta.com
Mother arrested in fire at East Point apartment where young girl died
EAST POINT, Ga. - Fulton County authorities have arrested a mother in connection to an apartment fire the day before Thanksgiving in East Point. Nicole Jackson confessed to killing one child and leaving another child in the apartment after she set the fire on purpose, law enforcement sources tell FOX 5.
WALB 10
31-year-old arrested after threatening to ‘shoot up’ Southlake Mall on Black Friday
MORROW, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 31-year-old man faces multiple charges after threatening to “shoot up the place” at Southlake Mall while people shopped on Black Friday. According to officials, Morrow police officers responded to a “trouble unknown” disturbance at Southlake Mall around 2:53 p.m. Upon arrival,...
Comments / 0