ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Comments / 14

Stuart Clay Carney
2d ago

FedEx should open a satellite at the airport to allow people to ship contraband back home before getting to TSA

Reply(9)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BBC

US airport finds gun stuffed in chicken by traveller

US transport officials have roasted a passenger online after they were caught trying to smuggle a gun on to a plane by hiding it inside a raw chicken. The fowl plot was cracked by Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Florida's Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport. The traveller's weapon was spotted before...
FLORIDA STATE
Field & Stream

TSA Finds Handgun Inside Chicken at Florida Airport

In 2021, TSA agents confiscated some strange things—a chainsaw, a breakfast burrito loaded with meth, and a belt buckled that was actually a Charter Arms .22 derringer. This year is not a whole lot different. A number of weird items have turned up including a gun-toting chicken. On September 27, Agents at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport found a handgun hidden inside a raw chicken. The traveler was headed from Florida to Port-Au-Prince, Haiti. TSA did not disclose the traveler’s name, what type of handgun was seized, or whether it was loaded. They did note that the gun was wrapped in paper or plastic and that bird was a Kikiri Quirch brand baking chicken.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Autistic Miami boy, 6, who vanished two months ago is found 2,000 miles away in Canada as his father and grandmother are arrested: Warned mom that 'bad people are trying to take me away' before being kidnapped

A six-year-old Miami boy with autism who vanished two months ago, reportedly kidnapped by his father and grandmother, has been found safe 2,000 miles away in Canada. Jorge 'Jojo' Morales has been missing since August 27 after his father failed to return the child to his mother at their Miami home as part of their custody agreement.
MIAMI, FL
The Independent

Delta flight attendant arrested in Miami alongside boyfriend as he faces federal drug trafficking charges

A pair of Delta flight attendants travelling from Brazil were arrested after a random stop through security in Miami showed that they were in “possession and transportation of narcotics”, the US Customs and Border Protection said.Marcelo Chaves, 44, a flight attendant with Delta, appeared in court on Thursday, just days after he’d been arrested alongside his live-in boyfriend, Ronald Maldonado, 35, where he now faces federal felony drug trafficking charges.Mr Chaves’ boyfriend, who was originally arrested alongside him on Tuesday when the pair were searched at Miami International Airport after arriving on an American Airlines flight from Brazil, is...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Abducted, 6-year-old JoJo reunites with mom at Miami Airport

MIAMI - More than two months after he was abducted from South Florida, a 6-year-old boy with autism was reunited with his mother Tuesday night at Miami International Airport.CBS4 cameras showed the moment Jorge "JoJo" Morales, holding a Miami-Dade police officer's hand spotted his mom, Yanet Leal Concepcion and while smiling, gave her a big hug and a kiss in Concourse J.She tells CBS4's Peter D'Oench "There are no words to express how happy I am."She also shared photos with CBS4 showing her smiling son on board a flight from Canada Tuesday morning. Leal Concepcion said, "I have...
MIAMI, FL
msn.com

TSA Issues New Alert on What You Can't Carry Through Security

Slide 1 of 5: Airport security: It's a term that can be anxiety-inducing for even the most seasoned travelers. Scheduling your airport arrival is crucial to ensure you have enough time to get through the line, but you also have to consider what you can and can't bring with you. As it turns out, you'll want to take extra precautions when it comes to your personal item and carry-on during the already stressful holiday travel season, according to a new alert from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). Read on to find out what the agency just said you can't carry through security.READ THIS NEXT: TSA Will Finally Let Travelers Do This.Read the original article on Best Life.
travelnoire.com

Orange Striped Cat Found By TSA Agents In Checked Bag At Airport

When the bag went through the X-ray, the alarm sounded. According to 1010 Wins, “Transportation Security Administration then alerted the airline who contacted the traveler.”. It’s possible the cat climbed inside the bag and accidentally got zipped inside.
CNET

You'll Need Real ID to Get on an Airplane Next Year

In a few months, a standard driver's license will no longer be good enough to get you through airport security. Starting in May 2023, Real ID-approved identification will be required for all domestic flights. Passed in 2007, the Real ID Act enforces more consistent and secure standards for identification used...
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy