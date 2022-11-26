Read full article on original website
South Carolina Residents Shaken Up as Earthquake Hits the Area
South Carolina residents were shaken up this week when a Thanksgiving earthquake hit the Elgin area. According to reports, the earthquake hit the area late morning at around 11:20 EST. It was a minor shake-up, reports say, but enough to startle residents as they were preparing their holiday feasts. Thankfully, no damages have been reported.
wpde.com
Highway Patrol reporting multiple incidents along I-95 impacting traffic
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Several crashes are being reported Sunday evening along I-95 outside of Florence. The SCDOT reports that a crash 5 miles north of Exit 170-South Carolina 327 is impacting travel. Highway Patrol reports that that specific crash involves injuries and is impacting travel just north...
Fire at senior living high-rise in Columbia leads to sprinkler water damage, several residents impacted
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Firefighters and the American Red Cross are working to get several residents of a senior living high-rise temporarily housed after a fire activated sprinklers, causing water damage and forcing crews to cut power to certain parts. Columbia-Richland Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins said a fire occurred in...
wach.com
Earthquake reported Thanksgiving morning in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — On Thanksgiving Day at 11:22am a 1.9 magnitude earthquake occurred 3.7 miles east-southeast of Elgin, South Carolina. Here's a story on how to be prepared for an earthquake.
WLTX.com
New metal detector policy at Lexington 2 schools means changes for arena, stadium events
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new safety measure is being implemented in one Lexington County school district at some of its largest sports venues - and the plan begins on Monday. According to a statement released by Lexington County School District Two on Sunday, metal detectors will be used regularly at the district's stadiums and arenas to screen spectators.
Fairfield County crash claims life of driver
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities confirm that a driver has died following a crash that happened Saturday evening in Fairfield County. According to Lance Corporal Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the single-vehicle crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on Candlewood Circle not far from Little Cedar Creek Road - which is just west of Hwy. 321 and north of Blythewood.
Saturday morning shooting wounds one outside Sumter bar
SUMTER, S.C. — Police say an argument inside a Sumter bar led to a shooting outside on Saturday morning. Officers with the Sumter Police Department were called to Brewers Bar and Grill on Wesmark Boulevard around 12:30 a.m. to a shooting in the parking lot. Based on what they've...
WIS-TV
Lexington Two announces new spectator metal detector requirements
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Two school district informed families Sunday of metal detector requirements at school events. Starting Nov. 28 the district will require all attendees at stadium at arena events to be screened by metal detectors. Organizers said spectators can only bring clear bags into the area.
wpde.com
Police respond to situation at Walmart in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Officers responded to third-party reports of a person with a gun Saturday evening inside the Walmart on Beltline Drive in Florence, according to Cpt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. Brandt said officers checked out the situation and found no witnesses to verify the...
Looking for some Christmas, holiday fun? Here are some South Carolina events
COLUMBIA, S.C. — So you want to get into the spirit of the holidays?. Here is a list of some of the events going on in the South Carolina Midlands. If, somehow, our elves have missed your event, please email us at News19@WLTX.com and we'll be happy to add it to our list.
WIS-TV
Memorial services scheduled for WBTV pilot Chip Tayag
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Memorial services for WBTV Chip Tayag have been scheduled for next week following the tragic helicopter crash that took his life and that of meteorologist Jason Myers this past Tuesday. Visitation is set for Tuesday, Nov. 29, from 6-8 p.m. at the Palmetto Funeral Home on...
Motorcyclist dies in Cayce crash involving other vehicle
CAYCE, S.C. — Cayce Police are asking drivers to avoid the area as they investigate a deadly crash that happened on Saturday night along a busy road. According to a spokesperson for the Cayce Police Department, the crash happened in front of Three Fountains Skating Rink at 2724 Emanuel Church Road.
wpde.com
19-year-old reported missing, last seen in Hartsville
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies would like the public's help in locating a missing teen. Jasmine Beard, 19, has been reported missing by family members. Beard was last seen in the Nandina St. area of Hartsville. If anyone has any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to...
WLTX.com
The holiday classic the Nutcracker is back in the Midlands.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — With the holidays come the many variations of the classic ballet, "The Nutcracker." In Ann Brodie's Carolina Ballet version of the holiday hit, the dancers start prepping for this holiday show in August and rehearse until opening night. Carolina Ballet opened with its first performance on...
abccolumbia.com
CFD: Discarded smoking materials caused Rusty Mill Drive house fire
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Columbia-Richland Fire Marshal’s Office has identified the cause of a massive house fire last week. Investigators say on November 17, the Rusty Mill Drive house fire was caused by discarded smoking materials. Officials say the fire started before 5 p.m. on the rear...
WIS-TV
Stores in Five Points ‘surprised’ by holiday traffic
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – The Five Points district of downtown Columbia is reporting a second string of sales ahead of Black Friday. And while the holiday weekend is ending, several storefronts say it’s not too late to shop temporary specials and seasonal offerings. “We’re...
FOX Carolina
F.B.I. shares tips on avoiding and reporting Holiday scams
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Columbia office says to beware of Holiday scams, and shares some tips on how to protect yourself. Officials say if a deal looks to good to be true, there’s a strong chance it is. Ensuring that a retailer’s...
WYFF4.com
Cluster of Legionnaires’ disease discovered in Darlington County, South Carolina
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Health officials in South Carolina are investigating a cluster of Legionnaires’ disease cases in Darlington County. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says to date, 13 people have been identified as part of this cluster. Legionnaires’ disease is a type of...
WIS-TV
Fight at pizza restaurant leaves one injured in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A fight in the parking lot of a pizza restaurant left one person injured. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said they were searching for a man in a photograph Wednesday. Investigators said a woman was hurt during an altercation at Cici’s Pizza in Sandhills. RCSD said the dispute was over parking.
Missing Sumter teen found safe, police say
SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police say a teen who went missing late Friday night has been found safe. According to the department, the teen was at a West Hampton Avenue home when he walked away. At that point, police believed he may have run away. Police confirmed around 11...
