Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special's soundtrack set list has been revealed. Both James Gunn and Hollywood Records shared their chosen songs for the Disney+ Special Presentation. There are some songs that you absolutely expect from the filmmaker like holiday fare from Hanoi Rocks and The Smashing Pumpkins. But there are also some selections that will trigger a quick smile and nod from music fans of all stripes. Every single one of the Guardians of the Galaxy soundtracks is a bit of an event for Marvel fans. The Holiday Special doesn't seem to be braking that trend. In fact, until Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 rolls around, this is really the only game in town. Peacemaker's tunes helped bridge the gap and the Holiday appetizer is at hand. Check out what Gunn had to say right here!

