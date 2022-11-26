Read full article on original website
James Gunn says Kevin Bacon's house in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special' is nothing like his real home: 'Kevin doesn't like Christmas'
Gunn told Variety that he decorated Kevin Bacon's house considerably more than the actor's usual Christmas home decor.
Zoe Saldaña reveals reason she ‘wouldn’t be upset’ if her Guardians of the Galaxy character didn’t return for another movie
Zoe Saldaña won’t be bereaved to lose one aspect of her Marvel character Gamora, if the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise ends in its third instalment out 2023.Saldaña has played the all-green, adopted daughter of Thanos in Gunn’s fantasy trilogy starring Chris Pratt and Dave Bautista.It’s unclear whether she’ll reprise her role again after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is released next year, however, in a new interview with Variety, Saldaña said she won’t miss the make-up chair.“I can never say no to anything, but that green makeup? I wouldn’t be upset if it didn’t happen again,”...
ComicBook
Disney+ Removes Guardians of the Galaxy Episodes After Accidentally Spoiling Upcoming Special
Disney+ may have inadvertently just spoiled the next Marvel project hitting the service. Wednesday, the Marvel Studios Legends episodes for Drax and Mantis went live on the platform. The episodes, which run between five to 10 minutes, were quickly scrubbed from the platform after the internet caught onto a peculiar scene included in the Mantis episode.
Collider
James Gunn Discusses Giving Rocket A "Spectacular" Send-off in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'
While James Gunn is the new head of DC Studios his work with Marvel Studios isn’t just finished yet. Fans will soon be treated to MCU’s first official holiday offering with Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and the franchise closing Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 drops next year. The upcoming movie will close the chapter on our favorite band of interplanetary misfits and is seemingly Gunn’s last MCU entry for the foreseeable future as well. In a new interview with Deadline, the director discussed his departure and revealed the reason he needed to finish the trilogy.
'The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special' makes a surprising revelation about Star-Lord's family
"The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special" confirms that Star-Lord isn't alone in the universe, even after his father's death.
digitalspy.com
Guardians of the Galaxy fans are convinced Star Wars legend has made MCU debut in Holiday Special
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special spoilers follow. Guardians of the Galaxy fans are convinced that Star Wars legend Mark Hamill has appeared in the Holiday Special. The Marvel Cinematic Universe special, which is available to watch on Disney+, follows the gang as they celebrate the festive season whilst attempting to find a gift for Star-Lord (Chris Pratt).
thedigitalfix.com
James Gunn explains Groot’s big change in GotG Holiday Special
James Gunn, the director of the Guardians of the Galaxy superhero movies and the new Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has explained the big Groot change. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday special is a short comedy TV special on streaming service Disney Plus. It follows Drax and Mantis...
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special reveals what happened to forgotten Marvel character
A throwaway line in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has revealed the fate of a minor MCU character.The special, released on Disney Plus on Friday 25 November, is set after the events of Thor: Love and Thunder and sees Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel reprise their roles from Guardians of the Galaxy.James Gunn, who directed the first two films in the Guardians of the Galaxy series, as well as the forthcoming Vol 3, returned to direct the festive-themed special.Minor spoilers follow for the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special...The line in...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ brings an ultra-obscure 1980s IP into MCU canon
This article contains spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has just landed on Disney Plus, and delivers on its promise of a heartwarming and funny story centered on Marvel’s top spacefaring team of heroes. There’s not much more to it than that, though we do get some excellent festive needle drops, and Kevin Bacon clearly having a lot of fun playing himself.
ComicBook
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special: James Gunn Reveals How Nebula Got THAT Christmas Present For Rocket
'Tis the season to be jolly, spend time with loved ones, and give some extremely elaborate gifts. In the case of Mantis (Pom Klementieff) and Drax (Dave Bautista) in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, their big gift for Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) was legendary actor Kevin Bacon. The duo traveled to Earth to kidnap Bacon and some hilarious shenanigans ensued thanks to the fun mind of director James Gunn. However, Bacon wasn't the only exciting gift given by one of the Guardians. Warning: Spoilers Ahead! In the special, Nebula (Karen Gillan) gifted Rocket (Bradley Cooper) an item he'd been eyeing ever since Avengers: Infinity War... Bucky's arm! Gunn has been answering questions about The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Twitter and had the perfect response when someone asked how Nebula acquired the arm.
ComicBook
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Track List Released
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special's soundtrack set list has been revealed. Both James Gunn and Hollywood Records shared their chosen songs for the Disney+ Special Presentation. There are some songs that you absolutely expect from the filmmaker like holiday fare from Hanoi Rocks and The Smashing Pumpkins. But there are also some selections that will trigger a quick smile and nod from music fans of all stripes. Every single one of the Guardians of the Galaxy soundtracks is a bit of an event for Marvel fans. The Holiday Special doesn't seem to be braking that trend. In fact, until Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 rolls around, this is really the only game in town. Peacemaker's tunes helped bridge the gap and the Holiday appetizer is at hand. Check out what Gunn had to say right here!
Kevin Bacon says he didn't need to see a script to say yes to 'The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special'
While 1978's Star Wars Holiday Special infamously didn't involve the saga's creator, George Lucas — who once wished he could smash every copy with a hammer — the same can't be said for Friday's Disney+ release, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Guardians franchise writer-director James Gunn's...
ComicBook
Mark Hamill Responds to Guardians of the Galaxy Cameo Rumors
The second the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special debuted on Disney+, fans were quick to point out a cameo by an actor who appeared to look all too similar to Mark Hamill. After the moment went viral over the weekend, Hamill's son Nathan debunked any such notion, suggesting the actor in question was not, in fact, his father. Now, Mark himself is adding an additional layer of mystery to the situation.
